BBMA Grid Combination

5
BBMAGC 

BBMAGC is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system .

This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA

  • Time Frame: H1
  • Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD
  • VPS recommended
  • 4/5 digit broker
  • Min Deposit 1000$
  • Low spread always better

Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert advisor for the first time, perform tests in the Backtest, check it first in a demo account, or in a real account with a minimum lot. All Expert Advisors (automatic systems) have different behaviors depending on the broker used, it is always advisable to test the operation of the EA in your broker with a minimum lot for a prudent time.

  • Grid Range: Basic distance beetwen every open order (pips)
  • Grid Increase: Activate Grid increasment range, if you set basic Grid is 10 and Grid increasment is 5 then Grid Range will move from 10, 15, 20 ,25 ......  (true/false)
  • Grid Increasment: Value to increase Grid Range (pips)
  • Grid Optimized: Grid will open order only at the start of new bar and the distance of price more than Grid Range setting . when this set is true then Grid increase mode will be off (true/false)
  • Trailing Mode: Use trailing to take profit (true/false)
  • Trailing: Value to start the trailing (pips)
  • Lot: First Lot (Lot)
  • Increasement: addition of lots from previous transactions. this setting active when open orders more than 3. (Lot)
  • Magic: Magic Number (Number)

Here you can observe the live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/736816


Reviews 2
Meor Osman Bin Mohd Yusoff
293
Meor Osman Bin Mohd Yusoff 2020.09.29 18:44 
 

purchased and give it a try. Will update after 3 months if no MC.* Review (After a month 13.10.2020) So far so good. 6% so far with 8% dd. Grid and optimizer on but need a very good set. file to increase the profit factor.The other thing is needs to adjust recovery mode as floating loss could be recovered faster.Update 16-10-2020 New version more stable and profitable. 20.05.2021 new comment - excellent risk control EA and profitable. 6 stars for developer

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Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (4)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
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Meor Osman Bin Mohd Yusoff
293
Meor Osman Bin Mohd Yusoff 2020.09.29 18:44 
 

purchased and give it a try. Will update after 3 months if no MC.* Review (After a month 13.10.2020) So far so good. 6% so far with 8% dd. Grid and optimizer on but need a very good set. file to increase the profit factor.The other thing is needs to adjust recovery mode as floating loss could be recovered faster.Update 16-10-2020 New version more stable and profitable. 20.05.2021 new comment - excellent risk control EA and profitable. 6 stars for developer

Yosafat Supono
431
Yosafat Supono 2020.05.09 15:52 
 

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