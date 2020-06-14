Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms.

It works in any timeframe and symbol.

Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled.

When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906

Parameters

Max_Bars_History — Maximum bars in history.

— Maximum bars in history. Period — Period.

— Period. Select_Lines — Select the number of lines (1, 2).

— Select the number of lines (1, 2). Size_Tunnel — The distances between lines.

— The distances between lines. Color_Line_wide_1 — Color of the wide line 1.

— Color of the wide line 1. Color_Line_wide_2 — Color of the wide line 2.

— Color of the wide line 2. Color_Line_Average_Buy — Color of the middle Buy line.

— Color of the middle Buy line. Color_Line_Average_Sell — Color of the middle Sell line.

— Color of the middle Sell line. Color_Line_Thin_Buy — Color of the inner Buy line.

— Color of the inner Buy line. Color_Line_Thin_Sell — Color of the inner Sell line.

— Color of the inner Sell line. Color_Line_Circle_Buy — Color of the Buy line circle.

— Color of the Buy line circle. Color_Line_Circle_Sell — Color of the Sell line circle.

— Color of the Sell line circle. Enable_Arrow — Enable arrows.

— Enable arrows. Color_Arrow_Buy — Color of the Buy arrow.

— Color of the Buy arrow.

Color_Arrow_Sell — Color of the Sell arrow.

— Color of the Sell arrow. Enable_Text_Profit_Point — Enable profit text.

— Enable profit text. Color_Text_Profit_Point_Buy — Color of the profit text.

— Color of the profit text.

Color_Text_Profit_Point_Sell — Color of the profit text.

— Color of the profit text. Enable_Show_Info_Panel — Enable the information panel.

Notification settings: