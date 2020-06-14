Two Dragon

Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms.

It works in any timeframe and symbol.

Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled.

When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906 

Parameters

  • Max_Bars_History — Maximum bars in history.
  • Period — Period.
  • Select_Lines — Select the number of lines (1, 2).
  • Size_Tunnel — The distances between lines.
  • Color_Line_wide_1 — Color of the wide line 1.
  • Color_Line_wide_2 — Color of the wide line 2.
  • Color_Line_Average_Buy — Color of the middle Buy line.
  • Color_Line_Average_Sell — Color of the middle Sell line.
  • Color_Line_Thin_Buy — Color of the inner Buy line.
  • Color_Line_Thin_Sell — Color of the inner Sell line.
  • Color_Line_Circle_Buy — Color of the Buy line circle.
  • Color_Line_Circle_Sell — Color of the Sell line circle.
  • Enable_Arrow — Enable arrows.
    • Color_Arrow_Buy — Color of the Buy arrow.
    • Color_Arrow_Sell — Color of the Sell arrow.
  • Enable_Text_Profit_Point — Enable profit text.
    • Color_Text_Profit_Point_Buy— Color of the profit text.
    • Color_Text_Profit_Point_Sell— Color of the profit text.
  • Enable_Show_Info_Panel — Enable the information panel.

Notification settings:

  • Sound_signal — Enable the audio signal.
  • Name_sound_signal — Signal audio file name.
  • Alert_signal — Enable alerts.
  • Email_signal — Enable email notifications.
  • PUSH_signal — Enable push notifications.
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Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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EA Skynet MT5
Ruslan Pishun
2.25 (4)
Experts
This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
EA Black Scorpion MT5
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1 (1)
Experts
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
Two Dragon for MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. Product reviews are welcome. We hope you will find it useful. МetaТrader 4 version:  https://www.mq
EA Skynet
Ruslan Pishun
2.8 (15)
Experts
This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
EA Red Dragon MT5
Ruslan Pishun
2.7 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
Info body and shadow candles
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
Wolfe waves modified
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
Trend modified
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicators
The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
Expert trend one point
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
Wolfe waves ultra
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicators
Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
EA on waves Woolf
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
Time close bar
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
Ultra Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
Ruslan Pishun
Utilities
The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
EA Alex
Ruslan Pishun
1.8 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
EA Fox
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
EA Innovative PRO
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
EA named Chappie
Ruslan Pishun
2 (4)
Experts
Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
EA Two MA
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
EA Red Dragon
Ruslan Pishun
2.13 (8)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
Neon System N1 PRO
Ruslan Pishun
1.75 (4)
Experts
Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
EA Black Scorpion
Ruslan Pishun
2.88 (8)
Experts
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
Ultimatum Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (10)
Experts
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
EA Gideon
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
EA Manager
Ruslan Pishun
3 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
EA Morpheus
Ruslan Pishun
2.42 (12)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
EA Golden scalper Pro
Ruslan Pishun
1 (2)
Experts
The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
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