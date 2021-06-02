Time close bar

This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens.

Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens:

An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds.

= 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds.

= 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds.

= 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602

Settings

color_time - the color of the text on the chart.

the color of the text on the chart. width_time - the width of the text on the chart.

the width of the text on the chart. Select Font Text - Customize the font.



