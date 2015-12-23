Wolfe waves ultra for MT5

5

The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves.

The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade.

Recommended timeframe: М1.


Indicator features

  • Amazingly easy to trade.
  • The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval.
  • It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag.
  • Finds the points and builds the lines automatically.
  • Trade reliable price reversals in three timeframes
  • A cutting-edge tool for beginners and experienced traders.
  • Arrow and alert for those who don't know how to use Wolfe waves.
  • Alert, Sound, Email and PUSH are available in the indicator.
  • The indicator has a minimum of adjustable parameters:
  • The last point of the wave is redrawn as the pattern expands (can be customized).
  • An alert and an arrow are displayed when the pattern forms and also when the wave+price breakout takes place.


Settings

Setting waves maximum

  • include wave maximum - enable/disable Wolfe maximum.
  • MaxHistoryBars - lookback period.
  • Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations..
  • color lines - wave color.
  • color line 1-4

Setting waves normal

  • include wave normal - enable/disable Wolfe normal.
  • MaxHistoryBars - lookback period.
  • Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations..
  • color lines - wave color.
  • color line 1-4

Setting waves minimum

  • include wave minimum - enable/disable Wolfe minimum.
  • MaxHistoryBars - lookback period.
  • Period - the number of bars used for the indicator calculations..
  • color lines - wave color.
  • color line 1-4
  • High up points 1,2,3,4,5 - distance of high points 1.2.3.4.5.
  • Low down points 1,2,3,4,5 - distance of lower points 1.2.3.4.5.
  • On what number bars move line, ( 0 = zero bar ) - number of bars to shift lines (0 = zero bar).
  • number of waves in each period: - this is the number of waves at a time: e.g. "on one wave" - the last wave is deleted and a new one is drawn instead; "in two waves" - the last wave stays, two waves will be available on the chart.
  • Setting notice - set the notification of the Wolfe waves occurrence
  • alert - alert on/off (popup message).
  • email - enable/disable the email alert.
  • PUSH - enable/disable push notifications.
  • sound signal - enable/disable the sound alert.
  • name sound signal - the name of the sound wav file.
Reviews 5
Gloitsch
24
Gloitsch 2023.09.12 15:43 
 

Indikator funktioniert und Darstellung ist ideal. Hab alle Charts stehts offen im 1M und Indikator läuft automatisch und benachrichtigt mich per Push wenn er eine neue Wolfe Welle gefunden hat. Tolle Arbeit!

ivanoff2
101
ivanoff2 2019.05.29 21:52 
 

Nice indicator

Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2016.02.23 11:51 
 

Very good indicator!

Good job, thx.

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4.26 (19)
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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Ace Trend
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5 (3)
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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4.79 (24)
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Ruslan Pishun
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The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
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5 (1)
Experts
The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
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3 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
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2.42 (12)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
EA Golden scalper Pro
Ruslan Pishun
1 (2)
Experts
The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
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Gloitsch
24
Gloitsch 2023.09.12 15:43 
 

Indikator funktioniert und Darstellung ist ideal. Hab alle Charts stehts offen im 1M und Indikator läuft automatisch und benachrichtigt mich per Push wenn er eine neue Wolfe Welle gefunden hat. Tolle Arbeit!

finchtrader
21
finchtrader 2019.12.06 22:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruslan Pishun
39294
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2021.11.18 05:29
please update the indicator.
ivanoff2
101
ivanoff2 2019.05.29 21:52 
 

Nice indicator

Pascal Murundelger
3188
Pascal Murundelger 2016.02.23 11:51 
 

Very good indicator!

Good job, thx.

webadamant
41
webadamant 2016.01.12 21:22 
 

По практичности применения примерно как уровни Фибоначи, супер!

Reply to review