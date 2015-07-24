FastBoom
- Experts
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 3 May 2022
- Activations: 5
The FastBoom EA finds the most probable points of price pullback/reverse and places an order. It places averaging orders if the price moves further against take profit.
Settings of the EA:
- Lots - initial lot;
- LotExponent - multiplier for following orders (Martingale). 1 - no multiplier.
- TakeProfit - take profit in points;
Stochastic Settings
- InpKPeriod - K Period of Stochastic
- InpDPeriod - D Period of Stochastic
- InpSlowing - Stochastic Slowing
- LevHigh - level for sell positions of Stochastic
- LevLow - level for buy positions of Stochastic
CCI Settings
- InpCCIPeriod - CCI period
- LevelHigh - level for sell positions of CCI
- LevelLow - level for buy positions of CCI
RSI Settings
- TF - timeframe for RSI data, 0 - current.
- RsiMinimum - level for buy positions of RSI
- RsiMaximum - level for sell positions of RSI
Bollinger Bands Settings
- InpBandsPeriod - period
- InpBandsShift - shift
- InpBandsDeviations - deviation
- MaxTrades - maximum number of averaging orders
The EA can be optimized for any trading symbol.
Data requirement toughening ensures highly effective entry points.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating