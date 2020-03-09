Neural Average

Neural Average is a fully automated trading advisor. In addition to the scalping algorithm, the system for monitoring the market through the volumes and coefficients of oscillations and filtering the opening of transactions through custom macros - determinants, a neural network emulator is also integrated into the software basis of this advisor. The above structure allows you to effectively filter the flow of potential deals based on the relevance of the context and conjuncture, as well as by the coefficient of the potential deal validity. This gives the user the opportunity, through mechanical regulation of the input parameters, to ensure a positive correlation of winning trades to losing ones.
Features:
• The advisor has an integrated multi-adaptability function, which allows it to be configured for any stock / currency and for any timeframe.
• Multifunctionality of the advisor allows it to function on any brokerage floor.
• The advisor can work on any leverage.
 Manufacturer's recommendations
• The manufacturer recommends using the basic settings.
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Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Ensac
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
ENSAC is a fully automated Expert Advisor, built on a scalping strategy that involves closing a deal while achieving a small, but sufficient profitability indicator, which allows the user to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for normal operation. The mechanism of the Expert Advisor is designed so that, before opening a transaction, instant implicit filtering is carried out thanks to the
Karman
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Karman is a fully automated trading advisor working on a М30 timeframe. The settings of the advisor are based on the safe trading, the essence of which is to close the transaction, while achieving a positive profitability dynamism of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is multi-functional and does not require a specific type of account for the normal operation of all functions embedded in it. The advisor’s manual involves encapsu
NotBad
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! NotBad is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special software s
Stpaos
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
STPAOS is an automated trading advisor. The advisor programmatic functionality has been customized for a safe trading strategy with the trend, the essence of which is to close the transaction while achieving a positive profitability ratio of several points, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the loss of funds from the opening of losing trades. Advisor is equipped with special software installations and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trade profitability. The
Ssm X
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
SSM is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a deal while achieving a positive progression of profitability of several points, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening losing trades. The adviser contains special utilitarian macros and installations that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of trade profitability. The mechanics of
Bellar
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
Bellar is a fully automated trading advisor. The settings of the adviser were customized and generated for trading using a safe scalping strategy, which implies opening short-term trades and exiting them with a positive progression of the profitability index of several points, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening negative-yield trades. The advisor’s method of operation is based on initiating a series of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of pot
Bolensia
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Bolensia is a fully automated scalper trading advisor. The structure of the augmented macro settings of the adviser was developed for trading using the safe scalping strategy based on opening short-term trades and closing them when a small progressive indicator of profitability dynamism is reached, which allows the user to minimize losses from opening losing trades. The expert advisor integrates special program parameters and utilitarian microtasks, reducing software processes and helping the us
Movering
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Movering is a fully automated trading advisor. The settings of the adviser were configured and customized for trading using the safe scalping strategy, which involves opening short-term trades and closing them when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the user to minimize losses from the opening of negative-return trades. The advisor’s tactics are to launch parallel processes for consolidating possible transactions into a special channel and encapsulating the
Scal Boo
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Scal Boo is a fully automated trading advisor. The expert advisor's major settings were developed for trading on a safe scalping strategy, which implies closing a deal while achieving an exponential growth in the profitability index of a certain number of points, which allows the buyer to minimize losses from opening losing trades. The Expert Advisor is also equipped with a specific set of utilitarian installations and macros that help ensure positive trading dynamics. The adviser's mechanism of
Accuracity
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Accuracity is a completely new generation automated trading neuro-system. This system, whose structural basis is a specialized neural network, is able to permanently learn in chaotic market conditions, organizing and systematizing them to optimize trading and protect the user from the systematic opening of transactions against th
Alfascal
Vladislav Filippov
1 (1)
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) Alfascal is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system, working on short timeframes. This system, which is based on a specialized neural network, is able to provide continuous training, transform the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system that can improve the quality of open transactions and absorb most
AlertBot
Vladislav Filippov
Utilities
Alert created to simplify trading by strategy, general trend, taking into account overbought and oversold zones. Indicators constantly monitor the trend, overbought and oversold zones, as well as volumes, and at the right time will give a signal to open positions. All that remains is just to wait for the alert and open a deal, wait for profit, and close the deal.
AntiPhasma
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AntiPhasma is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special softwa
HyperLook
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
HyperLook is a completely automated trading advisor that works primarily on a 30 minute timeframe. The Expert Advisor has a special scalping algorithm based on the synthesis of fast and slow stochastic oscillators, wave chart structuring using MACD and a special neurosystem macro that allows the Expert Advisor to learn precedently. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several po
NeuralLink
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the EA to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the terminal directory (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) NeuralLink is a new model of a fully automated trading neuro-system using an active neuro-scalping strategy. This system, in the basis of which a specialized neural network is integrated, is capable of continuous learning, transforming the chaotic realities of the market into a specific system, which allows improving the quality of opened tr
Anticorona
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Anticorona is a trading Expert Advisor that works on the H1 timeframe. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several points, which allows the user to reduce the costs of opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor contains special software functions and macros that help to achieve positive dynamics of transactions. Anticorona does not use the martingale strategy and other ins
Hellorise
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Hellorise is an automated trading advisor. The software functionality of the advisor was customized for the strategy of safe trading along the trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing trades. The advisor's manual consists in initiating parallel processes of systemic aggregation of transactions into a specific information flow and instant filtering of v
NeuralZig
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
NeuralZig is an automated trading advisor. The software functionality of the advisor was customized for the strategy of safe trading along the trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing trades. The advisor's manual consists in initiating parallel processes of systemic aggregation of transactions into a specific information flow and instant filtering of v
Neuralwork
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neuralwork is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators). N
DecadeProfit
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
DecadeProfit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators).
Neural Odin
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neural Odin is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's algorithm was formed and customized in the context of working on a scalping trading strategy, which implies the use of an implicit neurocomponent that allows you to catch a transparent trend in chaotic market processes. The advisor's settings were designed according to the principle of the prevalence of the security aspect in opened deals. When the minimum profitability ratio is reached, the calculation of which includes deductions
MoveTribleAverage
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
MoveTribleAverage is an automated trading advisor. The software content of the robot is replete with calibrated, empirically effective and efficient functions for instrument analysis, trend assessment and algorithmic filtering of the entry point. A neurocomponent is also integrated into the advisor, which is responsible for the precedent assessment of a potential deal for relevance in the timeframe conjuncture. This system of evaluation and implicit verification of the transaction allows the ad
Search Profit
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Search Profit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special sof
ProTradeBot
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
ProTradeBot is a fully automated trading advisor. The configuration of the advisor's program settings is based on the use of a safe trading strategy, which implies closing a trade when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable trades. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trad
GoodStonks
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
GoodStonks - The settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsula
Cashdeal
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
CashDeal- The settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates
Facevalue
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Facevalue - the settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates deals in a s
Headbig
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Headbig - the settings of the advisor program are based on the use of an exclusive trading strategy, which implies closing a deal when a positive progression of profitability of several points is achieved, which allows the buyer to minimize the leakage of funds from opening unprofitable deals. The Expert Advisor has special utilitarian macros and settings that implicitly help the user to achieve a profitable indicator of profitability from trading. The Expert Advisor encapsulates deals in a sep
FullTrading
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
FullTrading is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators).
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