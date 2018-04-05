FFF Forts
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
FFF Forts is a fully automated trading robot designed to trade on futures on the Russian derivatives market FORTS (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, the Ruble, etc.).
The robot trades only with the trend. Trade entry occurs on roll-backs. The size of the roll-back is determined manually (in points) or automatically based on the volatility of the instrument.
Settings
- Type of trade - trade direction
- Topping up on a trend - enable/disable adding a trend
- Use Times Filters - enable/disable time limit for trade
- Time Filter - setting block trade on the time and day of the week if you have enabled Use Time Filter. With this setup, you can define two time ranges and the days when the EA is allowed to trade
- Setting for candles - set the average volatility for the calculation of the entry point, take profit and stop loss
- Type - calculating the average volatility: daily, weekly or monthly
- Placing order - enable/disable trade with pending orders
- Volatility calculation type - select the method of the average volatility calculation (High-Low, Open-Close)
- Number of days - Select the number of days involved in the calculation of volatility
- Manual input of volatility (0-auto) - manual input volatility
- Level of trend change, % - select percentage of average volatility. Once the price moves against the trend by a certain amount, the trade direction is changed
- Order level, % - select percentage of average volatility. Once the price moves against the trend to a predetermined value, pending orders are set for the selected levels
- Setting for 1-5 limit order - settings for five pending orders
- 1 level setting orders, % - select the first level for the pending order in % of the average volatility
- Lot for 1 level - lot for the first pending order
- SL for level 1,points - stop loss for the first pending order in points
- SL for level 1, % Level - stop loss for the first pending order at % of the average volatility
- SL for level 1, % Level+points - number of points that should be added to SL for level 1, % Level
- SL for level 1,points+LastOrder - total stop loss for all orders
- TP for level 1,points - take profit for the first pending order in points
- TP for level 1, % Level - take profit for the first pending order at % of the average volatility
- Type Candles for TP - calculation method of average volatility for take profit
- TP for level 1, % Level+points - number of points that should be added to the TP for level 1, % Level
- MA Settings - set the moving average
- MA Period - MA period
- MA Shift - MA shift
- MA Method - MA calculation method
- Price MA - MA price
- Parameters BreakEven - set the breakeven
- Use BreakEven - enable/disable breakeven
- BE start, points - start breakeven in pips
- BE start % - start breakeven is calculated in % of the average volatility
- BE level points - value of an open order, by which a stop loss is moved
- Parameters Trailing - trailing stop loss
- Use Trailing - enable/disable trailing stop loss
- Trailing Stop Level, points - how much the price should pass in points to activate trailing stop loss
- Step trailing, points - step of the trailing stop loss in points
- Trailing Stop Level, % - how much the price should go in % from average volatility to activate trailing stop loss
- Step trailing, % - step of the trailing stop loss in % of the average volatility
- Parameters Partial closure - set up partial close orders. You can specify up to five partial closures
- Use Partial closure - on/off partial close
- Type Candles for Closing - select the method to calculate the average volatility for the partial closure
- Closing level 1, points - how many points the price should pass for the first partial closing of orders
- Closing level 1, % - how many % of the average volatility the price should pass for the first partial closing of orders
- Lot of closing 1 - volume closed at the first partial closing
- Other settings - general settings
- Max Spread - maximum spread
- Number of attempts - number of attempts to open
- Slippage - slippage
- Magic Number - unique number
- Comments - order comment
- Color Levels - grid color