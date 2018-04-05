FFF Forts

FFF Forts is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade on futures on the Russian derivatives market FORTS (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, the Ruble, etc.).

The robot trades only with the trend. Trade entry occurs on roll-backs. The size of the roll-back is determined manually (in points) or automatically based on the volatility of the instrument.


Settings

  • Type of trade - trade direction
  • Topping up on a trend - enable/disable adding a trend
  • Use Times Filters - enable/disable time limit for trade
  • Time Filter - setting block trade on the time and day of the week if you have enabled Use Time Filter. With this setup, you can define two time ranges and the days when the EA is allowed to trade
  • Setting for candles - set the average volatility for the calculation of the entry point, take profit and stop loss
  • Type - calculating the average volatility: daily, weekly or monthly
  • Placing order - enable/disable trade with pending orders
  • Volatility calculation type - select the method of the average volatility calculation (High-Low, Open-Close)
  • Number of days - Select the number of days involved in the calculation of volatility
  • Manual input of volatility (0-auto) - manual input volatility
  • Level of trend change, % - select percentage of average volatility. Once the price moves against the trend by a certain amount, the trade direction is changed
  • Order level, % - select percentage of average volatility. Once the price moves against the trend to a predetermined value, pending orders are set for the selected levels
  • Setting for 1-5 limit order - settings for five pending orders
  • 1 level setting orders, % - select the first level for the pending order in % of the average volatility
  • Lot for 1 level - lot for the first pending order
  • SL for level 1,points - stop loss for the first pending order in points
  • SL for level 1, % Level - stop loss for the first pending order at % of the average volatility
  • SL for level 1, % Level+points - number of points that should be added to SL for level 1, % Level
  • SL for level 1,points+LastOrder - total stop loss for all orders
  • TP for level 1,points - take profit for the first pending order in points
  • TP for level 1, % Level - take profit for the first pending order at % of the average volatility
  • Type Candles for TP - calculation method of average volatility for take profit
  • TP for level 1, % Level+points - number of points that should be added to the TP for level 1, % Level
  • MA Settings - set the moving average
  • MA Period - MA period
  • MA Shift - MA shift
  • MA Method - MA calculation method
  • Price MA - MA price
  • Parameters BreakEven - set the breakeven
  • Use BreakEven - enable/disable breakeven
  • BE start, points - start breakeven in pips
  • BE start % - start breakeven is calculated in % of the average volatility
  • BE level points - value of an open order, by which a stop loss is moved
  • Parameters Trailing - trailing stop loss
  • Use Trailing - enable/disable trailing stop loss
  • Trailing Stop Level, points - how much the price should pass in points to activate trailing stop loss
  • Step trailing, points - step of the trailing stop loss in points
  • Trailing Stop Level, % - how much the price should go in % from average volatility to activate trailing stop loss
  • Step trailing, % - step of the trailing stop loss in % of the average volatility
  • Parameters Partial closure - set up partial close orders. You can specify up to five partial closures
  • Use Partial closure - on/off partial close
  • Type Candles for Closing - select the method to calculate the average volatility for the partial closure
  • Closing level 1, points - how many points the price should pass for the first partial closing of orders
  • Closing level 1, % - how many % of the average volatility the price should pass for the first partial closing of orders
  • Lot of closing 1 - volume closed at the first partial closing
  • Other settings - general settings
  • Max Spread - maximum spread
  • Number of attempts - number of attempts to open
  • Slippage - slippage
  • Magic Number - unique number
  • Comments - order comment
  • Color Levels - grid color
Recommended products
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Darkray FX EA
Daut Junior
4 (4)
Experts
More informations at Telegram group: t.me/DARKRAYFXEAEN Darkray FX EA  uses a return-to-average strategy coupled with buying and selling exhaust zone detection. ️ Expert Advisor for Forex ️ Any Symbol, CDFs, etc.  ️ Developed for  Metatrader 5 ️ Swing/Position trading ️ Accuracy higher than 95% ️ Low Drawndown Indicators available for setups settings: EMA200  • moving average of 200 periods (other periods can be used with excellent results as well); RSI  • Checks the levels on sale for th
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on l
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
X7pro
Viktor Mitrofanov
Experts
X7 PRO — Adaptive Trade Driver. Shifts when the market shifts.  = XAU, CFD, FOREX = X7 PRO was built with a deep understanding of trading's core axiom: the market never stands still, and the search for a single "holy grail" formula is destined to fail. The purpose of this tool is not to guess the market, but to synchronize with it. We designed it as a flexible, adaptive environment that remains "alive" through every phase of the market cycle. It doesn't provide ready-made answers — it provides
Sentey Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sentey Gold is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M1 timeframe. Key Features Hybrid AI System LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) Neural Network: Capable of capturing time patterns and long-term dependencies in the price of gold. K-Means Clustering: Dynamically groups market behavior into clusters to detect regime changes and generate trend signals. DMI/ADX Confirmation Filter: Only trades when the directional move
VHV Trend U
Hadi Sadek
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO -- Buy One EA, if you like it, put feedback and get the second for Free This is the opposite EA of my other EA "VHV Trend D" This EA is based on Up Trends with a customized intelligent algorithm in combination with RSI .  Not too many parameters, it is very simple to use. Live Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/867539 Recommended Time Frame is H1. Recommended Currency Pair : any currency pair can work (Tested on EURUSD) Amount: 100 $ Fixed Lot, default 0.1 - you can change a
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
Pullback EA xau
Katja Nordhausen
Experts
EA description (short, clear, market-ready) EA_XAU_Fibo_M15_FINAL_TTP_MODERN_v2_00 is a rule-based XAUUSD (gold) pullback EA for the M15 chart that specifically targets pullbacks to a defined Fibonacci zone (0.500–0.667, optionally close to 0.618) – but only if the parent trend filter on H1 confirms a clear direction. The EA combines structure (swing range + Fib retracement) with trend bias (EMA20/50, RSI and optional MACD) and uses modern, broker-safe execution and risk management: stop/freez
FREE
VectorTrailFX
Jerome Alan Wood
Experts
VectorTrail FX | Mean Reversion Grid EA | EURGBP M15 | FIFO Compliant VectorTrail FX is a precision mean reversion Expert Advisor built for EURGBP on the M15 timeframe. It uses statistical Z-score analysis to identify when price has stretched too far from its mean, then enters a directional basket and exits when floating profit peaks — keeping drawdown tight while compounding consistently. Fully FIFO-compliant and tested with US brokers. How It Works VectorTrail FX measures how far price has de
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Experts
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Platinum Trend Protected EA XPTusd
Oscar Moyano Rodriguez
Experts
Attention Platinum Traders! The XPTUSD Trend Protected EA doesn’t open trades randomly. It only enters when the trend is strong and the market confirms it. Avoids noise and random movements that destroy accounts. Smart risk: reduces exposure after losses and capitalizes on winning streaks. Each trade is independent—no martingale, grid, or hedging. Progressive trailing stop secures profits while letting the trend run. Adapts to London, New York, and intermediate sessions. Controlled drawdown and
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Experts
Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
FREE
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Experts
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
Thor MT5
Dragan Drenjanin
5 (1)
Experts
Thor EA: A Powerful Algorithm for Gold Trading (XAUUSD) The Thor EA trading robot is a modern solution for automated trading, harmoniously combining cutting-edge automation technologies with sophisticated intelligent market analysis mechanisms. This expert advisor has been carefully developed and pre-optimized for trading the popular XAUUSD (gold/US dollar) instrument on the H1 (hourly) timeframe, making it a specialized and effective tool specifically for this market. The main advantage of Tho
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold Zone EA
Simon Reger
4.04 (46)
Experts
Gold Zone EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that analyzes market structure using supply and demand zones and executes trades based on defined price reactions. The EA combines zone detection, momentum analysis, EMA filtering, multiple take-profit levels, break-even logic, trailing stop and an integrated manual trading panel directly on the chart. The EA works on many symbols, including: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD as well as numerous other Forex, index and CFD instruments. No ext
FREE
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Haven JPY Miner
Maksim Tarutin
Experts
Haven JPY Miner - Specialized Algorithm for USDJPY Introducing Haven JPY Miner – a professional Expert Advisor designed and tuned exclusively for the USDJPY currency pair. This is a solution for traders who need a ready-made systematic approach without the need for long parameter configuration. The EA is equipped with Smart Time Sync technology. You no longer need to calculate the broker's server time offset (GMT Offset). The advisor automatically synchronizes with world time via API to determin
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.67 (12)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4.81 (26)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency. Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essenti
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (39)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.05 (56)
Experts
Important update Previous set files should not be used with SGH Ultimate. Please use the updated set files prepared for this version. For details about the latest update and the current live-signal set file, please check the dedicated MQL5 blog post. No Grid / No Martingale / No Recovery / No Hedging / Single Entry with SL / One Shot Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a Gold EA with no grid, no martingale,
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (48)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (153)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.07 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
MoonDog EA
James Vito Armin Bianchini
5 (9)
Experts
LIMITED PRICE — $299 The current price is temporarily limited to $299 A major upgrade is currently planned, introducing new Machine Learning & AI features designed to further enhance MoonDog EA. Secure your copy at $299 before the major update is released. MoonDog EA is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. The system combines five independent breakout strategies designed to identify different breakout and price-expansion conditions. MoonDog
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (6)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.29 (55)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.56 (16)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
3.9 (21)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using,you can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results Set files of the current running signal account and live chat access link will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers after the buyer sends a short comment from the comment section At the same time, this is still a launch version , not a fully mass-promoted final-sta
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.42 (31)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +300% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Quantum iGold MT5
Yassine Mouhssine
4.54 (39)
Experts
Quantum iGold MT5 – Advanced AI Trading System (XAUUSD) Quantum iGold MT5 is a fully automated trading system built using advanced Artificial Intelligence techniques. It employs a hybrid neural architecture that integrates LSTM and Transformer models to analyze price behavior on XAUUSD . This structure enables the system to detect market patterns, adapt to volatility changes, and generate technically refined trading signals in real time. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private messa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (505)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.34 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (2)
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
More from author
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Experts
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
MathScalper Pro
Denis Chebatarev
Experts
MathScalperPro MathScalperPro  is an automatic trend trading system based on mathematical calculations. The Advisor calculates the trading levels of price corrections and enters the transaction in the direction of the trend. Inputs on levels are possible in two ways. The first way is to enter the candlestick pattern 1-2-3, and the second way is to enter the change of direction of trade in the younger period. Each trading pair has its own settings, which you will get when buying this Expert Advi
IVolX horizontal volume MT4
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Indicators
iVolX indicator horizontal volumes for all time periods Main settings of the indicator: VolumeSource  - select data for volumes (tick or real) PeriodMinutes  - selection period for rendering of volumes PeriodsNumber  - number of periods to show on the chart StartDate  - the start date of the calculations ClusterPoints  - cluster width Color  - color MaxVolColor  - maximum volume color ValueArea  - the value of the zone of balance ValueAreaColor  - color of the balance zone MaxVolFontSize  - fon
X Trendline
Denis Chebatarev
Indicators
X Trendline X Trendline-indicator for determining the direction of the trend movement The X Trendline indicator has its own unique formula for calculating the direction of price movement. This indicator is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The indicator can be used as an excellent filter for your trading system. You can also define where to enter and exit a position. For those who want to use this indicator in their expert Advisor, there are three buffers from which you
IVolX 2 DPOC
Denis Chebatarev
Indicators
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
MathScalperPro FORTS
Denis Chebatarev
Experts
MathScalperPro FORTS MathScalperPro FORTS  this is an automatic trend trading system based on unique mathematical calculations. The Advisor calculates the trading levels of price corrections and enters the transaction in the direction of the trend. Inputs on levels are possible in two ways. The first way is to enter the candlestick pattern 1-2-3, and the second way is to enter the change of direction of trade in the younger period. Terms for trade: Does not use hedging, martingale, grid or oth
IVolX horizontal volume
Denis Chebatarev
Indicators
iVolX indicator horizontal volumes for all time periods Main settings of the indicator: VolumeSource - select data for volumes (tick or real) PeriodMinutes - selection period for rendering of volumes PeriodsNumber - number of periods to show on the chart StartDate - the start date of the calculations ClusterPoints - cluster width Color - color MaxVolColor - maximum volume color ValueArea - the value of the zone of balance ValueAreaColor - color of the balance zone MaxVolFontSize - font size Mav
IVolX 2 DPOC mt5
Denis Chebatarev
Indicators
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review