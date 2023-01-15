Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar

The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.

 This pattern only requires two candles to perform.

Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy.

Among the options you can count on the resources.

Operation start
    · You can define whether the reference candle for the trading star will be the Candle Inside or the parent Candle.

    · It can inform whether the start of the trade will occur at the break of the reference candlestick or just after X points after the break of the reference candlestick.

    · You can set the minimum size of Candle Inside.

    · You can use the Parabolic Sar, Stochastic Oscillatos or moving average indicators to make filters.

    · You can check if you have financial margin at the broker to open the trading that the robot has identified, but not all brokers report the margins required by the asset.


Conducting partials

    · You can perform up to two partials.

    · Different volumes can be defined for each partial.

    · The target of the partials can be defined by points or a percentage that takes into account the size of the Candle you defined for reference.


Take Profit can be defined as follows

    · The target can be defined by points or a percentage that takes into account the size of the Candle you defined as a reference

    · If you do not want to define a target for your operation, select the option disabled.

BreakEven can be defined as follows

    · The BreakEven can be defined by points or a percentage that takes into account the size of the Candle you have defined for reference.

    · If you do not want to define a target for your operation, select the option disabled.

    · If desired, you can define a value above the entry point for the positioning of BreakEven, when triggered.

STOP Configuration
    · You can configure the stop so that it remains fixed during the entire operation, so that it moves according to the parameter defined by you or that it moves according to the defined parameters only after BreakEven is triggered.
· The STOP can be defined by points, by moving average, by parabolic sar, by ATR, by cande Inside or by Candle mother

    · If you do not want to define a STOP for your operation, select the NO STOP option, but we only recommend this option if you want to use the robot for a long-term purchase where you will spend years and years with the asset.

activity hours

    · If you want to define the time that the robot will be allowed to execute the order.

Financial control

    · The financial control considers the current day's losses and profits, in case of operations that remain open for more days, it considers the value of the operation until the day of its closing.


Video Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
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