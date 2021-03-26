Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond is a fully automatic Expert Advisor created by Dream Deals Co for Intraday trading on EURUSD.


 

AVE Profitability of Blue Diamond is between 10% to 20% per month with a reliably low DD% (less than 20%).

Furthermore, if no withdrawal is made from the account, annual profitability can enormously increase. 


Blue Diamond is about press/ news releases; meaning that there are 4 different performance modes defined for the EA to cope with market fluctuations; "Profitable", "Normal", "Safe" and "Deactivate". This is to ensure a reliable risk management.


The EA has been tested on the last years historical data on EURUSD M5 with exceptional results by taking into account the real tick date and 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, consideration of commission and additional slippage.


Blue Diamond EA functions based on the counter trend (reversal trading) plus martingale with a martingale-lock embedded into the code so to correctly control the risk management.

In addition, it utilizes robust oscillators such as MFI, WPR, Stochastic and RSI which fully .

 

Recommendations

  • Timeframes: M5 & H1
  • Asset: EURUSD ONLY
  • Not broker sensitive! 
  • Account Characteristics should be as follows: 

o   Spread 0 to 2 max

o   No tax

o   Min commission (3 cents or less per 0.01 lot EURUSD)

o   Min swap

o   Leverage 1:500

o   Account Denomination: USD

  • A low latency VPS is strongly recommended
  • Min Balance: 2000 USD

 

 For other queries or supports needed, feel free to contact us.



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The EA uses a unique non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved
NewHorizon MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The EA uses a complex non-linear formula for calculating market entry points and a unique algorithm for fixing the result of work. The trading expert does not use the increase in the volume of transactions to block unprofitable positions. Mandatory take profit and stop loss levels are used. The adviser controls the spread increase by the broker and skips trading until the spread returns to its "normal" values. The best results are achieved when working with trading instruments with default
Alchemist Trader
Otgonbold Davaadorj
Experts
Alchemist_trader 7.1 expert advisor is an optimal combination of Hedge , Neural networks and Level trading strategies and is based on a special algorithm that calculates the risk, reads the price candlestick chart and sets the direction.Running this EA continuously throughout the year can increase the balance by 50-300% depending on market conditions.The main goal of this EA is to create savings in the long run.Works on all combinations involving the US dollar. For example: Forex, Index, Gold, S
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
Experts
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
Harvester88
Fan Tie Ceng
Experts
Harvester 88 The main advantages of Harvester88 EA EA is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed specifically for trading major currency pairs, it implements a simple and versatile trading strategy that can be applied to any tool. 1. Fully automatic trading 24/5. 2. It can handle deposits not less than US$50. 3. Always use stop loss to control risk. 4. Use trailing stop protection to chase profits. 5. Ability to set transaction time. 6. Choose fixed-lot mode or compound interest mode EA
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
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