Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1)

Rice Martingale can open two sides: buy and sell at the same time.

We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders.

Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set before.

Variables

· Order Buy: Is it allowed to book buy orders

· Order Sell: Is it allowed to book sell orders

· number_order: The maximum number of one side orders, buy or sell

· number_order_notifi: When orders more than the maximum number of orders, a notification will be sent to Meta Quote

· Martingale_System: The volume of Martingale

· VOL - The volume first number of orders

· MaxLot: The maximum volume an order can book

· Number_Pip_Profit_MS: The number of deficit pips compare with the last order to book the next order

· TP_By_AVG - The number of interest pips compare with an average price to close orders

· PIP_Start_TP_By_AVG_2: The number of deficit pips compare with the last order to start parameter TP_By_AVG_2

· Number_order_active_TP_By_AVG_2: The number of orders will start a risk management parameter. For example, max order = 9, Number_order_active_TP_By_AVG_2 = 8 à when it reaches to 8 orders, it will start the risk management parameter TP_By_AVG_2

· TP_By_AVG_2:

o If users book the negative price, it will close orders TP_By_AVG_2 pip compares with average price.

o If users book price = 0 as the same with average price, it will close orders

o If users book the positive price, it will be like TP_By_AVG parameter

· Trail_Mode: Use trail or not ?

· Trail_Step: If pips turn back, it will close orders.

Default variable good for GBP with timeframe M15



