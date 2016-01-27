EA Innovative PRO

1

EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven. The expert works on five-digit quotes.

The basic settings of the EA are optimized for the EURUSD M15 currency pair.


Key Advantages of the EA

  • Does not use Martingale.
  • Does not use Ilan.
  • No arbitrage.
  • No Grid.
  • Does not use other risky strategies.
  • Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
  • User friendly.
  • Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm.
  • Works on all brokers.
  • It can work with small deposit.
  • Only Pending Orders.
  • Can work with fixed lot and MM.
  • Does not open new orders if spread us high. (can be configured).


Parameters

  • Order Type — Trade direction.
  • Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).
  • Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).
  • Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).
  • Step_Factor — market volatility step.
  • Step_Order_Stop — step of the dynamic distance from the price to the pending order.
  • Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
  • Magic — The magic number of the orders.
  • Show_Info — Display the information panel.
  • Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.
  • Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.
  • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
  • Use_Smart_StopLoss — At the value 'true' the stop loss is adjusted according to the price movement.
  • Smart_StopLoss — Smart Stop Loss in points.
  • Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
  • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
  • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.
  • Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
  • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
  • Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.
  • Trading time — Trading by time.
    • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
    • 0 = time server, 1 = time PC — .
    • time string — Time separated by commas, Example: 00:30,18:30 = trade from 00:30 to 18:30.
  • Limiter time — Switching on time on Monday and switching off time on Friday.
    • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
    • 0 = time server, 1 = time PC — .
    • Inclusion in Monday — Switching on time on Monday.
    • ff on Friday — Switching off time on Friday.


Recommendations

  1. Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
  2. Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
  3. Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
  4. Account type: Pro or ECN (Market Execution);
  5. Broker with spread sizes from 0.5 to 2 points (5-20 points for 5-digits).
  6. Maximum Stop Level under 20 points.
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NEURON CORTEX  Institutional grade neural  NEW V4  Continuous learning that retains experience across regimes, multi-scale market reading, and confidence-aware sizing that expands only when the model is aligned. Fully Market-validated with a silent tester path and automatic gold awareness The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the15m backtest NDX . better in real (neurals are very hard to backtest )  EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most ne
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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edvaldo wrubleski
30
edvaldo wrubleski 2016.12.09 13:56 
 

I bought this EA which is a scam, it only works on the backtest, the EA has losses much larger than the gains.

I asked for my money back for being a farce this EA Innovactive PRO, Rusian Pishun has never tested this EA in a REAL account or DEMO.

I hope you contact me, show me that you are an honest person ..

I am trying it several days on demo and real under good conditions, low spread, Brokerage ICmarkets he recommended to me

VPS, etc. It mainly makes big losses. I don't recommend it.

Aleksandr Spirin
462
Aleksandr Spirin 2016.11.19 15:59 
 

Медленно но уверенно льет. Отчет предоставлю в любой момент. 105 баксов не великие деньги. Но когда 100 раз по 100, накладно получается. На тестере прибыль нереальная. Увы на реале сливает безжалостно депо.

Juan Diego Egea Martinez
472
Juan Diego Egea Martinez 2016.03.15 22:10 
 

I am trying it several days on demo and real under good conditions, low spread, VPS, etc. It mainly makes big losses. I don't recommend it.

Qing Long Yang
1934
Qing Long Yang 2016.02.09 16:20 
 

I have rented your EA Innovative PRO, but the real account loss, please give me the parameters. Thank you!

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