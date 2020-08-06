Red Star
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The RedStar trading robot combines a unique system for determining the increase in the amplitude of trend movements and a unique system for tracking market positions within these trends.
The built-in algorithm for determining narrow price ranges at the stages of their origin allows the adviser to gently exit the drawdowns with minimal losses and continue to increase profits.
It is recommended that you use a VPS server.
Trading Instruments (TF - 5M): EURJPY, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD.
Settings:
- Take Profit - Take Profit;
- Stop Loss - Stop Loss;
- Comment to order - Comment on orders;
- MaxRisk - Risk for money management;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- Start Trailing Stop - Start trailing stop;
- Step Trailing Stop - Step trailing stop;
- Max Slippage - Maximum slippage;
- Max Spread - maximum spread;
- Magic Number - Magic number;
- Show logo? - Show logo?
- Show text? - Show info panel?
- Text size - Text size;
- Text color - Text color.