V Wave EA
- Experts
- STANTON ROUX
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 24 January 2025
V-Wave EA
Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP, Moving Averages, IBS, and FIBO Levels for precise entries.
Key Features:
1. Powerful Indicators:
- VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends.
- Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation.
- IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fine-tune your breakout and momentum setups.
- FIBO Levels (Fibonacci Retracements): Spot key support and resistance levels for enhanced trade precision.
2. Customizable Trading Schedule:
Set your preferred trading days and times, giving you complete control over when the EA operates.
3. Advanced Money Management:
- Choose between a fixed lot size or risk a percentage of your free margin for dynamic position sizing.
- Full Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop functionality for robust risk management.
4. Fully Automated Trading:
V-Wave EA seamlessly identifies and executes high-probability trades, leveraging a blend of technical indicators to adapt to any market condition.
✅ Compatible with Any MT5 Broker!
V-Wave EA is designed to work with any MT5 broker, offering the flexibility and versatility you need for a seamless trading experience.
Whether you're looking to catch breakouts, ride trends, or capitalize on momentum, V-Wave EA offers the tools and flexibility to suit your strategy.
Start trading with precision and confidence today with V-Wave EA!
Amazing results in Strategy Tester, looking forward getting TP's from Live Account