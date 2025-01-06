V-Wave EA

Unlock the power of automated trading with V-Wave EA! This cutting-edge Expert Advisor integrates a robust set of indicators, including VWAP, Moving Averages, IBS, and FIBO Levels for precise entries.

Key Features:

1. Powerful Indicators:

VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price): The core of the strategy, ensuring optimal entries based on volume-driven market trends.

Two Moving Averages: Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation.

Customize crossover and trend strategies for added confirmation. IBS (Internal Bar Strength): Fine-tune your breakout and momentum setups.

FIBO Levels (Fibonacci Retracements): Spot key support and resistance levels for enhanced trade precision.

2. Customizable Trading Schedule:

Set your preferred trading days and times, giving you complete control over when the EA operates.

3. Advanced Money Management:

Choose between a fixed lot size or risk a percentage of your free margin for dynamic position sizing.

Full Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop functionality for robust risk management.

4. Fully Automated Trading:

V-Wave EA seamlessly identifies and executes high-probability trades, leveraging a blend of technical indicators to adapt to any market condition.

✅ Compatible with Any MT5 Broker!

V-Wave EA is designed to work with any MT5 broker, offering the flexibility and versatility you need for a seamless trading experience.

Whether you're looking to catch breakouts, ride trends, or capitalize on momentum, V-Wave EA offers the tools and flexibility to suit your strategy.

Start trading with precision and confidence today with V-Wave EA!



