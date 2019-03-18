ZhiBiCCI MT4

[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties.





[ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence.





[ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence.





[ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, instant messaging.





Parameter setting description:





[displayAlert]: This is the alarm switch, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will automatically alert the prompt; if it is set to false, it will not alert.





[sendmail_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send mail, set to true, if the arrow appears, it will send the mail to the mailbox you set in MT4; if it is set to false, it will not send mail.





[sendnotification_NO_OFF]: This is the switch to send instant messages, set to true, send an message to your mobile device if an arrow appears; set to false, no message will be sent.





Indicator URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zhengqiuyang/seller