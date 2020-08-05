Darker MT4

The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work.





The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions.





Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used.

The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values.





The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default settings (TF 5m): GBPUSD;

GBPJPY;

EURUSD

EURGBP;

EURJPY.

For stable operation, it is necessary to install the adviser on a remote server (VPS).





Advisor does not require optimization.





The EA has minimal settings and does not require the intervention of a trader.





Additional settings (.set-files) are not required.





How to start an expert in work:

Install MT4 trading terminal on a remote server; Install the Darker advisor in the trading terminal; Open charts of currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, GBPJPY, EURJPY. Timeframe 5 minutes. On each chart of the specified currency pairs, install an adviser (allow it to trade in the settings).

Settings:

Comment to order - Comment on orders;

- Comment on orders; Take Profit - Take Profit Level;

- Take Profit Level; Stop Loss - Stop Loss Level;

- Stop Loss Level; MaxRisk - Risk for automatic determination of a trading lot;

- Risk for automatic determination of a trading lot; if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;

- If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this; Start Trailing Stop - Start trailing stop (if 0 - does not work);

- Start trailing stop (if 0 - does not work); Step Trailing Stop - Step of the trailing stop;

- Step of the trailing stop; Fractal Period - The period of the Fractals indicator;

- The period of the Fractals indicator; Trend / Cons - By trend (true) or against the trend (false);

- By trend (true) or against the trend (false); Max Slippage - The maximum value of slippage;

- The maximum value of slippage; Max Spread - maximum spread;

- maximum spread; Magic Number - a magic number to distinguish your orders from strangers;

- a magic number to distinguish your orders from strangers; Show info-text? - Display of the information panel on the chart.



