The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature.

Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposit. If the stop loss is set to zero, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that a drawdown of 300 points would amount to the value set in MaxRisk. The smaller the stop loss, the larger the lot. Therefore, the MaxRisk value should be selected responsibly. The optimal value for the Major currency pairs is set by default.

It is recommended to use trending trading instrument:

GBPUSD M5;

EURUSD M5;

EURGBP M5;

USDJPY M5.

The deals are infrequent. Therefore, it is recommended to run the EA on the 4 currency pairs listed above, TF - M5.

Settings

Comment to order - comment to orders.

- comment to orders. MaxRisk - the maximum risk depending on stop loss.

- the maximum risk depending on stop loss. if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - lot size if MaxRisk=0.

- lot size if MaxRisk=0. Take Profit - take profit.

- take profit. Stop Loss - stop loss.

- stop loss. Period of Bands - period of the Bollinger Bands indicator.

- period of the Bollinger Bands indicator. Deviations of Bands - deviation of the Bollinger Bands indicator.

- deviation of the Bollinger Bands indicator. Trailing Stop - trailing stop initial level.

- trailing stop initial level. Trailing Step - step of the trailing stop.

- step of the trailing stop. Max Spread - maximum allowable spread.

- maximum allowable spread. Magic - magic number for the EA's orders.



