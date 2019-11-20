Inspired and optimized RSI indicator is the focus of this Expert Advisor (EA). Designed with the use of RSI to perform optimal transactions. Reading trends and price reversals is done by the RSI whose functions have been sorted.

Version of Bfxenterprise

The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the time of entering into a transaction / opening a transaction. And it can be said with the term "lazy signal", because it does not often make transactions.

Thus, opening, sorting and signal fidelity are characteristic of this version. These are the characteristics of the “Bfxenterprise” version if you pay attention to it:

Lazy signals

Strict indicator

Few trades

Sorting candle sticks (trend & consolidation)

Focuses on opening trades & mostly ignores closings / stop losses without a price reversal basis.

We call this transaction a “grid” because it can open concurrent transactions for both hedging and averaging.

This version ignores basic risk management calculations in transactions. Where the Expert Advisor only focuses on the direction of transactions that occur from a subjective technical analysis point of view.

About Expert Advisor The following are some of the things contained in the Expert Advisor “Bfxenterprise RSI”. Please pay close attention: Calculating trend with RSI indicator

Calculating price reversal with RSI indicator

Flexible Support & Resistant with Moving Average

Filter on Volume

value Stopping transactions with reversal of B.Bands and candlesticks

Recommended input points = 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16

TP trend : 200 pips. Consolidated TP : 50 pips.

Recommended Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Time Frame: H1 That's the concept of this Expert Advisor. You can consider it before trying the paid or demo version.