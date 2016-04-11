EA Black Scorpion

The EA uses the strategy based on breakout.

Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results.

The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout).

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm.

The EA uses a system of closing positions during slippages.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34554

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1. Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk. Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade. Use VPS server with minimal network latency to the broker's server; Maximum Spread — from 0 - 20 points ( 0.0 to 2.0 pips). Maximum Stop Level — from 0 - 5 points ( 0.0 to 0.5 pips). Maximum freeze level — 0 points ( 0.0 pips). Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

Information panel:

Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).

Magic:

Magic — trades identifier.

Comment:

Order_Comment— Comments to the order.

Slippage:

Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.

Spread settings:

Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.

Type of trade:

Order_Type — trading direction.

Fixed Lot:

Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).

Risk Money Management:

Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).

At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).

Take Profit:

Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.

Stop loss:

Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.

Settings of moving Stop Loss to breakeven.

Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.

If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points. Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.

When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered. Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.

Trailing Stop settings.



Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.

If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop. Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.

Trailing points, when the position is in profit. Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.

Adaptive trailing:

Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages — Adaptive trailing stop.

Adaptive trailing stop. Change_correction_coefficient — Trailing sensitivity coefficient.

Trailing sensitivity coefficient. Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.

Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time. Time_Scale — Time interval for price analysis.

Trading by time within the day:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time. Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time. GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ). Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:



Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

If true trading will be performed by time. Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.

— Server time or computer time. GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).

GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ). Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).









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