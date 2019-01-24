"Pisces Expert Advisor" Powered by FxGangster





This EA Better work with GBPJPY and USD Pairs.

this Expert Advisor has a Scalping, hedging and trend following strategy when trade with wrong way, it will use hedging to fix it, and I have included too much indicator inside this EA, you can use all setting inside to set this EA, by the way you can look how many indicator and how to setting in my screenshots pictures.

Live myfxbook : Pisces EA

-------------------





We provide Forex Analyst signals, Technical & fundamental trading and Forex Expert Advisor (Forex EA)

- FxGangster is a free to join, we are teaching how to trade on forex?,

- Free forex classroom training every month, and we will teach you how to become a forex full-time trader without any payment, because we don't need you money but we just want to help you.









Thank You.

For more information You can contact here.

Email : Admin@TheFxinvestment.com

Twitter : @FxGangsterClub / www. twitter.com/FxGangsterClub

Website : www.TheFxInvestment.com