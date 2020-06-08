EA on waves Woolf

The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use.

The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies.





Settings

Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor.

Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).

at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). Invest Risk - increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).

increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ). Lot - fixed lot ( if " Invest More " = false ).

fixed lot ( if " " = false ). LotMulti - multi lot.

multi lot. Magic - The magic number of the orders.

The magic number of the orders. Slippage - allowed slippage before an order triggers.

allowed slippage before an order triggers. Take Profit - take profit in points.

take profit in points. Stop Loss - stop loss in points.

stop loss in points. Smart StopLoss - at the value 'true' the stop loss is adjusted according to the price movement.

at the value 'true' the stop loss is adjusted according to the price movement. Auto Break Even - at the value 'true', auto protection (by a stop loss) at high load on the balance.

at the value 'true', auto protection (by a stop loss) at high load on the balance. Use Break Even - at the value 'true' the price of the stop loss is moved to the breakeven, if the price is above the target points.

at the value 'true' the price of the stop loss is moved to the breakeven, if the price is above the target points. Breakeven Target PipsInp - if the price exceeds this value, breakeven is triggered.

if the price exceeds this value, breakeven is triggered. Breakeven Jump PipsInp - stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value.

stop loss is moved to breakeven using this value. Trailing Stop - trailing points, when the position is in profit.

trailing points, when the position is in profit. Trailing Step - trailing step, when the position is in profit.

trailing step, when the position is in profit. limit orders - the maximum number of orders.

the maximum number of orders. Step orders - step between orders.