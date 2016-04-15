Ultimatum Breakout
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 5.71
- Updated: 25 October 2022
- Activations: 10
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals.
The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.
The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven.It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.
- No Martingale.
- No arbitrage.
- No other risky strategies.
- No scalping.
Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1515163
The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1
МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41476
- Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
- Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
- Use VPS server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
- Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
- if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
- Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).
- Magic — Trades identifier.
- Order_Comment — Comments to the order.
- Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.
- Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
- Adaptive_Spread_for_trade — At the value 'true' the spread is added to trailing stop and stop loss.
- Order_Type — trading direction.
- Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).
- Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).
- Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).
- Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.
- Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
- Use_Smart_StopLoss— At the value 'true' the stop loss is adjusted according to the price movement.
- Smart_StopLoss — Step of the smart stop loss.
- Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stop loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
- Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
- Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop loss will be moved using this value to breakeven.
- Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
- Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
- Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.
Trading by time within the day:
- Use time — If 'true' trading will be performed by time.
- Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
- Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
- Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
Operation end time on Friday:
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
- Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
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>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<
Great product! Good to have in my portfolio!