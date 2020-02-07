DonchianMaster

This EA is based on the classic donchian channel and can be applied to any instrument.

It allows you to work both in breakout and in reversal mode, changing the timeframe and the length of the channel.

It also integrates a volatility-based filter derived from the ATR that allows you to isolate the best conditions on the market.

Another feature is that it works with market orders only, eliminating the problems related to stop levels of some brokers.