Market Structure Zig Zag

4.66

Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns

new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert

can be used on all pairs 

can be used on all timeframes 

you can add additional confirmation indicators

the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs

as well as your lower lows and lower highs 

the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.

Reviews 33
GRIDANI
29
GRIDANI 2024.08.21 10:18 
 

Helpful and great in general! Fantastic! Thanks

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.07 12:06 
 

Очень хорошо

Rey Sonajo
519
Rey Sonajo 2024.04.04 10:28 
 

Can you please also produce for MT5

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TradeVision EA — Automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 TradeVision EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5, designed around the proven Trade Vision buy and sell arrow indicator logic. It identifies trend reversals with precision and executes trades automatically — no manual intervention required. How It Works The EA uses a proprietary swing detection algorithm that analyses price highs, lows, and closes over a configurable displacement period (SSP). When the market s
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Mhmd Mstfy ʿBdaljwad Ahmd
122
Mhmd Mstfy ʿBdaljwad Ahmd 2025.05.22 10:05 
 

thank

fairuz1975
14
fairuz1975 2024.10.28 00:33 
 

do u have for mt5?

NaraChid
81
NaraChid 2024.10.27 09:37 
 

Very Helpful. Good Buy

jj624038
144
jj624038 2024.10.14 17:42 
 

Dirba gerai ,tai sveikintina .O ar naudingas ,na kiekvienam savo.

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2024.09.04 14:27 
 

This is the key to making money consistently in the market. Pair it with a good channels indicator and Fibonacci tool. Keep track of it on every timeframe. It simplifies the entire process.

Damon Knight
321
Damon Knight 2024.09.03 20:23 
 

NOT A GOOD PRODUCT. AUTHOR SEEMS TO BE A SCAMMER AS WANTED ME TO PAY FOR ADDITIONAL SERVICES OUTSIDE OF MQL5 WHICH COULD HAVE BEEN EASILY ADDED HERE. I CAN SEE WHY ITS A FREE PRODUCT.

GRIDANI
29
GRIDANI 2024.08.21 10:18 
 

Helpful and great in general! Fantastic! Thanks

jenaustria
259
jenaustria 2024.05.18 09:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rovinades
431
rovinades 2024.05.17 12:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Calix Fujimoto
467
Calix Fujimoto 2024.05.08 09:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2024.04.07 12:06 
 

Очень хорошо

Rey Sonajo
519
Rey Sonajo 2024.04.04 10:28 
 

Can you please also produce for MT5

Sri Charan
459
Sri Charan 2024.02.25 19:46 
 

Excellent Indicator. Very Useful!

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.02.01 20:48 
 

This is an excellent indicator and very helpful, thank you and wish you good health and happiness!

23096481
29
23096481 2024.01.20 11:13 
 

I've always wanted to see how ZIGZAG converges. First of all, I think it's a step-by-step thing.

NAUSHAD MANSOOR
36
NAUSHAD MANSOOR 2024.01.10 06:43 
 

One of the best indicator to trade with.

William Leslie Van Oord
133
William Leslie Van Oord 2024.01.06 10:44 
 

Great work, Great indicator, keep up the good work.

[Deleted] 2023.12.27 16:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.12.15 23:09 
 

The best indicator if you understand market structure the only indicator you only need to trade with this indicator would be your holy grail can this indicator is a game changer

pallab das
117
pallab das 2023.12.13 14:47 
 

If used correctly, this is an excellent and useful indicator. Good work.

12
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