Rice Martingale

Rice Martingale is an EA, which uses the Martingale algorithm with a low DD rate (not for XAUUSD, not TimeFrame M1)

Rice Martingale can open two sides:  buy and sell at the same time.

We can set the maximum number of orders, the number of Martingale, and the number of the first orders.

Especially, if the number of orders reach the point that users want to start the risk parameters, Rice Martingale can manage risks. It will cut loss at the point of the nearest average price which users set before.

Variables 

·        Order Buy: Is it allowed to book buy orders

·        Order Sell: Is it allowed to book sell orders

·        number_order: The maximum number of one side orders, buy or sell

·        number_order_notifi: When orders more than the maximum number of orders, a notification will be sent to Meta Quote

·        Martingale_System: The volume of Martingale

·        VOL - The volume first number of orders

·        MaxLot: The maximum volume an order can book

·        Number_Pip_Profit_MS: The number of deficit pips compare with the last order to book the next order

·        TP_By_AVG - The number of interest pips compare with an average price to close orders

·        PIP_Start_TP_By_AVG_2: The number of deficit pips compare with the last order to start parameter  TP_By_AVG_2

·        Number_order_active_TP_By_AVG_2: The number of orders will start a risk management parameter. For example, max order = 9, Number_order_active_TP_By_AVG_2 = 8 à when it reaches to 8 orders, it will start the risk management  parameter TP_By_AVG_2

·        TP_By_AVG_2:

o   If users book the negative price, it will close orders TP_By_AVG_2 pip compares with average price.

o   If users book price = 0 as the same with average price, it will close orders

o   If users book the positive price, it will be like TP_By_AVG parameter

·        Trail_Mode: Use trail or not ?

·        Trail_Step: If pips turn back, it will close orders.

Default variable good for GBP with timeframe M15


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Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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GU Martingale
Quang Dang Tong
Experts
Description - GUMartingale is a trading bot designed for the GBPUSD currency pair, employing a Martingale algorithm. It operates based on entry conditions determined by MA, Stochastic, MACD indicators, and the Nadaraya Watson Envelope. - Unlike other bots using similar algorithms, GUMartingale is meticulously calculated and optimized with a focus on ensuring both safety and stable profit performance. It excludes volatility by economic calendars,  avoiding trading on days with major events that
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