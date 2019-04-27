EA Red Dragon MT5

2.7

The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured).

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

Monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1778336

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts. 

МetaТrader 4 version: 14599

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30 H1, USDJPY M30 H1, GBPUSD M30 H1.

Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

Key Advantages
  • Does not use Martingale, Ilan, arbitrage, Grid and other risky strategies.
  • Always use of stop loss to protect capital.
  • Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm.
  • Works with different brokers.
  • It can work with a small deposit.
  • Only pending orders.
  • Can work with fixed lot and MM.
  • Does not open orders with a high spread. (can be configured).
Requirements and Recommendations
  • 5-digit quotes.
  • Maximum allowed spread — 0 to 20 pips.
  • Minimum deposit is 100$.
  • Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
  • ECN broker with low commission and spread.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 
Parameters
  • Order Type — Trade direction.
  • Magic — The magic number of the EA's orders.
  • Order comment — A comment to the EA's trades.
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Use custom slippage — When set to true, the EA will close orders is slippage is above custom slippage.
  • custom slippage — Slippage value to close orders.
  • Max Spread — Maximum Spread before pending order triggers.
  • disable trade if spread high — Disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds  Max Spread.
  • Use_Risk_MM — When set to true, lot size is increased together with account balance increase (Risk Management).
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Lot — Fixed lot value (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Auto_Calculation_Free_Margin — it is used if the leverage is below 1:100
  • Take_Profit — take profit level in points.
  • Stop_Loss — stop loss in points.
  • Set Trailing Mod - six trailing stop modifications.
  • Trailing Stop - trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss).
  • Trailing Step - trailing step when the position is in profit.
  • Breakeven Target PipsInp - if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).
  • Breakeven Jump PipsInp - stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.
  • breakdown past weeks — When set to true, the EA uses breakdown of past weeks.
  • Adaptive Trailing Stop:
    • Risk_Protection_on_slippages — If true, the EA also applies position closure in case of a slippage.
    • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — If true - adaptive trailing stop.
    • Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
    • Adaptive_by_Time — adaptive trailing by time.
    • Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.
  • Automatic_Correction_Pending_Orders  — Adjustment of pending orders.  
  • breakdown past weeks — Use the breakdowns of the levels of previous weeks.

    Trading within the week:

    • Monday — When set to true, trading on Monday is allowed.
    • ...
    • Friday — When set to true, trading on Friday is allowed.

    Time trading within a day:

    • Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.
    • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).
    • Every_Day_Start — operation start time (HH:MM).
    • Every_Day_End — operation end time (HH:MM).

    Friday close time:

    • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
    • Disable_in_Friday — operation end time on Friday (HH:MM).


       Our group in mql5:     016a118dc374d801

    Reviews 11
    gool.9
    2836
    gool.9 2021.01.18 01:58 
     

    good results

    AANACN
    262
    AANACN 2020.09.27 01:25 
     

    Clear communication with developer Ruslan Pishun. He promptly answered my questions. This EA has excellent backtesting. I've been running the Demo account with VPS for three weeks and it has been showing good profitability, with good capital protection. When I switch to the real account, I will update my comment again. But for now, certainly 5 stars.

    Dansie Software Limited
    497
    Ryan Luke Dansie 2020.08.12 09:55 
     

    My back testing shows really good results and shows that profit was sustained after the product release date. Also has a live signal which shows sustained profits over a long time period. In my experience 95% of EA's fail after the first few months so this one looks like a hidden gem and good value. It seems to have had especially good performance over the last few months when a lot of other EA's have degraded over the same period. Looking forward to seeing my live results. Update: support is very good too. I reported a problem after setting it up on my VPS and the dev remotely connected to my computer straight away, did a lot of investigation and figured out the reason (it was a problem with my leverage and lot size and not a problem with the EA) ------- update after a month of live trades. Very happy with the ea performance. So far have had roughly equal amount of winning trades/losing trades but the average win has been more than double the average loss so it's very good so far

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    Filter:
    Hari shanker Singh
    299
    Hari shanker Singh 2023.02.06 16:13 
     

    This person mostly all EA is very bad and did not give any solutions author evry time take loss, west my mony please don't take any EA for this author

    ow1977mt5
    1349
    ow1977mt5 2021.07.15 10:23 
     

    I was curious to see if this EA behaves good on real accounts. So I bought and have tested with standard settings approx. 2 month (mid May to now) on Roboforex ECN and Prime Accounts with dedicated server with approx. 1.2 ms latency: EA status shows "excellent trading conditions", average slippage was -1.5. Unfortunately it does not perform as on demo account. While demo signal is going up, real account rading goes slowly down, due to spread, commision, slippage.

    Dmitry Gavrikov
    388
    Dmitry Gavrikov 2021.07.12 20:43 
     

    Is there anybody who could share good working settings for EA? Using default for EURUSD 30m (Roboforex Cent account) but test goes straight down and down. Trying optimization - it does not seems work at all, all red

    Ruslan Pishun
    39295
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2021.07.13 04:13
    The EA is a scalper and is not intended for Cent or Standard accounts with a high spread.
    Recommended for EA: 1) ACCOUNTS WITH A LOW SPREAD ARE RECOMMENDED, for example: PRO account with "weltrade" broker.
    2) The minimum balance is$50.
    3) Currency EURUSD / M30. (default settings )
    4) VPS with a low ping to your broker.
    5) Leverage: 1:100 or more.
    agt1984 Gonzalez
    181
    agt1984 Gonzalez 2021.02.08 01:43 
     

    This advisor really sucks. I tested about a week and is good making losses.

    Ruslan Pishun
    39295
    Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2021.02.08 05:24
    Let EA run for about a month. Recommended Settings:
    1) ECN Accounts with low spreads ( from zero spread)
    2) VPS with low ping.
    3) default setting for the EURUSD / M30 pair.
    gool.9
    2836
    gool.9 2021.01.18 01:58 
     

    good results

    Rocco Mangini
    248
    Rocco Mangini 2021.01.01 01:32 
     

    bad ea test in real account tree months average 1win 3loss

    akun tikus22
    34
    akun tikus22 2020.10.09 11:31 
     

    me too just try with a new cent account. lest see the ea performance. i will update again after 1 month.....

    AANACN
    262
    AANACN 2020.09.27 01:25 
     

    Clear communication with developer Ruslan Pishun. He promptly answered my questions. This EA has excellent backtesting. I've been running the Demo account with VPS for three weeks and it has been showing good profitability, with good capital protection. When I switch to the real account, I will update my comment again. But for now, certainly 5 stars.

    JustAsier
    113
    JustAsier 2020.09.22 10:12 
     

    Very bad, big difference from testr to real thing.

    Sebzh
    340
    Sebzh 2020.08.31 19:53 
     

    Pour le moment je mets 4/5 pour l'aide concernant la mise en place du robot, pour les résultats on verra dans quelques semaines, les backtests sont excellents (20 et 15M plus encore). il faut donc plutôt un compte Razor que Standard, j'éditerai mon avis avec le temps. :) edit: pas top pour le moment. je lui laisse 2 semaines pour faire ses preuves. edit: 400€en 1 mois, je recharge, razon 30% risk, PF 2.3, pas de stress.

    edit: grosse différence entre backtest et réel, le spread certainement.

    edit: 07/21 en route pour nouveau test avec update.

    edit: 13/08- Roboforex ecn pas bon pour ce type de Robot, re test avec ic market raw.

    Dansie Software Limited
    497
    Ryan Luke Dansie 2020.08.12 09:55 
     

    My back testing shows really good results and shows that profit was sustained after the product release date. Also has a live signal which shows sustained profits over a long time period. In my experience 95% of EA's fail after the first few months so this one looks like a hidden gem and good value. It seems to have had especially good performance over the last few months when a lot of other EA's have degraded over the same period. Looking forward to seeing my live results. Update: support is very good too. I reported a problem after setting it up on my VPS and the dev remotely connected to my computer straight away, did a lot of investigation and figured out the reason (it was a problem with my leverage and lot size and not a problem with the EA) ------- update after a month of live trades. Very happy with the ea performance. So far have had roughly equal amount of winning trades/losing trades but the average win has been more than double the average loss so it's very good so far

    Reply to review