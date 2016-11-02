Voenix

4.58

Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too 

Patterns included : 

  • ABCD pattern
  • Gartley pattern
  • Bat pattern
  • Cypher pattern
  • 3Drives pattern
  • Black Swan pattern
  • White Swan pattern
  • Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern
  • Alt Bat pattern
  • Butterfly pattern
  • Deep Crab pattern
  • Crab pattern
  • Shark pattern
  • FiveO pattern
  • Head And Shoulders pattern
  • Ascending Triangle pattern
  • One Two Three pattern 
  • And 8 custom patterns 

Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,supporting 25 chart and fibonacci patterns.It utilizes a custom block optics algorithm , non-repainting which allows for prompt discovery of possible patterns without relying on a confirmation step (unlike the zig zag calculation).
It can automatically trade your selected patterns , send notifications or just collect them in a table for easy access and assessment.
The trades can have up to 3 profit targets , and , variance in terms of the percentage of the order that is closed at each target.
A simple step trailing function is also available.

Each pattern can be adjusted with its own stops , targets , stop calculation modes , alert settings , trading settings and can be subject to additional filters before its traded (or notified of)
These filters are the basic indicators of rsi , macd , bollinger bands , stochastic oscillator and a basic support and resistance solution.

The patterns are collected on a quick access table and can be sorted based on their time of emergence , their type , the symbol they appeared in , their timeframe and the state of the additional filters . You can only elect to see patterns concluding at the support or resistance zones -for example-.
Upon clicking on a pattern you are able to view it in its own chart with the relevant info surrounding it.You may also provide a template and have patterns be presented on charts with that template of your choice.  

This EA can't be tested in the strategy tester and for that reason a 100% free demo has been made available for you to test out and get a feel for this utility.
The demo operates on a live chart normally and you are not limited to the tester . You may find the demo at the end of the manual.

The link is below.

You can also consult an extensive manual if you have any questions about functionality , stop modes , operation etc.

Read the manual here.

does not use :

  • AI , artificial intelligence
  • chatGPT , claude , deepseek
  • neural network
  • reinforcement learning
  • genetic algorithm
  • OpenAI

Reviews 16
Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2022.06.14 13:34 
 

Excellent presentation and a must for pattern traders. Seller is kind and helpful.

Kad Mech
1362
Kad Mech 2021.01.07 15:28 
 

just magical and amazing program !

Roshan Chacko
352
Roshan Chacko 2019.02.06 17:28 
 

The Best harmonic pattern EA/ Indicator available in the market ..nice work done by the Author.

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Nasirul Huda
119
Nasirul Huda 2024.10.31 18:11 
 

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121887704
587
121887704 2024.10.14 12:22 
 

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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:26 
 

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IATradingScalping
2845
IATradingScalping 2024.02.16 07:46 
 

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Trader mql5
1325
Trader mql5 2022.06.14 13:34 
 

Excellent presentation and a must for pattern traders. Seller is kind and helpful.

Kad Mech
1362
Kad Mech 2021.01.07 15:28 
 

just magical and amazing program !

Nicola Furini
946
Nicola Furini 2019.05.12 18:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roshan Chacko
352
Roshan Chacko 2019.02.06 17:28 
 

The Best harmonic pattern EA/ Indicator available in the market ..nice work done by the Author.

SysMaker
572
SysMaker 2018.06.14 08:19 
 

I bought this EA and I have profits since first day, an average de 75% of winner trades. Amazing job for the price, I realliy recommed it

Sunny Ho
427
Sunny Ho 2017.11.30 08:54 
 

Starting to learn harmonic pattern. This EA has good interface and save a lot of time scanning and identifying the patterns. I believe it will speed up my learning of harmonic pattern trading.

Sameh Elsabagh
311
Sameh Elsabagh 2017.09.29 18:10 
 

20 % loss in one month, with only 1% risk per trade. awaiting new update as promised by the programmer. might change my review when I start seeing some profit but up till now I feel I wasted my money.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.05.13 18:29 
 

Great pattern scanner. 10 Stars

melvorking
24
melvorking 2017.05.11 13:57 
 

try it out today for the first time look very clean nice good interface a like it a go first on my demo

very good EA

Plamen Ivanov
2148
Plamen Ivanov 2017.02.02 11:42 
 

In my opinion, the best harmonic indicator out there! I do believe, that the best way to trade harmonics is manually, combined with some other indicators, in order to filter the bad signals more efficiently. Testing the ea / indi for a month and will make an update soon. 5* :)

Gustavo Dos Reis
365
Gustavo Dos Reis 2017.01.27 22:48 
 

The EA does what it promises. Runs smoothly, the patterns are consistent and the 3 levels of TP are a great idea.Author is helpful too.

Marco Giustini
842
Marco Giustini 2016.12.16 17:18 
 

First version with problem...

But after upgrade to V 1.1, EA working very well.

This ea it's a MUST for Trader that love Harmonics Patterns.

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