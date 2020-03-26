Open Modify Delete All Types Orders

The SCRIPT opens, modifies, and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP.


Features

  • Orders can be opened both by comments and magic.
  • Order grids.
  • Take profit and stop loss modification.
  • Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0.
  • Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed.
  • Multi-task script.
  • Modification is performed after opening orders.


Parameters

  • Orders_Tip - consists of 3 stages:
    • I____Open____I
      • Open_Buy - open Buy order.
      • Open_Sell - open Sell order.
      • Open_BuyLimit - open BuyLimit order.
      • Open_SellLimit - open SellLimit order.
      • Open_BuyStop - open BuyStop order.
      • Open_SellStop - open SellStop order.
    • II____Modification____II
      • Modification_Buy - modify Buy order.
      • Modification_Sell - modify Sell order.
      • Modification_BuyLimit - modify BuyLimit order.
      • Modification_SellLimit - modify SellLimit order.
      • Modification_BuyStop - modify BuyStop order.
      • Modification_SellStop - modify SellStop order.
      • Modification_all_types_orders - modify all orders.
    • III____Removal____II
      • Delete_Buy - delete Buy order.
      • Delete_Sell - delete Sell order.
      • Delete_BuyLimit - delete BuyLimit order.
      • Delete_SellLimit - delete SellLimit order.
      • Delete_BuyStop - delete BuyStop order.
      • Delete_SellStop - delete SellStop order.
      • Delete_all_types_orders - delete all orders.
  • Use_risk_management = if true, a lot size depends on the Invest_Risk parameter percentage value.
  • Invest_Risk = lot size increase (risk management in %).
  • Lot = constant lot (if Use_risk_management = false).
  • Take_Profit = take profit in points (-1 = disabled and -1 = delete Take_Profit).
  • Stop_Loss = stop loss in points (-1 = disabled and -1 = delete Stop_Loss).
  • Magic = trades' ID.
  • comments_for_orders = comment to trades.
  • Slippage = slippage before opening an order.
  • Settings for pending orders - pending order parameter.
    • number_orders - amount of pending orders.
    • price_first_order - first order price in a grid (if 0, the step_first_order_from_price parameter is used).
    • step_first_order_from_price - distance from price to the first order in points.
    • step_between_orders - distance between orders in points.
Video Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
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Bidhan Chandra Roy
Utilities
Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Experts
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Indicators
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EA Fox
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Experts
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
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Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
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Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
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Experts
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The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
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2.42 (12)
Experts
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
EA Super scalper universal
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Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
EA Golden scalper Pro
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1 (2)
Experts
The Golden scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor that uses the scalping tactics. However, apart from using the classic application methods for these tactics, it uses numerous functions responsible for high-quality analysis of the current market situation and filtering false signals. This provides an excellent trading result. The EA uses price channel for trading. When the price crosses the channel, a deal is opened in a certain direction, with consideration of all rules for filtering false signals. T
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