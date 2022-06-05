Gold Crazy EA MT4

Gold Crazy EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15.

It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want.

It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting.

This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade.

- RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works

- MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order, set the value = 1

- STOPLOSS_1, TAKEPROFIT_1 is the setting for the Grid

- STOPLOSS_2, TAKEPROFIT_2 is the parameter for single trading. at = -1 not used

- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market, NordFX , Alpari , FXTM 

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Experts
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Cristian Mihail Pauna
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Cristian Mihail Pauna 2022.09.23 05:35 
 

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