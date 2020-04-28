BBMA Grid Combination

BBMAGC

BBMAGC is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA

Time Frame: H1

Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD

VPS recommended

4/5 digit broker

Min Deposit 1000$

Low spread always better

Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert advisor for the first time, perform tests in the Backtest, check it first in a demo account, or in a real account with a minimum lot. All Expert Advisors (automatic systems) have different behaviors depending on the broker used, it is always advisable to test the operation of the EA in your broker with a minimum lot for a prudent time.

Grid Range: Basic distance beetwen every open order (pips)

Basic distance beetwen every open order Grid Increase: Activate Grid increasment range, if you set basic Grid is 10 and Grid increasment is 5 then Grid Range will move from 10, 15, 20 ,25 ...... (true/false)

Activate Grid increasment range, if you set basic Grid is 10 and Grid increasment is 5 then Grid Range will move from 10, 15, 20 ,25 ...... Grid Increasment: Value to increase Grid Range (pips)

Value to increase Grid Range Grid Optimized: Grid will open order only at the start of new bar and the distance of price more than Grid Range setting . when this set is true then Grid increase mode will be off (true/false)

Grid will open order only at the start of new bar and the distance of price more than Grid Range setting . when this set is true then Grid increase mode will be off Trailing Mode: Use trailing to take profit (true/false)

Use trailing to take profit Trailing: Value to start the trailing (pips)

Value to start the trailing Lot: First Lot (Lot)

First Lot Increasement: addition of lots from previous transactions. this setting active when open orders more than 3. (Lot)

addition of lots from previous transactions. this setting active when open orders more than 3. Magic: Magic Number (Number)

Here you can observe the live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/736816



