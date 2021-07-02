LuckyCase
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 2 July 2021
- Activations: 20
LuckyCase is an Expert Advisor with martingale elements.
The EA strategy is based on a significant "deviation" of the price from SAR inadicator and the Bands levels breakthrough point. The money management system is an essential part of the EA. It starts working after a trade is opened. Trades are closed after accumulating specified points of market orders, by deposit % or after an opposite side of the channel is broken through.
The default EA settings are meant for:
- EURUSD M15;
- USDJPY M15.
The EA can be easily optimized for any trading instrument depending on its volatility.
Parameters
- Percentage of risk - risk % for defining the first lot;
- If Risk = 0, the lot will be - if the risk % is 0, the lot is equal to a specified value;
- Take profit in points (can optimize) - profit in points for closing (optimizable);
- Step between orders (can optimize) - step between orders (optimizable);
- Points from Sar (can optimize) - distance from SAR indicator for the first trade (optimizable);
- Step of SAR (can optimize) - SAR indicator step (optimizable);
- Max Spread - maximum spread;
- Comment to Order - open orders comments;
- Magic - magic number to distinguish EA's own orders.