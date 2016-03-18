Neon System N1 PRO

1.75

Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies.

This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market.

The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks.

It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm.

The EA uses a system of closed positions during slippages.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

Currency pair – EURUSD, timeframe – H1.


Features

  • Always uses pending orders
  • Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.
  • Does not use martingale
  • No hedging
  • There are no risky strategy elements
  • Works best on EUR/USD H1 pair.
  • Ability to choose fixed lot or risk %.

Recommendations

  • Works best on EUR/USD H1 pair. It is recommended to choose a low spread broker and VPS.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.

Parameters

  • Take Profit settings.
    • Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.
  • Stop Loss settings.
    • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
  • Order identifier.
    • Magic Order identifier.
  • Spread settings
    • Max_SpreadMaximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
  • Selection of trading direction: BUY / SELL, BUY, SELL.
    • Order Type — Trade direction.
  • Risk money management.
    • Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).
    • Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).
  • Lot Settings.
    • Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).
  • Settings of moving Stop Loss to breakeven.
    • Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
    • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
    • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.
  • Trailing Stop settings.
    • Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
    • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
    • Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.
  • Setting the number of open orders.
    • Number_orders — Select the number of orders.
    • Distances_between_orders The distances between orders.
  • Protection during slippages:
    • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages Adaptive algorithm of risk protection in case of slippage.
    • Adaptive_slippages_Scale Adaptive price capture in points.
    • Step_to_slippages_Scale Step for closing position when the price rolls back.
    • Change_correction_coefficient Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
    • Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.
    • Time_Scale Time interval for price analysis.
  • Trading by time within the day:
    • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
    • Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
    • GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
    • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
    • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
  • Start time on Monday and end time on Friday:
    • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
    • Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
    • GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
    • Enable_in_Monday — Operation start time on Monday (hh:mm).
    • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
  • Activation of the information panel
    • Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).
Reviews 4
Waokoshi Kuhara
376
Waokoshi Kuhara 2022.05.26 05:30 
 

This can take profit by super low cost account with low slippage and spread setting.

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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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4.67 (3)
Experts
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3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
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Experts
This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
EA Black Scorpion MT5
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Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
Ruslan Pishun
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Ruslan Pishun
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Ruslan Pishun
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Expert trend one point
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
EA Fox
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This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
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EA named Chappie
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Experts
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EA Two MA
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5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
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Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
EA Red Dragon
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Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
EA Black Scorpion
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2.88 (8)
Experts
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
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Ruslan Pishun
2 (10)
Experts
Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
EA Gideon
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5 (1)
Experts
The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
EA Manager
Ruslan Pishun
3 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
EA Morpheus
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2.42 (12)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
EA Golden scalper Pro
Ruslan Pishun
1 (2)
Experts
The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
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Waokoshi Kuhara
376
Waokoshi Kuhara 2022.05.26 05:30 
 

This can take profit by super low cost account with low slippage and spread setting.

Khanh Nguyen Quoc
259
Khanh Nguyen Quoc 2019.03.20 17:37 
 

:(

Tom Smith
301
Tom Smith 2018.08.29 14:26 
 

Deception of EA

Nuno Silva Da Cruz
1090
Nuno Silva Da Cruz 2016.04.25 15:58 
 

J'ai achetais ce robot faite trais attention il ne marche pas et j'ai perdu beaucoup de argent !!!!!!

I bought this robot made careful it does not work and I lost a lot of money !!!!!!!!!!!

Eu comprei este robô fasa muinto cuidadoso ele não funciona e eu perdi um monte de dinheiro !!!!!!!!

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