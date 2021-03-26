Blue Diamond is a fully automatic Expert Advisor created by Dream Deals Co for Intraday trading on EURUSD.





Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/DreamDealsCompany

To receive a FREE Live Demo version of EA, contact us via: dreamdeals.forex@gmail.com

AVE Profitability of Blue Diamond is between 10% to 20% per month with a reliably low DD% (less than 20%).

Furthermore, if no withdrawal is made from the account, annual profitability can enormously increase.





Blue Diamond is about press/ news releases; meaning that there are 4 different performance modes defined for the EA to cope with market fluctuations; "Profitable", "Normal", "Safe" and "Deactivate". This is to ensure a reliable risk management.





The EA has been tested on the last years historical data on EURUSD M5 with exceptional results by taking into account the real tick date and 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, consideration of commission and additional slippage.





Blue Diamond EA functions based on the counter trend (reversal trading) plus martingale with a martingale-lock embedded into the code so to correctly control the risk management.

In addition, it utilizes robust oscillators such as MFI, WPR, Stochastic and RSI which fully .

Recommendations

Timeframes: M5 & H1

Asset: EURUSD ONLY

Not broker sensitive!

Account Characteristics should be as follows:

o Spread 0 to 2 max

o No tax

o Min commission (3 cents or less per 0.01 lot EURUSD)

o Min swap

o Leverage 1:500

o Account Denomination: USD

A low latency VPS is strongly recommended

Min Balance: 2000 USD

For other queries or supports needed, feel free to contact us.









