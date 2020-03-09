TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading

TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing

TradeLogic Pro is an advanced MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader, TradeLogic Pro uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently.

How Does TradeLogic Pro Work?

At the core of TradeLogic Pro is its ability to detect price imbalances by analyzing the Average True Range (ATR) over predetermined price bars. When an imbalance is detected and price parameters are met, the EA opens a position with a predetermined take profit level.

Why Choose TradeLogic Pro?

  • Potential Market Returns: By analyzing price structure and market behavior, TradeLogic Pro identifies optimal entry points, reducing risk and increasing potential for profit.

  • Suitable for All Traders: Whether you're a novice learning the ropes or an experienced professional, TradeLogic Pro provides a reliable, straightforward trading tool that adapts to your experience level.

  • No Risky Strategies: Unlike other trading systems, TradeLogic Pro avoids risky practices such as grid or martingale trading. It’s built to minimize drawdowns and protect your capital.

  • Works Across Account Types: Perfect for hedging accounts and suitable for micro, mini, or standard account sizes. It’s flexible and scalable to suit your trading needs.

  • Low Entry Requirements: Start with a minimum account balance of just $100, making it accessible for traders with smaller accounts on 1:100 leverage or more.


Recommended Trade Pairs

TradeLogic Pro is designed to trade the Japanese YEN pairs on the H1 timeframe.

Pairs:

  • EURJPY

  • USDJPY

  • GBPJPY

  • CHFJPY

  • CADJPY

  • AUDJPY

  • NZDJPY

Timeframe

  • H1

What You Need to Know Before You Start

  • VPS: Works best when deployed on a Virtual Private Server for uninterrupted trading.

  • Test Before You Trade: We recommend you test TradeLogic Pro with a demo account or strategy tester to ensure it aligns with your trading goals and expectations.

  • Continuous Improvement: Developed by a trader with over 15 years of Forex experience and a decade of algorithmic coding expertise, TradeLogic Pro is constantly refined to adapt to changing market conditions.

  • Risk Disclaimer: Please note, as with all trading systems, past performance does not guarantee future profits. Do not risk more than you can afford to lose.



