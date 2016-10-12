EA Morpheus

2.42

Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range.

To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.

It uses a system of filtering false signals.

The EA uses adaptive trailing stop.

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

Real monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2326867

МetaТrader 5 versionhttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54246

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1.

Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

Requirements and Recommendations
  1. Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  2. We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  3. The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  4. It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser).
  5. Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  6. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  7. You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 
Parameters
  • Magic — Identifier for trades.
  • Order Comment— Comment to order.
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
  • ticks average spread — collect average spread ticks.
  • ticks for deleting pending orders — collect average spread ticks for deleting pending orders when the average spread exceeds Max_Spread.
  • Order Type — select trade direction.
  • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
  • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Take_Profit — Take profit in points.
  • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
  • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).
  • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stop Loss is moved using this value to breakeven.
  • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points when position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).
  • Trailing_Step — Trailing step when the position is in profit.
  • Risk_Protection_on_slippages — If true, the EA also applies position closure in case of a slippage.
  • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — If true - adaptive trailing stop.
  • Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
  • Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.
  • Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.

Intraday trading by time:

  • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
  • Time_Setting — Server time of computer time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
  • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
  • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:

  • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
  • Time_Setting — Server time of computer time.
  • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
  • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


   Our group in mql5: 016a118dc374d801

Reviews 13
Jeffrey Leong
382
Jeffrey Leong 2022.05.19 04:11 
 

I ran this EA on Axi Trader broker(trustworthy and reliable broker) ECN normal account and ECN vip account. ECN normal account commissions is $7 round trip while vip account is $3. I ran it on vps with less than 4ms ping to the broker. I obtained a good result in both type of account and of course vip account gave more profit than the normal ecn account. With Vip account, I can obtain50%-70% profit compared with author's signal, because author's signal do not include commissions. With normal ECN account i can only obtain around 20% of the author's signal. I will make another update after 1 months.

Dinesh Kuamr
976
Dinesh Kuamr 2021.11.16 12:28 
 

Perfect performance. If MM maintained correctly than no fear of big DD. Overall performance is very good.

Jack Ralph
761
Jack Ralph 2020.09.12 23:20 
 

I change my mind of this EA. Basic settings work actually really well to protect deposit and not let trades run away. I didn't have much luck with this EA in the past but this is down to myself rather than the EA. I'm Happy to support this EA from learning about my mistakes.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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EA Skynet MT5
Ruslan Pishun
2.25 (4)
Experts
This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
EA Black Scorpion MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
Two Dragon for MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. Product reviews are welcome. We hope you will find it useful. МetaТrader 4 version:  https://www.mq
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Ruslan Pishun
2.8 (15)
Experts
This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
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Ruslan Pishun
2.7 (10)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
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Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
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Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
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Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicators
The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
Expert trend one point
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
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Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Indicators
Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
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Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
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Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
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Ultra Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
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Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
Ruslan Pishun
Utilities
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EA Alex
Ruslan Pishun
1.8 (5)
Experts
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EA Fox
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
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Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
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EA named Chappie
Ruslan Pishun
2 (4)
Experts
Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
EA Two MA
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
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Ruslan Pishun
Indicators
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EA Red Dragon
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2.13 (8)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
Neon System N1 PRO
Ruslan Pishun
1.75 (4)
Experts
Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
EA Black Scorpion
Ruslan Pishun
2.88 (8)
Experts
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
Ultimatum Breakout
Ruslan Pishun
2 (10)
Experts
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
EA Gideon
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
EA Manager
Ruslan Pishun
3 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
EA Golden scalper Pro
Ruslan Pishun
1 (2)
Experts
The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
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LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI
1092
LUIS ALBERTO BIANUCCI 2024.12.06 23:59 
 

The EA may have potential in future versions, but today it is far from being profitable.

Siow Chen Ang
776
Siow Chen Ang 2024.02.19 07:56 
 

This EA cannot even be loaded!! DO NOT BUY its rubbish

Luca Cerquatelli
6054
Luca Cerquatelli 2023.05.21 19:28 
 

No way! Why does monitoring in real accounts not exceed 6 months? On real account fees eats the profit. My EA works better, check out my new signal!

Ruslan Pishun
39294
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2023.05.22 10:33
hi,
these brokers have low commissions: wforex (Account W PROFI), weltrade(Account PRO), roboforex(Account PRIME), FusionMarkets(Account Zero),
Gustavo Adolfo Lacayo Torres
1264
Gustavo Adolfo Lacayo Torres 2022.08.03 16:12 
 

I have about 3 months of having the ea, in an excellent demo account but in a real account in broker weltrade, alpari, axi, tickmill, icmarket, et roboforex, I tried with vps myvps, contabo et vps mql5 and the results are very bad, first good month and then very bad

Driss Boujarifn
215
Driss Boujarifn 2022.06.30 16:43 
 

Great EA for Demo accounts only not to make real money

Ruslan Pishun
39294
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.06.30 16:44
Hi, We recommend these brokers: weltrade (account PRO), Alpari (account ecn) 1) VPS with low ping to your broker. ( my VPS hosting has a ping of 9 ms )
2) The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors. ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
3) It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser).
4) default settings: EURUSD M30 H1, USDJPY M30 H1 ( we recommend: EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30 )
Maria Jesus Hernando Sanchez
808
Maria Jesus Hernando Sanchez 2022.06.07 11:11 
 

With the comission of the broker is going to be onle losses. Bad EA. Only good for Demo.

Ruslan Pishun
39294
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.06.07 11:33
The scalper is sensitive to different brokers.
Not on all brokers Advisor to receive profit. 1) low spread is required.
2) VPS with low ping to your broker. ( my VPS hosting has a ping of 9 ms )
3) The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors. ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
4) It is recommended to run the adviser on one account (one account is one adviser).
Jeffrey Leong
382
Jeffrey Leong 2022.05.19 04:11 
 

I ran this EA on Axi Trader broker(trustworthy and reliable broker) ECN normal account and ECN vip account. ECN normal account commissions is $7 round trip while vip account is $3. I ran it on vps with less than 4ms ping to the broker. I obtained a good result in both type of account and of course vip account gave more profit than the normal ecn account. With Vip account, I can obtain50%-70% profit compared with author's signal, because author's signal do not include commissions. With normal ECN account i can only obtain around 20% of the author's signal. I will make another update after 1 months.

Dinesh Kuamr
976
Dinesh Kuamr 2021.11.16 12:28 
 

Perfect performance. If MM maintained correctly than no fear of big DD. Overall performance is very good.

Marcin Miniatorski
390
Marcin Miniatorski 2021.07.22 21:16 
 

On real account fees will eat your profit, you lose. I have raw spread ICMarkets account and 0.0 spread (5,5$ commission per lot) and it is not profitable. Waste money. I will try maybe another broker (maybe Alpari)

I will update stars if i see profit live

Ruslan Pishun
39294
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2021.07.26 07:28
Your questions have been answered.
maakuone
1336
maakuone 2020.10.22 05:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jack Ralph
761
Jack Ralph 2020.09.12 23:20 
 

I change my mind of this EA. Basic settings work actually really well to protect deposit and not let trades run away. I didn't have much luck with this EA in the past but this is down to myself rather than the EA. I'm Happy to support this EA from learning about my mistakes.

Xiaolei Lu
2860
Xiaolei Lu 2020.08.21 03:13 
 

Great EA! I don't understand why there isnt many good reviews.

vidis
236
vidis 2017.03.31 19:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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