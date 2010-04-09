ReversiLot

ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Lot Management:

    • The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit.
    • The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade.

  • Flexible Parameter Settings:

    • RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for calculating the initial lot size.
    • Multiplier – the multiplier for increasing the lot size.
    • Step – the distance in points for opening a new position in the opposite direction.
    • Profit – the distance in points for locking in profits.
    • TotalProfitPercent – the target profit percentage of the deposit to end the trading session.
    • MagicNumber – a unique identifier for filtering trades.
    • Slippage – the maximum allowable slippage.

  • Profit and Loss Control:

    • The advisor closes all positions as soon as the target profit percentage from the deposit is reached.
    • The overall profit calculation includes all open positions.

  • Notifications:

    • Sending messages about the start and end of the trading session via built-in MetaTrader notifications.

  • Reliable Data Recovery:

    • Using global variables to save key parameters between restarts.

How ReversiLot Works:

  1. The advisor opens the first position (Buy or Sell) with the initial lot size calculated based on the deposit.
  2. If the market moves against the open position by the set distance (Step), an opposite trade is opened with an increased lot size.
  3. Positions are closed when the target profit (Profit) or the total profit percentage of the deposit (TotalProfitPercent) is reached.

Advantages of Using ReversiLot:

  • Fully automated trading process.
  • Suitable for traders who prefer strategies with low risk and high efficiency.
  • Intuitive parameter settings for customization according to your trading style.

It is recommended to run the strategy in the tester before using it to evaluate its performance under various market conditions.

The ReversiLot advisor is the perfect solution for traders looking to increase the profitability of their trades while minimizing manual intervention.


