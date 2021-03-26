Blue Diamond
- Experts
-
Mahdi NejatianghasemiehExperience the joy of auto-earning using Dream Deals' EAs.
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 26 March 2021
- Activations: 5
Blue Diamond is a fully automatic Expert Advisor created by Dream Deals Co for Intraday trading on EURUSD.
- Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/DreamDealsCompany
- To receive a FREE Live Demo version of EA, contact us via: dreamdeals.forex@gmail.com
AVE Profitability of Blue Diamond is between 10% to 20% per month with a reliably low DD% (less than 20%).
Furthermore, if no withdrawal is made from the account, annual profitability can enormously increase.
Blue Diamond is about press/ news releases; meaning that there are 4 different performance modes defined for the EA to cope with market fluctuations; "Profitable", "Normal", "Safe" and "Deactivate". This is to ensure a reliable risk management.
The EA has been tested on the last years historical data on EURUSD M5 with exceptional results by taking into account the real tick date and 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, consideration of commission and additional slippage.
Blue Diamond EA functions based on the counter trend (reversal trading) plus martingale with a martingale-lock embedded into the code so to correctly control the risk management.
In addition, it utilizes robust oscillators such as MFI, WPR, Stochastic and RSI which fully .
Recommendations
- Timeframes: M5 & H1
- Asset: EURUSD ONLY
- Not broker sensitive!
- Account Characteristics should be as follows:
o Spread 0 to 2 max
o No tax
o Min commission (3 cents or less per 0.01 lot EURUSD)
o Min swap
o Leverage 1:500
o Account Denomination: USD
- A low latency VPS is strongly recommended
- Min Balance: 2000 USD
For other queries or supports needed, feel free to contact us.