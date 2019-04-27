EA Red Dragon MT5

The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured).

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts. МetaТrader 4 version: 14599

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30 H1, USDJPY M30 H1, GBPUSD M30 H1. Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

Does not use Martingale, Ilan, arbitrage, Grid and other risky strategies.

Always use of stop loss to protect capital.

Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm .

. Works with different brokers.

It can work with a small deposit.

Only pending orders.

Can work with fixed lot and MM.

Does not open orders with a high spread. (can be configured).

5-digit quotes.

Maximum allowed spread — 0 to 20 pips.

0 to 20 pips. Minimum deposit is 100$.

Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.

ECN broker with low commission and spread.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute.

Order Type — Trade direction.

Trade direction. Magic — The magic number of the EA's orders.

The magic number of the EA's orders. Order comment — A comment to the EA's trades.

A comment to the EA's trades. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers. Use custom slippage — When set to true, the EA will close orders is slippage is above custom slippage .

When set to true, the EA will close orders is slippage is above . custom slippage — Slippage value to close orders.

Slippage value to close orders. Max Spread — Maximum Spread before pending order triggers.

Maximum Spread before pending order triggers. disable trade if spread high — Disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max Spread.

Disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Use_Risk_MM — When set to true, lot size is increased together with account balance increase (Risk Management).

When set to true, lot size is increased together with account balance increase (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

— Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Lot — Fixed lot value (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot value (if - false). Auto_Calculation_Free_Margin — it is used if the leverage is below 1:100

— it is used if the leverage is below 1:100 Take_Profit — take profit level in points.

take profit level in points. Stop_Loss — stop loss in points.

stop loss in points. Set Trailing Mod - six trailing stop modifications.

- six trailing stop modifications. Trailing Stop - trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss ).

- trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = ). Trailing Step - trailing step when the position is in profit.

- trailing step when the position is in profit. Breakeven Target PipsInp - if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).

- if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off). Breakeven Jump PipsInp - stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.

- stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance. breakdown past weeks — When set to true, the EA uses breakdown of past weeks.

When set to true, the EA uses breakdown of past weeks. Adaptive Trailing Stop:

Risk_Protection_on_slippages — If true, the EA also applies position closure in case of a slippage.

If true, the EA also applies position closure in case of a slippage.

Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — If true - adaptive trailing stop.

If true - adaptive trailing stop.

Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.

Trailing sensitivity coefficient.

Adaptive_by_Time — adaptive trailing by time.

adaptive trailing by time.

Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.

time interval for price analysis. Automatic_Correction_Pending_Orders — Adjustment of pending orders.

Adjustment of pending orders. breakdown past weeks — Use the breakdowns of the levels of previous weeks.

Trading within the week:

Monday — When set to true, trading on Monday is allowed.

When set to true, trading on Monday is allowed. ...

Friday — When set to true, trading on Friday is allowed.

Time trading within a day:

Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.

— when set to true, trades in certain time intervals. GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).

— GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used). Every_Day_Start — operation start time (HH:MM).

operation start time (HH:MM). Every_Day_End — operation end time (HH:MM).

Friday close time:

Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.

If true, trades at a certain time. Disable_in_Friday — operation end time on Friday (HH:MM).



Our group in mql5: 016a118dc374d801



