EA Golden Dragon

This is a classical trading strategy, which falls into the category of breakout systems. They form support and resistance levels, which temporarily limit further price movement. When the price breaks down the support level or breaks up the resistance level, there emerges a strong momentum in the breakout direction, which allows to make profit on strong price movements with moderate risk.

To create the strategy, we used historical data with the quality of history of 99.9%.



It uses filtration of false signals.

Uses an adaptive trailing stop.

Uses a tight stop loss and is therefore protected from large drawdonws, uses a small risk per trade.

The EA includes an information slippage panel.

pair and timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1. Recommended pair/TF: EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30 or EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1

Low spread and high-quality execution are important when choosing a broker. Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server. Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute.

Magic — trade ID.

trade ID. Order Comment— comments to orders.

comments to orders. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers. Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.

Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers. ticks average spread — collecting average spread ticks.

collecting average spread ticks. ticks for deleting pending orders — collecting average spread ticks to delete pending orders if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.

collecting average spread ticks to delete pending orders if the average spread exceeds Order Type — select trade direction.

select trade direction. disable trade if spread high — disabling trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.

disabling trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Fixed_Lot — fixed lot value (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

fixed lot value (if - false). Use_Risk_MM — when true, lot size increases when the account balance grows(risk management).

when true, lot size increases when the account balance grows(risk management). Percentage_Risk — lot value increase based on the balance (risk management as %).

lot value increase based on the balance (risk management as %). Take_Profit — in points.

in points. Stop_Loss — in points.

in points. Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — breakeven triggers if the price exceeds this value. (-1 = off).

breakeven triggers if the price exceeds this value. (-1 = off). Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven.

Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven. Trailing_Stop — trailing points when position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).

trailing points when position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = ). Trailing_Step — trailing step when the position is in profit.

trailing step when the position is in profit. Risk_Protection_on_slippages — when true the EA applies position closure in case of a slippage.

when true the EA applies position closure in case of a slippage. Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — if true - adaptive trailing stop.

if true - adaptive trailing stop. Change_correction_coefficient — trailing sensitivity factor.

trailing sensitivity factor. Adaptive_by_Time — time adaptive Trailing Stop.

time adaptive Trailing Stop. Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.

time interval for price analysis. Correction Pending Orders Buy Stop - Correction of Buy Stop orders.

- Correction of Buy Stop orders. Correction Pending Orders Sell Stop - Correction of Sell Stop orders.

- Correction of Sell Stop orders. Bars for Finding Peaks - bars for finding peaks.

- bars for finding peaks. Start Bar for Finding Peaks - bars for starting the search for peaks.

- bars for starting the search for peaks. Visibility Pending Orders Buy Stop - visibility of pending orders.

- visibility of pending orders. Peak Corrections for Pending Orders - additional points for placing pending orders.

Trading on the days of the week:

Monday — when true trade on Monday.

when true trade on Monday. Tuesday — when true trade on Tuesday.

when true trade on Tuesday. Wednesday — when true trade on Wednesday.

when true trade on Wednesday. Thursday — when true trade on Thursday.

when true trade on Thursday. Friday — when true trade on Friday.

Trading time within the day:

Use time — when true trade in the specified time.

— when true trade in the specified time. GMT_mode — defining broker's time shift relative to GMT. (0 - not used).

— defining broker's time shift relative to GMT. (0 - not used). Every_Day_Start — operation start time (hh:mm).

operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — operation end time (hh:mm).

Friday close time:

Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.

If true, trades at a certain time. GMT_mode — defining broker's time shift relative to GMT. (0 - not used).

— defining broker's time shift relative to GMT. (0 - not used). Disable_in_Friday — operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).





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