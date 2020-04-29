Gecko

4.44

NEW PROMO:

  • Only a few copies copies available at 349$
  • Next price: 449$
Make sure to check out our "Ultimate EA combo package" in our promo blog!

    Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts. 

    The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced.


    LIVE RESULTS:


    The EA uses many trade management techniques, including but not limited to:

    • a Trailing SL, using multipe parameters to control its function
    • "Move to Break-even" at certain point, with the possibility to add extra pips to the point of breakeven
    • Trailing SL based on recent highs/lows, including an option to run this only until breakeven level (to provide more room for full TP to be reached)
    • Trailing SL based on trade duration, to limit exposure after the move has run out of momentum


    This is NOT a scalper EA, and it does not use any grid/martingale or other risky techniques.  It uses very strict Stoploss, at safe distance.

    There are many risk management option, including setting a certain risk per trade.

    The EA is developed mainly for EURUSD, since it is the most succesful pair for running breakout strategies.  However, backtests shows promising results on multiple pairs already, without any optimization for those pairs.


    Recommended broker: ICMarkets.com

    Recommended VPS: 4xhosting.com

    Recommended timeframe is H1.

    Minimum accountbalance: 100$

    Default parameters are for EURUSD H1. There are sets available also for GBPUSD,USDJPY and AUDUSD available.  Download all presets here


    Key features:

    • Safe trading: every trade is protected by a Stoploss
    • EA is not sensitive to spread or slippage
    • No risk of over-optimization, since no optimization process has been done
    • No dangerous money management techniques used like grid or martingale
    • High correlation between live trades and backtest trades
    • Very high hitrate (>80% of trades are profitable)
    • Stress Tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread and slippage simulation


    Parameters:

    • EA's individual settings, like Magicnumber, Trade_comment, infopanel activation
    • Lotsize settings: here you can determine how the EA will set the lotsize.  Based on balance (Lots Per Balance), or based on risk per trade for example
    • For LOW RISK, use Lots Per Balance= 200 or bigger.  For MEDIUM RISK, use Lots Per Balance=100.  For AGGRESSIVE RISK, use Lots Per Balance = 50
    • Maximum allowed spread can be set
    • The option for Virtual SL is available for those who don't want the broker to know the SL location
    • Entry parameters: these include (currencly) 3 entry models, entry timing, and various parameters to determine the entry's strictness
    • Stoploss and Takeprofit can be set
    • TrailingSL can be set, including where to start, stop, size of the TrailSL, and when modify
    • Breakeven settings, with a start parameter, and a parameter for adding extra pips
    • High/Low trailingSL can be activated, including option to stop at breakeven
    • Time based TrailingSL, which will be activated after X minutes


    Reminder: As with every trading system, always remember that forex trading can be risky.  Don't trade with money that you can not afford to lose.  It is always best to test EA's first on demo accounts, or live accounts running low lotsize.  You can always increase risk later!



    Reviews 9
    Michał Sietycki
    25
    Michał Sietycki 2020.06.30 15:41 
     

    support from Wim is outstanding - every question answered fast, very fast... I received free EA as promised with as many demo accounts linked as I wanted.... after one week Gecko is on the plus side but it's a small one - I will write / review more in two months time - that is a promise... whether it will be positive or negative we will see :) update - 29.09.2020 - 2 months - demo - more profit than loss after 2 months I decided to try live Gecko together with Wim's Advanced Scalper (on one account) effect: total return - 4,9% peak drawdown -4,2% trade win - 74,3% trades per day - 2.5 most trades were made on EURUSD (52,9%), then GPBUSD (28,6%) and least on USDJPY 18,6% (it was worst pair - but even this was on plus side (profit) - even with only 69% win rate, while EURUSD was 86% win rate So - personally I'm pleased...

    takoya ki
    119
    takoya ki 2020.06.30 14:27 
     

    Wim is one of the few developers which are reliable on this site. This EA is also good so far. Still evaluating.

    Wolfgang Rockert
    2455
    Wolfgang Rockert 2020.06.16 12:52 
     

    Buy it some Weeks ago, great EA, works Profitable any Week end with Profit. Low Risk... Buy it...

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    Morteza Hosseini
    371
    Morteza Hosseini 2022.05.17 16:20 
     

    Good EA!

    sfx1971
    492
    sfx1971 2020.08.21 16:43 
     

    Unfortunately it just hasn't worked for me so far. 2 months on demo has produced an 11% loss. Losing trades were too large compared to the winners and the win rate just wasn't high enough to support a positive expectancy during this time (for information this system yielded an expectancy of -$5.72). I understand that 2 months may not be long enough for this type of system but I can't clog up my VPS waiting for it to wake up and turn a profit. I'll continue to monitor the signal page and I'll hope to see an improvement over the next few months. Perhaps once the holiday season is over then things might improve enough for me to put it back on so 2 stars for now. Disappointed...

    Michał Sietycki
    25
    Michał Sietycki 2020.06.30 15:41 
     

    support from Wim is outstanding - every question answered fast, very fast... I received free EA as promised with as many demo accounts linked as I wanted.... after one week Gecko is on the plus side but it's a small one - I will write / review more in two months time - that is a promise... whether it will be positive or negative we will see :) update - 29.09.2020 - 2 months - demo - more profit than loss after 2 months I decided to try live Gecko together with Wim's Advanced Scalper (on one account) effect: total return - 4,9% peak drawdown -4,2% trade win - 74,3% trades per day - 2.5 most trades were made on EURUSD (52,9%), then GPBUSD (28,6%) and least on USDJPY 18,6% (it was worst pair - but even this was on plus side (profit) - even with only 69% win rate, while EURUSD was 86% win rate So - personally I'm pleased...

    takoya ki
    119
    takoya ki 2020.06.30 14:27 
     

    Wim is one of the few developers which are reliable on this site. This EA is also good so far. Still evaluating.

    Wolfgang Rockert
    2455
    Wolfgang Rockert 2020.06.16 12:52 
     

    Buy it some Weeks ago, great EA, works Profitable any Week end with Profit. Low Risk... Buy it...

    vladimir9010
    659
    vladimir9010 2020.06.15 16:07 
     

    Gecko is great EA. Buy in while the price is low because I believe it deserves much more then the current price. Also Wim is thrustlorthy. He gave me free EA as promised. After few months of use I am happy with the EA. It is profitable and the author is helpful and honest. Thaks Wim!

    Carl Tilley
    1068
    Carl Tilley 2020.06.12 13:55 
     

    Works exactly like the backtests. So far I have profits at the end of each of the 2 months it's been live. Should be even better if more pairs can be added. Well done Wim!

    Tao Yang
    374
    Tao Yang 2020.06.06 04:26 
     

    It is a good beginning, hope it can continue to succeed

    Wei Huang
    728
    Wei Huang 2020.05.27 03:05 
     

    more profits than loss. for one month is ok, live and backtest similar, open different sometimes time. Eurusd setfile and GU good, usdjpy i didnt use it

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