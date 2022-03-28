Action scalper
- Experts
- Zine El Abidine Touati
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA is sold only on MQL5
Concept of EA:
EA is a fully auto you can see its performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1606762
this is scalping hedge ea plus money management
trade strategy based on price action pattern when price move in certain pattern ea will execute a trade and hedge it if needed
ea preferably work with one pip spread , 4digits, leverage 1.400 or higher recommended
you can choose to use money management or not by change it to true or false when mm are false you can use any fixed lot you desireSlippage ping will affect trade results so best option is to have the ea run on your pc