Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies.

This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market.

The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks.

It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm.

The EA uses a system of closed positions during slippages.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Currency pair – EURUSD, timeframe – H1.





Features

Always uses pending orders

Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

Does not use martingale

No hedging

There are no risky strategy elements

Works best on EUR/USD H1 pair.

Ability to choose fixed lot or risk %.

Recommendations

Works best on EUR/USD H1 pair. It is recommended to choose a low spread broker and VPS.

Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

Parameters

Take Profit settings.

Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.

Stop Loss settings.

Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.

Order identifier.

Magic — Order identifier.

Spread settings

Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.

Selection of trading direction: BUY / SELL, BUY, SELL .

Order Type — Trade direction.

Risk money management.

Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).

At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).

Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).

Lot Settings.

Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).

Settings of moving Stop Loss to breakeven.

Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.

If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.

Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.

Trailing Stop settings.

Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.

Setting the number of open orders.

Number_orders — Select the number of orders.

Select the number of orders.

Distances_between_orders — The distances between orders.

Protection during slippages:

Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — Adaptive algorithm of risk protection in case of slippage.

Adaptive algorithm of risk protection in case of slippage.

Adaptive_slippages_Scale — Adaptive price capture in points.

Adaptive price capture in points.

Step_to_slippages_Scale — Step for closing position when the price rolls back.

Step for closing position when the price rolls back.

Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.

Trailing sensitivity coefficient.

Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.

Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.

Time_Scale — Time interval for price analysis.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time.

Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time.

GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm).

Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Start time on Monday and end time on Friday:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

If true trading will be performed by time.

Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time.

GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

Enable_in_Monday — Operation start time on Monday (hh:mm).

Operation start time on Monday (hh:mm).

Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).