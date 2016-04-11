EA Black Scorpion
- Experts
-
Ruslan PishunProgrammer: MQL4/5.
I'm a programmer more than 20 years of experience in the foreign exchange market.
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- Version: 10.84
- Updated: 25 April 2022
- Activations: 15
The EA uses the strategy based on breakout.
Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results.
The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout).
The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.
It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm.
The EA uses a system of closing positions during slippages.
It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.
The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.
Monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/796222
МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34554
pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1.
Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30
- Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
- Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
- Use VPS server with minimal network latency to the broker's server;
- Maximum Spread — from 0 - 20 points ( 0.0 to 2.0 pips).
- Maximum Stop Level — from 0 - 5 points ( 0.0 to 0.5 pips).
- Maximum freeze level — 0 points ( 0.0 pips).
- Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
- if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
Information panel:
- Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).
Magic:
- Magic — trades identifier.
Comment:
- Order_Comment— Comments to the order.
Slippage:
- Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.
- Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
- Order_Type — trading direction.
Fixed Lot:
- Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).
Risk Money Management:
- Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).
- Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).
Take Profit:
- Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.
Stop loss:
- Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
- Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
- Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
- Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.
Trailing Stop settings.
- Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
- Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
- Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.
Adaptive trailing:
- Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — Adaptive trailing stop.
- Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
- Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.
- Time_Scale — Time interval for price analysis.
Trading by time within the day:
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
- Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
- Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
Operation end time on Friday:
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
- GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
- Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
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>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<
Approved. Just need to fix the percent info on panel and setup 1% is showing 10% instead 1%.