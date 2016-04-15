Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals.

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven.

No Martingale.

No arbitrage.

No other risky strategies.

No scalping.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1515163 The EA is optimized for EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41476

Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk. Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade. Use VPS server with minimal network latency to the broker's server. Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).

Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester). Magic — Trades identifier.

Trades identifier. Order_Comment — Comments to the order.

Comments to the order. Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.

Allowed slippage before an order triggers. Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.

Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered. Adaptive_Spread_for_trade — At the value 'true' the spread is added to trailing stop and stop loss.

At the value 'true' the spread is added to trailing stop and stop loss. Order_Type — trading direction.

trading direction. Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).

Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ). Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).

At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).

Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ). Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.

Take profit level in points. Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.

Stop loss in points. Use_Smart_StopLoss— At the value 'true' the stop loss is adjusted according to the price movement.

At the value 'true' the stop loss is adjusted according to the price movement. Smart_StopLoss — Step of the smart stop loss.

Step of the smart stop loss. Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stop loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.

If this is true Stop loss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points. Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered. Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop loss will be moved using this value to breakeven.

Stop loss will be moved using this value to breakeven. Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop. Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing points, when the position is in profit. Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time — If 'true' trading will be performed by time.

— If 'true' trading will be performed by time. Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time. GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ). Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

If true trading will be performed by time. Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time. GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ). Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).









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