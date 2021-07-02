LuckyCase is an Expert Advisor with martingale elements.

The EA strategy is based on a significant "deviation" of the price from SAR inadicator and the Bands levels breakthrough point. The money management system is an essential part of the EA. It starts working after a trade is opened. Trades are closed after accumulating specified points of market orders, by deposit % or after an opposite side of the channel is broken through.

The default EA settings are meant for:

EURUSD M15;

USDJPY M15.

The EA can be easily optimized for any trading instrument depending on its volatility.





Parameters