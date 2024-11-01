Finex

5
  • Experts
  • Ervand Oganesyan
    Ervand Oganesyan

    Ervand Oganesyan

    4.2 (125)
    MQL4/MQL5 Developer, Forex Trader
    Over 15 years of experience in programming and trading.
    Programming MQL4/5, C#
    • Expert Advisors: multi-currency, scalpers, grids, news
    • Indicators of any complexity
    • Graphical interfaces, scanners, panels
    Trading Strategy Development
    5 products 1 signal
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 29 October 2025
  • Activations: 10

Powerful pullback EA to trade any forex pair.


Live performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267756 - send a private message to request the set files


Quick start

- Set the EA on M15 chart of EURGBP (sell only), EURCHF (buy only), USDCAD (buy only), EURUSD (sell only).

- One-time risk is about 300 usd per pair for min lot. Make sure risks are comfortable for you.

- Make sure the time zone settings are correct. The defaults are valid for most brokers.

- Left the rest at their defaults, there are no sophisticated settings, and everything is ready to start seamless 24/7 trading.


Customizable trading logic

- Currency-specific intraday price actions are tracked, and depending on the nature of these actions trades are opened with an expectation of either a continuation of the price movement, or a return of the price to initial levels. User may choose whether the EA should trade short, medium or long term price actions. User can also set trading frequency to comfortable level. The EA will use best optimized settings in any selected scenario.

- The EA will smoothly open specified number of trades one by one using hard common stop-loss. Trades are closed with automatically dragged common take-profit. This makes it possible to expect constant smooth equity growth with controllable risks.


Pair selection tips

- Trade either positive swaps, or pairs with roughly equal long and short swap rates. Use Allowed Trade Direction option to trade one side only.

- Not sensitive to american news cross pairs are preferable

- Less volatile pairs are also preferable.


Backtesting tips

- The EA trades on candle closure and may be tested with "Open prices only" mode, which is much faster than "Every tick" with essentially same results. Use M15 timeframe for "Open prices only" mode. For "Every tick" tester timeframe does not matter.

- Swap may significantly impact backtest results, so it makes sense to set backtest starting date to not earlier than 2022-2023. Swap rates were very different before that time.

- The EA may open multiple same time trades, and the list of trades at certain point of time will depend on date of EA launch on live chart or starting date of the backtest.


Trade carefully

- Tester or live performance in the past does not guarantee any profitability in the future. Risk settings should not be based on backtests. Low risk trading is potentially more profitable in a long-term perspective. Do not increase defatult risks too much.

- While the EA is ready made to trade any of forex pairs, it is single chart EA, and simultaneous trading multiple pairs is quite risky.

---

Send a private message for any questions on EA work, installation and settings.

Reviews 3
Frimm
169
Frimm 2025.08.04 13:30 
 

Der EA Finex ist für mich einer der wenigen EAs, die sich wirklich für den Livebetrieb eignen. Wer eine saubere Strategie sucht, ohne Hokuspokus und mit Fokus auf langfristige Stabilität, ist hier goldrichtig. Ich kann ihn uneingeschränkt weiterempfehlen.

Joshua Michael Hudson
789
Joshua Michael Hudson 2025.06.05 01:59 
 

Ervand has something special here

Klaus Peter Muehl
826
Klaus Peter Muehl 2025.03.21 11:03 
 

Läuft bei mir auf verschiedenen Accounts gem. Erwartung. Solide bislang!

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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Shengzu Zhong
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Trade Master — a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for ultra-fast and precise manual trading. Visualization of trades and orders, risk and profit calculation, opening, closing, and modification of positions, breakeven, trailing stop, partial stop-loss and take-profit, time-based closing, equity stop-loss and take-profit — all of this is available in one or several clicks, via hotkeys, or through simple mouse dragging of levels directly on the chart. The intuitive interface al
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Powerful pullback EA to trade any forex pair. Live performance: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267756 - send a private message to request the set files Quick start - Set the EA on M15 chart of EURGBP (sell only), EURCHF (buy only), USDCAD (buy only), EURUSD (sell only). - One-time risk is about 300 usd per pair for min lot. Make sure risks are comfortable for you. - Make sure the time zone settings are correct. The defaults are valid for most brokers. - Left the rest at their defaults, there
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Fine Timeframes is a sub-minute timeframe indicator for MT5. It creates charts with intervals from 1 to 30 seconds, giving you access to market movements that remain invisible on minute and hourly charts, while preserving full trading functionality: you can open and close positions just like on standard timeframes. Fine Timeframes works only on live ticks and is not designed for the Strategy Tester — download the demo version and test the indicator under real market conditions on EURUSD and AUDU
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Ervand Oganesyan
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Equity Firewall is a utility for MT5 designed for automatic drawdown control and risk management at the account level. It protects capital, especially when multiple expert advisors are trading on the same account with the risk of sudden position increases or drawdowns. Install the trial version for demo accounts Equity Firewall allows setting a maximum overall drawdown, a daily loss limit, and a profit target, with a choice of action when the limit is reached: close all positions and orders, clo
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Frimm
169
Frimm 2025.08.04 13:30 
 

Der EA Finex ist für mich einer der wenigen EAs, die sich wirklich für den Livebetrieb eignen. Wer eine saubere Strategie sucht, ohne Hokuspokus und mit Fokus auf langfristige Stabilität, ist hier goldrichtig. Ich kann ihn uneingeschränkt weiterempfehlen.

Joshua Michael Hudson
789
Joshua Michael Hudson 2025.06.05 01:59 
 

Ervand has something special here

Klaus Peter Muehl
826
Klaus Peter Muehl 2025.03.21 11:03 
 

Läuft bei mir auf verschiedenen Accounts gem. Erwartung. Solide bislang!

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