Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4

  • Experts
  • Ken Rmah
    Ken Rmah

    Ken Rmah

    3.8 (13)
    My name is Kenni, and I have been trading for about 10 years. I am passionate about trading and focus exclusively on low-risk strategies, avoiding high-risk approaches such as martingale, grid, or hedging. My goal is to achieve steady, consistent profits rather than chasing quick gains, with a
    2 products 2 signals
  • Version: 2.4
  • Updated: 4 August 2026
  • Activations: 10

Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99—regularly $799.99—and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only.

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout now includes three selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout, Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold, and Kenni Prop Firms.

Kenni Trades Gold Breakout is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts.

The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages entries, pending orders, position sizing, and exits. Its multi-strategy approach is designed to adapt to different market conditions while maintaining built-in risk controls.

Live Motoring 

MT5 Version

Timeframe: Daily

Trading Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Key Features

  • Two selectable trading modes: Kenni Gold Breakout and Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold
  • Normal, Medium, and High Risk profiles
  • Automatic lot sizing enabled by default
  • Optional fixed-lot sizing
  • Customizable maximum drawdown setting
  • Optional Friday closure of open trades and pending orders before the weekend
  • Adjustable Friday closing hour based on broker-server time
  • Built-in NFP news protection
  • Professional gold-themed dashboard
  • Live Open P/L, account balance, and Total P/L display
  • Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly P/L tracking
  • Optimized backtesting performance
  • Supports MT4 and MT5 hedging accounts
  • Designed primarily for gold symbols such as XAUUSD

Prop Firm Features

The Kenni Prop Firms mode is designed for evaluation-style accounts and includes:

  • Equity-based maximum daily drawdown protection
  • Equity-based maximum overall drawdown protection
  • Adjustable daily and overall drawdown limits
  • Default limits of 4% daily and 9% overall
  • Separate trade comments and dashboard P/L tracking
  • Optional NFP protection
  • Optional High-Impact News and FOMC filters on MT5
  • 10-minute protection window before and after High-Impact/FOMC events
  • Existing NFP window of 100 minutes before and 60 minutes after

High-Impact News and FOMC filters are disabled by default and can be enabled in the EA inputs. Trading carries significant risk, and drawdown protection cannot guarantee compliance with every prop firm’s rules.

Important: For AUTO_GMT TO WORK -> you must add the URL "https : // www . worldtimeserver.com/"  (remove spaces!!) to the "allowed URL's" in your MT4/MT5 terminal (tools -> options -> expert advisors)

Important: Requires an MT4 hedging account. Trading involves risk, and past backtest or live performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.


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Altan Karakaya
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TW Sniper EA – Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Trend Trading TW Sniper EA MT4 is an advanced Forex Expert Advisor for gold trading, built with precise trend-based logic to deliver stable performance even in highly volatile market conditions. This powerful gold scalping robot focuses on XAUUSD trading during key sessions, ensuring consistent growth while maintaining strict risk control and professional money management. With its smart automated strategy, traders can experience reliable r
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Gopal Goswami
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TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is p
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Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
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