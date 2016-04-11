EA Black Scorpion

2.88

The EA uses the strategy based on breakout.

Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results.

The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout).

The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade.

It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm.

The EA uses a system of closing positions during slippages.

It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing.

The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with output on the information panel.

Monitoring M30: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/796222

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34554

pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30, EURUSD H1, USDJPY M30, USDJPY H1, GBPUSD M30, GBPUSD H1.

Recommended pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1, USDJPY H1 or EURUSD M30, USDJPY M30

Requirements and Recommendations
    1. Before using on a live account, test the EA with minimal risk.
    2. Low spreads + low commission + high quality execution are important when choosing a broker to trade.
    3. Use VPS server with minimal network latency to the broker's server;
    4. Maximum Spreadfrom 0 - 20 points ( 0.0 to 2.0 pips).
    5. Maximum Stop Level from 0 - 5 points ( 0.0 to 0.5 pips).
    6. Maximum freeze level 0 points ( 0.0 pips).
    7. Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
    8. if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
    Parameters

    Information panel:

    • Show_Info_Panel — Information panel. (at the value false - Speeds up the testing in the strategy tester).

    Magic:

    • Magic trades identifier.

    Comment:

    • Order_Comment— Comments to the order.

    Slippage:

    • Slippage — Allowed slippage before an order triggers.
    Spread settings:
    • Max_Spread — Maximum Spread allowed before pending order is triggered.
    Type of trade:
    • Order_Type — trading direction.

    Fixed Lot:

    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot ( if "Use_Risk_MM" = false ).

    Risk Money Management:

    • Use_Risk_MM — At the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ).
    • Percentage_Risk — Increase the lot size based on balance.( Risk Management % ).

    Take Profit:

    • Take_Profit — Take profit level in points.

    Stop loss:

    • Stop_Loss — Stop loss in points.
    Settings of moving Stop Loss to breakeven.
    • Use_Break_Even — If this is true Stoploss price will be moved to breakeven when price is above target points.
    • Breakeven_Target_PipsInp — When price is above this value breakeven will be triggered.
    • Breakeven_Jump_PipsInp — Stoploss will be moved using this value to breakeven.

    Trailing Stop settings.

    • Use_Trailing — If this is true, profit will be protected with trailing stop.
    • Trailing_Stop — Trailing points, when the position is in profit.
    • Trailing_Step — Trailing step, when the position is in profit.

    Adaptive trailing:

    • Adaptive_Trailing_to_slippages Adaptive trailing stop.
    • Change_correction_coefficient Trailing sensitivity coefficient.
    • Adaptive_by_Time — Algorithm of adaptive trailing by time.
    • Time_Scale Time interval for price analysis.

    Trading by time within the day:

    • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
    • Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
    • GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
    • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
    • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

    Operation end time on Friday:

    • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
    • Time_Setting — Server time or computer time.
    • GMT_mode = GMT offset of the broker server time; ( 0 - not used ).
    • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



    -----------------------------------------------------

    >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<



    Reviews 9
    Ytalo Felipe Dos Santos Nascimento
    222
    Ytalo Felipe Dos Santos Nascimento 2017.04.20 20:50 
     

    Approved. Just need to fix the percent info on panel and setup 1% is showing 10% instead 1%.

    Jozef Vasko
    1005
    Jozef Vasko 2016.06.29 05:30 
     

    Fot me yet profitable... we'll see how the time will continue

    thx

    Yutish Govsky
    438
    Yutish Govsky 2017.10.20 19:08 
     

    2016.07.26 Looks promising. I'm not sure why this is not popular yet, I will test it more and post its performance. I hope it'd do well :)

    2016.08.17 I'm happy with this EA overall. I've learned that the result could really vary depending on the brokers.

    2016.09.12 I need to know well how to use this EA, however I must say that it's yes profitable so far.

    2017.06.02 Keeping good performance. Broker and VPS sensitive.

    2017.06.26 June was a great month for Black Scorpion.

    2017.10.20 All the benefits during two years had gone. Bye-bye money, bye-bye scorpion.

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    5 (1)
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGHS. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Price Increases on monday. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability
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    Experts
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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
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    Experts
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    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    5 (4)
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    Siphesihle Mabhengu
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
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    Yutish Govsky
    438
    Yutish Govsky 2017.10.20 19:08 
     

    2016.07.26 Looks promising. I'm not sure why this is not popular yet, I will test it more and post its performance. I hope it'd do well :)

    2016.08.17 I'm happy with this EA overall. I've learned that the result could really vary depending on the brokers.

    2016.09.12 I need to know well how to use this EA, however I must say that it's yes profitable so far.

    2017.06.02 Keeping good performance. Broker and VPS sensitive.

    2017.06.26 June was a great month for Black Scorpion.

    2017.10.20 All the benefits during two years had gone. Bye-bye money, bye-bye scorpion.

    Ytalo Felipe Dos Santos Nascimento
    222
    Ytalo Felipe Dos Santos Nascimento 2017.04.20 20:50 
     

    Approved. Just need to fix the percent info on panel and setup 1% is showing 10% instead 1%.

    Wei Liu
    414
    Wei Liu 2017.03.28 07:01 
     

    用了3个月，但几乎挣不到钱，但经纪人很开心

    Evgenii Kiritsev
    170
    Evgenii Kiritsev 2017.02.27 04:40 
     

    Подскажите какого брокира надо выбрать?

    Giovanni Pascoli
    1697
    Giovanni Pascoli 2017.01.16 18:57 
     

    For now this is great ea and excellent support from developer. I've bought this EA 2 weeks ago, I need more time for review it.

    07/09/2016 On my account is not profitable, this EA is broker sensitive.

    10/10/2016 I have bought this EA for 330 USD. Now cost is 150...This is a sort of insult for who have bought EA with higher price.

    16/01/2017 New account, new broker, EA with default settings.For now profitable

    Ugur Oezcan
    16324
    Ugur Oezcan 2016.09.07 18:11 
     

    I use it about two weeks. I have no problem to make loss trades as long as the trades are 90 % same like signals. You will never get the same result as his signal. i use also Icmarkets ecn account and vps with 2 ms ping but it is not possible get same trades.

    Jozef Vasko
    1005
    Jozef Vasko 2016.06.29 05:30 
     

    Fot me yet profitable... we'll see how the time will continue

    thx

    BRADLEY PATRICK
    1205
    BRADLEY PATRICK 2016.06.23 03:28 
     

    I agree with jffilters that this EA is very broker dependant. I have found only one broker that Black Scorpian performs well enough to earn one star.

    Jean Francois Detilleux
    185
    Jean Francois Detilleux 2016.06.09 16:13 
     

    I've bought this EA 3 weeks ago and running it on a 5K Demo account with VPS from that time... Nearly only loss, using the exact same default parameter as recommanded. Actually around 18% of loss on the Demo account. Even looking the different EA Signal from the Author (2 Real and a Demo with different Brokers) the EA is not reacting the same way... The result of the EA seems Broker dependent. Plenty open trade and cancelled trade. Trade open during few seconds and closing with loss. Really disappointing so far.

    Reply to review