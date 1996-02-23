Recovery System EA

The advisor is designed to automate the process of recovering losses on the current symbol. It can be used if there is a current loss, as well as to accompany other advisors. This product can also be used as a stand-alone advisor.



Recovery System EA contains in the settings an option to select the operating mode:

Recovery

MA Cross

Stochastic

Bollinger Bands

Non-indicators

When working in Recovery mode, the advisor removes a losing position from a drawdown using the method shown in the first screenshot.

If you enter the magic number of another advisor in the Extraneous magic field, then the position opened by this advisor will be derived from the drawdown. If Extraneous magic is 0, then the robot will only work with manual positions.

Important! When working with positions of another advisor, its work should be suspended, since Recovery System EA can only work with one position.

The following modes, such as

MA Cross, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands,

are designed to work independently according to the specified indicators.

The non-indicator mode of operation (non-indicator) is intended for immediately opening a position immediately after installing the advisor on the chart.

All modes use the same method for exiting a position from a drawdown.

The advisor contains a large number of other settings, such as lot multiplier (for recovery positions), take profit type, take profit size, Recovery zone, work time filter, settings of the above indicators.

The advisor also contains a small information panel that can be enabled or disabled in the settings. The panel size available to the user is: small, medium, large.