Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by the coefficient of the potential deal validity. This gives the user the opportunity, through mechanical regulation of the input parameters, to ensure a positive correlation of winning trades to losing ones.

Features:

• The advisor has an integrated multi-adaptability function, which allows it to be configured for any stock / currency and for any timeframe.

• Multifunctionality of the advisor allows it to function on any brokerage floor.

• The advisor can work on any leverage.

Manufacturer's recommendations

• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.