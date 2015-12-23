Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
- Indicators
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 10
The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves.
The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade.
Recommended timeframe: М1.
Indicator features
- Amazingly easy to trade.
- The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval.
- It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag.
- Finds the points and builds the lines automatically.
- Trade reliable price reversals in three timeframes
- A cutting-edge tool for beginners and experienced traders.
- Arrow and alert for those who don't know how to use Wolfe waves.
- Alert, Sound, Email and PUSH are available in the indicator.
- The indicator has a minimum of adjustable parameters:
- The last point of the wave is redrawn as the pattern expands (can be customized).
- An alert and an arrow are displayed when the pattern forms and also when the wave+price breakout takes place.
Settings
Setting waves maximum
- include wave maximum - enable/disable Wolfe maximum.
- MaxHistoryBars - lookback period.
- Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations..
- color lines - wave color.
- color line 1-4
Setting waves normal
- include wave normal - enable/disable Wolfe normal.
- MaxHistoryBars - lookback period.
- Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations..
- color lines - wave color.
- color line 1-4
Setting waves minimum
- include wave minimum - enable/disable Wolfe minimum.
- MaxHistoryBars - lookback period.
- Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations..
- color lines - wave color.
- color line 1-4
- High up points 1,2,3,4,5 - distance of high points 1.2.3.4.5.
- Low down points 1,2,3,4,5 - distance of lower points 1.2.3.4.5.
- On what number bars move line, ( 0 = zero bar ) - number of bars to shift lines (0 = zero bar).
- number of waves in each period: - this is the number of waves at a time: e.g. "on one wave" - the last wave is deleted and a new one is drawn instead; "in two waves" - the last wave stays, two waves will be available on the chart.
- Setting notice - set the notification of the Wolfe waves occurrence
- alert - alert on/off (popup message).
- email - enable/disable the email alert.
- PUSH - enable/disable push notifications.
- sound signal - enable/disable the sound alert.
- name sound signal - the name of the sound wav file.
Indikator funktioniert und Darstellung ist ideal. Hab alle Charts stehts offen im 1M und Indikator läuft automatisch und benachrichtigt mich per Push wenn er eine neue Wolfe Welle gefunden hat. Tolle Arbeit!