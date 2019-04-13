IQmovingZ

This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods.

The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined by the variable Deep. When the step storage stack is full, the oldest step is forgotten when a new step arrives. Thus, new (more current) information is constantly replacing outdated. Constant updating of information about the price behavior allows making forecasts more linked to the current situation in the market.

Having memorized a sufficient number of steps, the EA makes a forecast for the current movement. If the forecast probability of moving up is two times more than the probability of moving down, a signal is issued to open a BUY order. If the probability of moving down is 2 times more than up – the signal to open a SELL order.

Having received a signal to open an order, the EA checks two mandatory conditions: 1) the size of the spread in the allowed range; 2) the absence of the nearby (top or bottom closer than a BaseStep) order of this type. If the conditions are met, the order size is calculated and the order is opened. If the order is opened first in its type, its size is defined as LotDefault. If it is the second or more – LotDefault Size is multiplied by the rate increase factor to the degree equal to the number of orders of this type (LotMultN, where N is the number of orders of this type).

Orders are closed either by trailing or by reaching the minimum profit in the iteration (iProfit).


Input parameters

  • Program Language – language of the messages (Russian/English).
  • Delay – delay time (in milliseconds) after any operation with orders.
  • Slippage – slippage.
  • Magic – unique identifier for all orders processed by the EA. If Magic=0, the EA will process all orders it detects on the current instrument.
  • First Lot size – size of the first lot. This value will be initially considered as the default lot (LotDefault).
  • Lot type – first lot type. It can be automatic (auto) or constant (const).
  • iProfit - amount of profit per iteration. Specified as a percentage of the deposit.
  • Base Step – step size in points.
  • Lot multiplier – multiplication factor of the lot size depending on the number of orders of this type.
  • Deep of memory - depth of the EA memory. This parameter determines how many steps the EA will remember and analyze.
  • Max Spread – maximum spread size (in points), at which an order can be opened.

The table shows the optimal set of pairs and the optimal parameters for each pair

PairiProfit
BaseStepLotMultDeepLotSizeLotTypeMaxSpreadProfit / Drawdown during optimization
GBPUSD 0.260
 1,7 150 0,01 auto 10 35% / 7%
USDJPY 0.240
 1,5 400 0,01 auto 10 30% / 5%
EURUSD 0.0540 1,7 250 0,01 auto 10 22% / 7%
USDCAD 0.0530
 1,6 400 0,01 auto 10 35% / 9%
USDCHF 0.2540
 1,7 300 0,01 auto 10 35% / 8%
NZDUSD 0.240
 1,6 250 0,01 auto 10 20% / 10%

The parameters were set up for a deposit of $4000 with a leverage of 1:100, on an ECN account. All pairs are six figures.

Demonstration of the EA in real time with these parameters (free demo trade signal) is available here.

The EA sets initial price of $497.00 is only valid for the first 10 buyers. Later the price will rise.

Detailed user manual in English can be downloaded in the Comments tab.

Video about the work of the EA (on the tester and in real time) will be published later.

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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Experts
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Divo MT4
Anton Kondratev
5 (2)
Experts
DIVO EA is a Multi-Currency , Flexible , Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 590 $ Next Price 1475 $ Settings FAQ Optimization About Settings Real Monitoring How to install Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not   AI   , Not   Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart  GBPUSD M15   (Supports 1OHLC mode for weak PCs)  After Buying EA, be sure to Write to ME in Private Messages, I will add you to a Private Group , sen
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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IQ Spider
Alexander Kovalenko
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Идеология советника построена на постановке прямых и обратных ордеров. Прямые ставятся с постоянной начальной ставкой, ставка обратных постоянно возрастает. В момент достижения достаточного профита, все ордера закрываются одновременно, после чего начинается новая итерация. Пример работы советника в режиме реального времени можно посмотреть здесь. Входные параметры Program Language – выбор языка, на котором советник будет выводить сообщения (может быть русский или английский). Delay – время задер
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