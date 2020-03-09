The Expert Advisor calculates the divergence on the current and higher timeframes. In case the divergences coincide, the EA starts its operation.

Deals have strict take profit and stop loss levels. Each deal is managed by trailing stop.

The strategy involves the use of a tight stop-loss. Therefore, losing deals and/or series of losing deals are not uncommon. This EA is not suitable for those who have difficulties coping with losing deals.

The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on the following instruments: EURUSD M15, GBPUSD M15, USDJPY M15, USDCAD M15.





Parameters