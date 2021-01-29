Wolfe waves modified

This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves.


Features

  • Finds the points and builds the lines automatically.
  • Efficient trading strategy.
  • No redraws, no lags.
  • The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart.
  • The indicator has multiple configurable parameters.


Use

If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is closed behind Moving Average, and then we open a trade with the lot: = (Let's apply the lot of, say, (0.40), divide it into four parts and open a quarter of the lot (0.10)). If the fifth dot crossed the line 100% (1-3) and the candle closes behind Moving Average, we open a deal with a lot: = (total volume 0.40). The deal remains open till the price reaches the line 1-4. Please note that sometimes the price does not reach the line. Trailing stop is recommended.


Tips on using the indicator in the strategy tester

To restart the indicator, delete the red square in the right corner.

Notes: entry points are displayed on the screenshots.


Main Parameters

  • Parameters indicator - setting the main indicator parameters.
    • MaxHistoryBars - amount of history bars to be checked.
    • Depth - minimum amount of candles, at which the indicator cannot build the second maximum/minimum if the first parameter conditions are suitable for construction.
    • Deviation - minimum values of the amount of points between Highs and Lows of the two adjacent candles suitable for the indicator to form a local peak or bottom.
    • Backstep - minimum amount of candles between local Lows and Highs. Changing the parameter affects the indicators' sensitivity. If we reduce the data for the system calculation, the amount of extremums is increased.
  • On what number bars move line, (0 = zero bar) - amount of candles, by which the lines are moved (if 0 = zero bar).
  • width (Wolfe Waves), (0 = automatic settings) - width (Wolfe waves) (if 0, automatic adjustment).
  • show Wolfe Waves: if signal falls under selected (%) - draw Wolfe waves: if the signal falls within selected ones (%).
    • Select signal - define the waves. The higher the percentage, the more strict conditions for the determination of the wave.
  • if (Wolfe Waves) not finds wait N bars, then continue search - if Wolfe waves are not found, wait for N candles and then continue the search.
    • timeout N bars - timeout of N candles.
  • SETTINGS FOR BREAKDOWN (WOLFE WAVES) - breakthrough settings (Wolfe waves).
  • number bars closed for line. (1 - 3) or more, for adjustment (Wolfe Waves) - amount of candles closed behind the line. 1-3 or 2-4 for restructuring the Wolfe waves.
  • (true = closed bars on direction trend) , (false = just closed bars for line) - true = close candles in the direction of a trend, false = close the candles behind the line.
    • Select closing - select closing.
    • number bars (0 = Off.) - amount of candles (0 = disabled).
  • number bars closed for line. (1 - 4), for adjustment (Wolfe Waves) - amount of candles closed behind the line (1-4) for restructuring the Wolfe waves.
  • (true = closed bars on direction trend), (false = just closed bars for line) - true = close candles in the direction of a trend, false = close the candles behind the line.
    • Select closing - select closing.
    • number bars (0 = Off.) - amount of closed candles (0 = disabled).
  • OPTIONS FOR SHOWING OFF (WOLFE WAVES) - Wolfe waves drawing parameters.
  • show Wolfe Waves: if line 1-3 or more, was broken, and closed less N bars - display the Wolfe wave: if the line 1-3 or 2-4 was broken and less than N candles were closed.
  • (true = closed bars on direction trend), (false = just closed bars for line) - true = close candles in the direction of a trend, false = close the candles behind the line.
    • Select closing - select closing.
    • number bars closed for line, for depiction (0 = Off) - amount of candles closed behind the line for drawing the Wolfe waves (0 = disabled).
  • setting notice when the emergence of Wolfe wave - set the notification of the Wolfe waves occurrence.
    • alert - enable/disable the alert (message on the screen).
    • email - enable/disable the email alert.

Good luck!

Recommended products
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Magic Correlation
Marco vd Heijden
Indicators
Decent Trading Tools, The ones that separate the Winners from the Losers, do not have to be expensive. This is the second out of a series of two indicators from the magic series. This indicator is Magic Correlation , this is the Middle Indicator in the screenshot. The indicator plots up to 30 instruments and visualizes events like: Time, Start, End and Duration of the events. Underlying Correlation. Trend Strength. Front Runners and Laggards. Directions. Patterns. What normally remains hidden be
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Trade Details Info
Sangram Deepak Salokhe
Indicators
Purpose : This indicator displays real-time risk and target profit exposure of your open/pending trades directly on the chart, with optional multi-currency conversion (e.g., USD → INR or any currency pair you enter). Main Features Risk Tracking Calculates the total risk exposure if Stop Loss (SL) is hit. Expressed in Account Currency (e.g., USD) plus optional conversions. Target Profit Tracking Sums up potential profit to Take Profit (TP) (only for orders where TP is set). Useful for comparin
LSM Regression Filter Cross MA
Petr Iarlykov
Indicators
Description of the "Least Squares Method Regression Filter Cross SMA/LWMA" indicator Overview: An innovative trading indicator that combines three different types of signals based on moving averages and linear regression. An ideal solution for traders looking for a multi-level system of confirmation for trading signals. Key features Three types of signals: fast (SMA/LWMA), slow (regression), and filtered Smart filtering: filtering out false signals against the trend Flexible customization: indiv
Elliott Wave Marker
Dominik Kaczorowski
1 (1)
Indicators
Important notice! This indicator does not automatically select waves. This is your job. Features: calculate risk calculate position size mark Elliott waves mark Fibonacci levels change object parameters Input parameters: Keyboard shortcuts - enable/disable keyboard shortcuts External capital - fill in if you do not keep all your capital in broker account. The risk will be calculated from the sum of the broker account and external capital. Select object after create - if true, then every create
TrendInChannel
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
Pipsurfer
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
Overview: With so much noise and distraction in the markets I wanted to create clarity for traders to have a simple, efficient, and fun trading experience. This is why I created Pipsurfer. Pipsurfer is an trend following indicator that visually shows you important Institutional Smart Money levels in the market and helps you to trace Market Structure in the markets. Most traders find it difficult to visually see trading elements such as trend, structure and momentum which are key for understandin
DivirgentMAX
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Indicator without redrawing Divergent MAX The DivirgentMAX indicator is a modification based on the MACD. The tool detects divergence based on OsMA and sends signals to buy or sell (buy|sell), taking into account the type of discrepancies detected. Important!!!! In the DivirgentMAX indicator, the optimal entry points are drawn using arrows in the indicator's basement. Divergence is also displayed graphically. In this modification of the MACD, the lag problem characteristic of its predecessor i
Voles Indicator
Oleg Klimakhin
Indicators
Voles Indicator Operation Principles It is based on the standard indicators of the MetaTrader 4 terminal. It shows the market entry points. How to trade When a bar is complete and an arrow is shown, place a BuyStop order at the High of the bar is the arrow is green, or a SellStop order at the Low of the bar if the arrow is red. StopLoss should be set at the level of the last downwards fractal below the entry point at a green arrow or at the level of the last upwards fractal above the entry poi
Pivot PDHL Levels
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
AutoPivot - Automatic Pivot Points Indicator MT4 indicator displaying pivot points (PP, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3) and previous day levels (PDH/PDL). Main features: Automatic timeframe adaptation based on chart (H4/D1/W1) Zones between PDH/PDL and the nearest support/resistance level 8 pre-configured color themes Full customization of colors, line styles and zone opacity Compact labels with optional price display Configurable automatic updates Levels calculated using standard pivot points method. Zone
Breakout Impulse indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Breakout Impulse IndicatorBreakout Impulse Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Breakout Impulse is a multi-bar pattern. The purpose of the pattern is to identify a fast change in momentum. This type of change can announce the start of a big directional move. Inputs of the indicator are: Distance: distance in pixel relative to top or bottom of candle to display the arrow symbol MaxBars: number of bars back used to calcula
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicators
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicators
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicators
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Cosmic Dream
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Indicators
This indicator may or may not be within your interest but I call it Cosmic Dream. When I backtested the indicator, colored level zones appear on your chart. It can work on any currency pair you want. There are 5 level zones. 5 are red and 5 are green. The purpose of this indicator is to let traders see the number of level zones. The interval of the zones is 50 at best. In terms of zone width, the number is 10. It can utilized for any direction. The colors will be visible as long as the indicator
Two Moving Averages
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Two Moving Averages indicator concurrently displays two Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red lines that represent a short-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all timeframes. Take a look at how the Moving Averages lines can be used in a profitable multi-currency Trading Strategy on all time frames, that is also suitable for trading in your mobile t
Swing Failure Pattern
Ifeanyi Charles Nneli
Indicators
The Swing Failure Pattern indicator is an exceptional tool designed to highlight Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on your trading chart. This unique pattern emerges when significant market participants drive liquidity, making it a potential signal for trend reversals. How to Use the Swing Failure Pattern Indicator? Swing Failure Patterns occur when a candle wick breaks above or below a recent swing level, only to close back within the previous level. This phenomenon often takes place due to signific
Super Oscillator Divergence
Mawuse Kuatsienu
Indicators
This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
G99 Gravity
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicators
G99 GRAVITY G99 Gravity is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, G99 Gravity does not redraw. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal! Advantages of the indicator Perfect for scalping. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Suitable for beginners and exper
Normalized Volume indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Normalized Volume 99% of indicators are based on price analysis. This indicator is based on volume. Volume is overlooked piece of information in most trading systems. And this is a big mistake since volume gives important information about market participants. Normalized Volume is an indicator that can be used to confirm reversal points. The indicator code volume with colors indicating high, normal and low volume. You could enhance dramatically your trading system using volume analysis. 
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicators
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
MCAD
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
MCAD stands for M ulti C urrency A ccumulation/ D istribution, so please don't confuse it with the well-known MACD. MCAD calculates relative strengths of Accumulation/Distribution of volumes for plain Forex currencies (that is their synthetic behaviour extracted from Forex pairs), market indices, CFDs and other groups of tickers. It uses standard Accumulation/Distribution formula ( Wikipedia's article ) and can apply it either to tick volumes, or to pseudo-real volumes ( volume surrogates , intr
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Signal Generator with MACD
Ibrahim Kisioglu
5 (2)
Indicators
HTF MACD – Trend-Aligned Signals (one subwindow, arrows on chart) What it does This indicator keeps you trading with the higher-timeframe trend while using MACD crosses for precise entries. In a single subwindow it shows: HTF Trend Histogram — green = uptrend, red = downtrend (neutral is hidden for a cleaner view) MACD Lines — blue = MACD main, orange = MACD signal Arrows on the price chart when a valid, trend-aligned MACD cross occurs Optional alerts on bar close Entry logic (strict, closed-ba
FREE
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Ultra Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
EA Skynet
Ruslan Pishun
2.93 (14)
Experts
This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
Trend modified for mql5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (2)
Indicators
The draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters MaxHistoryBars - the number of bars in the history. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area. width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width. (true = closed bars on direction trend),(false = just closed bars for line) - true = closure of candlestic
EA Golden Dragon
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This is a classical trading strategy, which falls into the category of breakout systems. They form support and resistance levels, which temporarily limit further price movement. When the price breaks down the support level or breaks up the resistance level, there emerges a strong momentum in the breakout direction, which allows to make profit on strong price movements with moderate risk. To create the strategy, we used historical data with the quality of history of 99.9%. It uses filtration of
EA Red Dragon MT5
Ruslan Pishun
2.7 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
Wolfe waves modified for mql5
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves and features a highly efficient trading strategy.   Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is closed behind Moving Average, and then we open a trade with the lot: = (Let's apply the lot of, say, (0.40), divide it into four parts and open a quarter of the lot (0.10)). If the
EA Skynet MT5
Ruslan Pishun
2.25 (4)
Experts
This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
Info body and shadow candles
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
Trend modified
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicators
The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
Expert trend one point
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
Wolfe waves ultra
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicators
Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
EA on waves Woolf
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
Time close bar
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
Ruslan Pishun
Utilities
The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
EA Alex
Ruslan Pishun
1.8 (5)
Experts
The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
EA Fox
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
EA Innovative PRO
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
EA named Chappie
Ruslan Pishun
2 (4)
Experts
Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
EA Two MA
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
Two Dragon
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
EA Red Dragon
Ruslan Pishun
2.13 (8)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
Neon System N1 PRO
Ruslan Pishun
1.75 (4)
Experts
Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
EA Black Scorpion
Ruslan Pishun
2.88 (8)
Experts
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
Ultimatum Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (10)
Experts
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
EA Gideon
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
EA Manager
Ruslan Pishun
3 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
EA Morpheus
Ruslan Pishun
2.42 (12)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review