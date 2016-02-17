EA Red Dragon

2.13

The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured).

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

Monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1778336

МetaТrader 5 version: product/37756

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1.

Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

Key Advantages
  • Does not use Martingale, Ilan, arbitrage, Grid and other risky strategies.
  • Always use of stop loss to protect capital.
  • Based on genuine 'in-house' algorithm.
  • Works with different brokers.
  • It can work with a small deposit.
  • Only pending orders.
  • Can work with fixed lot and MM.
  • Does not open orders with a high spread. (can be configured).
Requirements and Recommendations
  • 5-digit quotes.
  • Maximum allowed spread0 to 20 pips.
  • Minimum deposit is 100$.
  • Use VPS or hosting server with minimal network latency to the broker's server.
  • ECN broker with low commission and spread.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
  • You need to check with your broker that the broker allows you to trade scalping strategies by holding a position for less than a minute. 

Parameters
  • Order Type — Trade direction.
  • Magic — The magic number of the EA's orders.
  • Order comment — A comment to the EA's trades.
  • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
  • Use custom slippage — When set to true, the EA will close orders is slippage is above custom slippage.
  • custom slippage — Slippage value to close orders.
  • Max Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order triggers.
  • disable trade if spread high — Disable trading for some time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds  Max Spread.
  • Use_Risk_MM — When set to true, lot size is increased together with account balance increase (Risk Management).
  • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
  • Lot — Fixed lot value (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
  • Auto_Calculation_Free_Margin — it is used if the leverage is below 1:100
  • Take_Profit — take profit level in points.
  • Stop_Loss — stop loss in points.
  • Set Trailing Mod - six trailing stop modifications.
  • Trailing Stop - trailing points when the position is in profit. (-1 = off, 0 = Stop_Loss).
  • Trailing Step - trailing step when the position is in profit.
  • Breakeven Target PipsInp - if the price exceeds the value, breakeven triggers. (-1 = off).
  • Breakeven Jump PipsInp - stop Loss moves to breakeven at this distance.
  • breakdown past weeks — When set to true, the EA uses breakdown of past weeks.
  • Adaptive Trailing Stop:
    • Risk_Protection_on_slippages — If true, the EA also applies position closure in case of a slippage.
    • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — If true - adaptive trailing stop.
    • Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
    • Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.
    • Time_Scale — time interval for price analysis.
  • Automatic_Correction_Pending_Orders  — Adjustment of pending orders.  
  • breakdown past weeks — Use the breakdowns of the levels of previous weeks.

    Trading within the week:

    • Monday — When set to true, trading on Monday is allowed.
    • ...
    • Friday — When set to true, trading on Friday is allowed.

    Time trading within a day:

    • Use time — when set to true, trades in certain time intervals.
    • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time. (0 - not used).
    • Every_Day_Start / End — operation start / end time (HH:MM).

    Friday close time:

    • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
    • Disable_in_Friday — operation end time on Friday (HH:MM).


       Our group in mql5:     016a118dc374d801

    Reviews 10
    tomahawk
    308
    tomahawk 2016.03.13 13:20 
     

    This EA was increased to 20% of my money in a week.

    I will send five stars.

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    Filter:
    BLASAR
    31
    BLASAR 2021.03.19 11:36 
     

    EA Red Dragon is unreliable EA. Not reccomended for purchase. It generates only losses.

    asaens15
    2125
    asaens15 2017.03.16 22:43 
     

    Performance is mediocre. Trades can be good for awhile but then you can get some bad ones that bring down its overall performance. Long-term might be good average but too much stress when it has bad trades consecutively and brings net balance down. It isn't afraid to take a trade but if lots set too high it can get out quickly but not without bringing your balance down from commissions due to lot size. I've been testing on demo for months but I don't trust it enough to put on live account.

    Update: 2017 Mar 16: Tested with newer version (3.12) and still poor performance. Removed chart from my test MT4 platform after consistent losses exceeded any gains.

    Sairoong Kidtook
    650
    Sairoong Kidtook 2016.10.13 17:02 
     

    Very true , owner try make Algo but is not really that, i lose 50% ecn account ICM with fast vps NY.

    Алексей Sid
    128
    Алексей Sid 2016.07.25 18:56 
     

    медленный слив депозита на рекомендованном автором брокере. на реальном счете данного типа советники не работают.

    Andrey Malevich
    395
    Andrey Malevich 2016.05.25 16:21 
     

    На реальном счете не работает. Не тратьте деньги. Очередной хлам.

    vikranth Barla
    35
    vikranth Barla 2016.05.17 14:39 
     

    wasted money n time for more than 20 days not even dollar earned from this ea, DEMO IS ENTIRELY DIFFERENT.....I DON'T RECOMMEND THIS TYPE EA, TIME WASTING ROBOT.......

    [Deleted] 2016.05.02 20:42 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Xiaoyang Sun
    594
    Xiaoyang Sun 2016.04.15 15:53 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    John Mcgovern
    364
    John Mcgovern 2016.03.28 22:36 
     

    EA is no good only losses for me had it on live account 3 weeks does not work on live account don't waste your money are time on this piece of junk

    tomahawk
    308
    tomahawk 2016.03.13 13:20 
     

    This EA was increased to 20% of my money in a week.

    I will send five stars.

    Reply to review