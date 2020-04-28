BBMA Grid Combination
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 6 October 2020
- Activations: 5
BBMAGC is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system .
This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA
- Time Frame: H1
- Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD
- VPS recommended
- 4/5 digit broker
- Min Deposit 1000$
- Low spread always better
Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert advisor for the first time, perform tests in the Backtest, check it first in a demo account, or in a real account with a minimum lot. All Expert Advisors (automatic systems) have different behaviors depending on the broker used, it is always advisable to test the operation of the EA in your broker with a minimum lot for a prudent time.
- Grid Range: Basic distance beetwen every open order (pips)
- Grid Increase: Activate Grid increasment range, if you set basic Grid is 10 and Grid increasment is 5 then Grid Range will move from 10, 15, 20 ,25 ...... (true/false)
- Grid Increasment: Value to increase Grid Range (pips)
- Grid Optimized: Grid will open order only at the start of new bar and the distance of price more than Grid Range setting . when this set is true then Grid increase mode will be off (true/false)
- Trailing Mode: Use trailing to take profit (true/false)
- Trailing: Value to start the trailing (pips)
- Lot: First Lot (Lot)
- Increasement: addition of lots from previous transactions. this setting active when open orders more than 3. (Lot)
- Magic: Magic Number (Number)
Here you can observe the live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/736816
purchased and give it a try. Will update after 3 months if no MC.* Review (After a month 13.10.2020) So far so good. 6% so far with 8% dd. Grid and optimizer on but need a very good set. file to increase the profit factor.The other thing is needs to adjust recovery mode as floating loss could be recovered faster.Update 16-10-2020 New version more stable and profitable. 20.05.2021 new comment - excellent risk control EA and profitable. 6 stars for developer