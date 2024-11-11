Vortex Gold EA

5

Vortex - your investment in the future

The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of Vortex Gold EA is advanced neural network and machine learning technology. These algorithms continuously analyze both historical and real-time data, allowing the EA to adapt and respond to evolving market trends with greater accuracy. By leveraging deep learning, Vortex Gold EA recognizes patterns, adjusts indicators parameters automatically, and improves its performance over time. The Vortex Gold EA’s powerful combination of proprietary indicators, machine learning, and adaptable trading algorithms. Invest in your future with Vortex Gold EA.

Price $755 (3/10 left), next price $ 895

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024

Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>> Check my profile

Installation (How to set up)

    Specification:

    • Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD)
    • Working Timeframe: H1
    • Minimum deposit $250 (Recommended $500 and more) 
    • 1:30 for Conservative, Low and Normal Risk trading (For higher risks need leverage 1:100 and more)  
    • Account type: Any
    • Good ECN broker is required (Ask the author for a broker recommendation)
    • VPS is highly recommended

    Benefits:

    • No martingale
    • No dangerous methods of money management are used
    • Stop loss and take profit for each position
    • Stable testing results with 99.9% quality quotes
    • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
    • Easy to install
    • FTMO and Prop firm ready  

    Vortex Advisor offers the following

    Two independent strategies each contains the function of additional orders. All strategies are protected by hard Stop Loss, which minimizes the loss of the deposit. The Expert Advisor is extremely flexible in settings and can be optimized for any trading needs with any RR ratio, with any stop loss level and any take profit to suit the user's needs. By default, two strategies are offered for the author to choose from. The expert also has a smart risk selection system. The user only needs to select a strategy and risk level and attach the advisor to the chart. 

    Prop firm trading-ready:

    • The EA has been engineered with an extensive focus on risk management, from real-time drawdown control and adaptive lot sizing. This makes it fully compatible with most Prop Firms requirements, aligning with all major risk standards for secure and compliant trading.

    Indicators:

    • CCI (Commodity Channel Index): Helps identify overbought and oversold levels, enabling precise entries and exits based on trend direction and strength.
    • Parabolic SAR: Sets dynamic stop levels that adjust to market trends, providing effective risk management and profit maximization in trending markets.

    Machine Learning & Neural Networks:

    • Adaptive neural network technology enables dynamic response to changes in market conditions.
    • Constant learning from market data to refine trading decisions and improve trade accuracy.

    Risk Management Tools:

    • Adjustable stop-loss and take-profit settings to manage risk for each trade.
    • Trailing stop feature to lock in profits as trades move favorably.
    • Spread and slippage filters to avoid entering trades under unfavorable market conditions.

    Customizable Parameters:

    • User-friendly settings allow traders to adjust risk levels, lot sizes, and other parameters based on their trading style and risk tolerance.

    Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
    Reviews 27
    Witt Sr.
    66
    Witt Sr. 2025.12.10 04:24 
     

    I'm starting to use Votex Gold for a week now and satisfied with the result with profitable trades so far. Stanislav is very supportive. This is the worth EA comparing to the higher price.

    FedericaLG94
    20
    FedericaLG94 2025.12.08 09:27 
     

    I've been trying this ea for a week. So far, it's opened a few trades, but the setting I used is low risk, so that's fine. It seems very good on prop, too.

    Micky Willys
    124
    Micky Willys 2025.12.07 21:02 
     

    One of the best Expert Advisors (EAs) I have in production, always reliable, and if you're an advanced trader, you can configure it according to your strategy. I'm also using it to complete a funding challenge on FTMO, and as soon as I've done that, I'll post an update. Stanislav is very committed and attentive to providing support and recommendations about his products, which is crucial for maintaining trust in the EAs.

    Recommended products
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    “Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
    AlgoFusion FX
    Salvatore Caligiuri
    5 (2)
    Experts
    PROMO  - Only for next 2 buyers, one free expert -   DAILY CANDLE SCALPER   expert advisor !   NO 5 STAR REVIEW IS REQUESTED FOR THE GIFT! AlgoFusion FX is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for traders pursuing a robust, diversified, and multi-strategy approach to algorithmic trading. Designed for exceptional risk management, market adaptability, and performance optimization, this EA integrates sophisticated quantitative models and machine learning algorithms to enhance profitability i
    Samurai Trader USDJPY
    Burak Enes Aydin
    Experts
    Samurai Trader USDJPY - Precision MA Cross Trading Bot Samurai Trader USDJPY is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for USD/JPY trading on the 15-minute timeframe (M15). This EA uses the Moving Average (MA) Cross strategy to detect trend reversals and execute trades. ## Key Features - MA Cross Strategy: Trades based on moving average crossovers to identify trend changes - 15-Minute Timeframe (M15): Optimized for quick trading - Manual Lot Sizing: Users set the lot size manually (recommended 0.1 l
    Ozymandias EA
    Jaime Furlan De Paula
    Experts
    Algotrading EA is based on trend logic and price formation using weighted linear averages LWMA. The calculation is influenced by the most recent prices, which hold greater weight in the average calculation. This average is calculated by taking each of the closing prices in a certain period of time and multiplying them by a predetermined weight coefficient. Once the position of the time periods is considered, they are summed and divided by the sum of the number of time periods. Signals It consis
    New Rate MT5
    POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
    Experts
    New Rate EA – Precision Breakout Automation New Rate EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture daily breakout opportunities with disciplined precision. It trades only once per day , locking in a defined intraday range and executing at the exact breakout point. No re-entries, no overtrading, no emotion. Built upon a proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, New Rate combines clean execution, strict risk control, and versatile configuration options suitable for any MT5 symbol t
    Gold Merchant
    Stephen Chukwuemeka Ajokubi
    Experts
    Gold Merchant MT5 - Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor Gold Merchant MT5 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Utilizing advanced trend-following algorithms combined with multiple technical indicators, this EA identifies high-probability entry points in the gold market. The system operates on a strategic approach that combines breakout trading with careful risk management. ️ IMPORTANT: After purchase, please contact me via private message
    Stabilized dema cross robot
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    Experts
    Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
    Gregory S EA
    Revazi Tchitanava
    Experts
    Hi There, I am .NET(C#), cTrader(C#), Ninja Trader 8(C#), MetaTrader4(MQL4) and MetaTrader5(MQL5) developer with 5 years of experience in programming. I have developed EA for MetaTrader 5 platform which in strategy tester is gaining money consistently. I have strategy tester reports on EURUSD H4 from 2003.06.01 till 2020.03.31 with 99% % History data quality from Dukascopy Bank. Unfortunately max screenshots what I can attach is 12 so I will attach 12 years strategy tester reports. Best regar
    Srfire Hedge Position
    Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
    Experts
    SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
    News Advisor MT5 Pro
    Zakaria Rachid
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
    Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
    Norapan Tonphim
    Experts
    GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
    FxWorldGodfathermq5
    Afjal Hussain Swapan
    Experts
    roduct Overview Smart Grid Hedging EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system that combines   trend filtering ,   grid trading , and   hedging strategies   to create a robust automated trading solution. This Expert Advisor is designed for forex and commodity markets with special optimization for gold (XAUUSD) trading.   Core Features Dual Engine System Engine A : Specialized for buy (long) positions with independent magic number Engine B : Specialized for sell (short) positions with independ
    Sun Bin SCF
    Peat Winch
    Experts
    Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
    MFX Trend Following
    Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
    Experts
    MFX Trend Following MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders. *** Myfxbook & Preset Please Inbox ***
    VHV Trend U
    Hadi Sadek
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
    OrderBlock Precision Trader
    Arnold Byarufu
    Experts
    Unlock the Precision of Market Movements with OrderBlock Precision Trader Welcome to the future of trading, where precision meets profitability. OrderBlock Precision Trader is not just an expert advisor; it's your personal trading ally designed to elevate your strategies and optimize your results. Packed with advanced features and a comprehensive trading approach, this EA opens the door to a new era of trading excellence. Are you ready to elevate your trading game and gain an edge in the finan
    US500 Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    Experts
    The S&P 500 Scalper Advisor is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to successfully trade the S&P 500 Index. The index is one of the most widely used and prestigious indicators of the American stock market, comprising the 500 largest companies in the United States. Peculiarities: Automated trading solutions:   The advisor is based on advanced algorithms and technical analysis to automatically adapt the strategy to changing market conditions. Versatile approach:   The advisor combine
    Dragon Quantum
    Yassine Mouhssine
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Dragon Quantum EA – Advanced Dual-Market AI Trading System (XAUUSD & EURUSD) Dragon Quantum EA is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD and EURUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. Core Features Dual-Market
    MedusaBitcoin AI
    Aii Karadag
    Experts
    Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
    Magic EA MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
    SuperGrid EA
    Hamid Jalili Nejad
    Experts
    Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
    Gold Farming
    Sigit Hariyono
    Experts
    Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
    Crash Killer Pro
    Guy Bertrand Djiozang Fopa
    Experts
    Crash Killer Pro This robot automatically assists you in trading the Crash index. However, knowledge of reading the trend is necessary to avoid losses. Launch the robot only in clear periods of trends either uphill or downhill. Some recommendations: Check trend with 1h timeframe Crash 1000 recommended for robot Timeframe 1 minute Minimum capital 300 You can use default settings or adjust.
    HAP Elhamed
    Amirali Abazar
    Experts
    H_ap_sp EA is based on detection of spike trading algorithm and pending position strategy to EURUSD in M5 timeframe. I have developed H_ap_sp EA during 2022 and I have finished it at the end of 2022. I have been using H_ap_sp EA on REAL MONEY TEST since the beginning of 2023. As you may know real database and demo database are not exactly same, I have tested it on real account and it works on real account. Using H_ap_sp EA in your account is very easy: drag and drop on eurusd M5, then you will
    Quantum Grid Matrix
    Watcharapon Sangkaew
    Experts
    Product Title: Quantum Grid Matrix Short Description: A sophisticated Expert Advisor that intelligently manages the market using a dynamic grid system. The Quantum Grid Matrix is designed to navigate market fluctuations by establishing a calculated grid of orders, aiming to secure profits from natural price movements. Full Description: Master the Market's Rhythm with Intelligent Grid Trading. Are you looking for a strategic tool that operates methodically without emotion? The Quantum Grid Matri
    Neuron Net GOLD
    Sugianto
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
    Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
    Gabriel Oreoluwa James
    Experts
    Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
    RapidRush Scalper
    Lauran Michel Elizalde
    Experts
    Trading Robot Description: 1. Scalping Nature: This trading robot is specifically designed for scalping the EUR/USD currency pair. It is programmed to operate during periods of extremely low volatility in the market. Scalping strategies aim to profit from small price movements, making them particularly sensitive to market conditions and execution speed. 2. Low Movement Emphasis: The robot primarily focuses on executing trades based on minor price fluctuations. Due to the nature of its strategy,
    HMA Scalper Pro EA
    Vladimir Shumikhin
    5 (2)
    Experts
    HMA Scalper Pro EA   is a multifunctional robot for active trading on the most in-demand financial instruments, including popular currency pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), gold (XAU/USD), oil (Brent, WTI), and cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, and others). The core of the algorithm is a modernized version of the Hull Moving Average (HMA), which provides clearer signals compared to classic Moving Averages. The advisor reacts flexibly to short-term price fluctuations, using a gr
    SuperHybridEA
    Tichaona Mahuni
    Experts
    SuperHybridEA: Advanced Forex Trading Solution Overview SuperHybridEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for traders aiming to navigate the forex market with a balanced approach. Optimized for hedging accounts on EURUSD (H1) and XAUUSD (D1), it integrates trend-following and range-trading strategies with robust risk management. Built for adaptability, it uses multiple technical indicators to respond to diverse market conditions while prioritizing capital preservation. Key Features Adapt
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
    AI Map
    Saeid Soleimani
    3.75 (4)
    Experts
    AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.56 (25)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (91)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Avalut Gold X1
    Danijel Plesa
    Experts
    Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.54 (136)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Silicon Ex mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Experts
    " Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.83 (58)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.59 (29)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.43 (7)
    Experts
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
    Bonnitta EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    3.3 (20)
    Experts
    Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
    More from author
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    Oracle MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Oracle: Future of Trading The Oracle Trading Expert for Meta Trader is built to deliver reliable performance on the GBPUSD and Gold markets, drawing on the latest programming techniques and machine learning tools. With proprietary algorithms and an integrated neural network, Oracle effectively analyzes data, helping users make informed trading decisions. Oracle’s design also emphasizes stability: its strategies are crafted to avoid over-optimization, allowing it to adapt to various market condit
    Aura Bitcoin Hash
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.89 (37)
    Experts
    Aura Bitcoin Hash EA is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura BTC offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair BTCUSD (Bitcoin). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 2017 to 2025. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
    One Gold MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.76 (33)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.83 (58)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
    Aura Superstar MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker. Ne
    Aura Superstar MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.78 (9)
    Experts
    Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
    One Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (15)
    Experts
    One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
    Filter:
    Witt Sr.
    66
    Witt Sr. 2025.12.10 04:24 
     

    I'm starting to use Votex Gold for a week now and satisfied with the result with profitable trades so far. Stanislav is very supportive. This is the worth EA comparing to the higher price.

    FedericaLG94
    20
    FedericaLG94 2025.12.08 09:27 
     

    I've been trying this ea for a week. So far, it's opened a few trades, but the setting I used is low risk, so that's fine. It seems very good on prop, too.

    Micky Willys
    124
    Micky Willys 2025.12.07 21:02 
     

    One of the best Expert Advisors (EAs) I have in production, always reliable, and if you're an advanced trader, you can configure it according to your strategy. I'm also using it to complete a funding challenge on FTMO, and as soon as I've done that, I'll post an update. Stanislav is very committed and attentive to providing support and recommendations about his products, which is crucial for maintaining trust in the EAs.

    Russ ReasON
    101
    Russ ReasON 2025.09.23 05:35 
     

    Excellent EA, very easy installation, and the author is always available. I recommend it to everyone.

    Falk Möller
    30
    Falk Möller 2025.09.19 19:05 
     

    I tested Vortex EA extensively and was extremely satisfied with the results. I thank you for the truly excellent work.

    sujitra222
    26
    sujitra222 2025.09.05 07:41 
     

    When I first heard about Vortex EA, I honestly didn’t expect much. I had tried a few trading robots before and most of them either overtraded or ended up blowing the account. Still, curiosity got the better of me, so I decided to give it a try. The installation was simple, nothing complicated. I just loaded it on MT4, adjusted the lot size and risk settings, and let it run. What surprised me was how calm this EA trades. It doesn’t jump into every single move like some EAs do. Instead, it waits for decent setups, and when it does enter, it usually manages the trade well with stop loss and trailing stop in place. During my first week, I saw a mix of wins and losses, but overall it ended in profit. By the end of the first month, my account was up by around 20%. The drawdown stayed under control, and that gave me confidence to keep it running. The best part for me is that I no longer feel the pressure of staring at charts all day. Of course, it’s not a magic tool you still need a good broker with low spreads, and running it on a VPS is a must. But compared to what I’ve tried before, Vortex EA feels more stable and realistic. I’d say Vortex EA is like having a disciplined trading partner. It won’t make you rich overnight, but it can deliver consistent growth without the stress. And for me, that’s already a win.

    George Kiarie Magiri
    238
    George Kiarie Magiri 2025.08.26 11:18 
     

    I've been using this EA for nearly 3 months. Of my top 5 EAs this is the best. Just don't use high lots and you will be okay.

    Kanlaya8956
    56
    Kanlaya8956 2025.08.20 16:13 
     

    it work! very clever product. I'm please withe result and the author amazing kind very helpful too.

    عبدالعزيز النقيدان
    43
    عبدالعزيز النقيدان 2025.08.03 02:10 
     

    I’ve been watching Vortex Gold for the past 3 months and finally decided to start using it. So far, setup was easy and everything looks promising. I’ll update this review next week after testing it live.

    mitchy14
    28
    mitchy14 2025.07.24 07:28 
     

    Its a very nice EA. It is important to test it thoroughly and find a setting that you are happy with. Support is helpful and courteous. Thank you!

    grayfox13
    116
    grayfox13 2025.07.23 02:12 
     

    Been purchased and used the EA, and it opened it's first trade on a profit. Hope it goes well in the future.

    Andre V
    397
    Andre V 2025.07.22 23:26 
     

    I have been using Vortex for a few months already. What I like about it is that it is precise when it makes any entry orders, and it has a recovery mechanism without using exponential grids. The risk is limited. Also, the author is very helpful whenever I have any questions.

    Hussain Shinan
    24
    Hussain Shinan 2025.07.22 14:04 
     

    Mr. Stanislav is very supportive, and the purchase was definitely worth it. It's generating a steady, small income. I would recommend it for beginners or for people who don't have much time to trade but still want to earn a consistent income.

    Mohammad Suhail Mahd Ibreighith
    135
    Mohammad Suhail Mahd Ibreighith 2025.05.13 21:59 
     

    Excellent support , and Working well , just give it time for initial signals

    Mr Chaiyaporn Karnkunwithit
    206
    Mr Chaiyaporn Karnkunwithit 2025.04.18 06:44 
     

    Great trades, low risk, excellent support. Highly recommend.

    FrankViro201192
    30
    FrankViro201192 2025.04.14 19:25 
     

    I am very impressed with this bot. Not like most risky martingale EA's. Backtesting has performed better than 95% of the EA's out there. Stanislav is very helpful and promt at replying. Great support!

    Mahedi Hasan Monir
    479
    Mahedi Hasan Monir 2025.01.23 15:58 
     

    I have found stable performance and excellent support with this Expert Advisor. I have already started using it on real accounts and highly recommend it.

    Quý Mập
    115
    Quý Mập 2025.01.05 18:38 
     

    ea đã được nâng cấp liên tục ,anh ấy hỗ trợ rất nhiệt tình,va kết quả thật sự ngoài mong dợi dể đầu tu dài hạn

    Auras & Bielawski GbR
    241
    Wadim Auras 2025.01.02 12:58 
     

    This EA is the best I’ve ever Bought. Tested on Demo and have very great results. Get it on 100k Challenge - passed Challange in two days. Thanks for this Product.

    Larry Zhang
    101
    Larry Zhang 2024.11.28 14:10 
     

    I bought the EA for a week, huge profit ever! I've also bought the high price EA earlier, I gotta say this is by far the most valuable compared to those expensive EAs on the market, and the seller provides timely and accurate support!

    12
    Reply to review