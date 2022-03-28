Action scalper

This EA is sold only on MQL5

Concept of EA: EA is a fully auto you can see its performance here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1606762

this is scalping hedge ea plus money management

trade strategy based on price action pattern when price move in certain pattern ea will execute a trade and hedge it if needed

ea preferably work with one pip spread , 4digits, leverage 1.400 or higher recommended

you can choose to use money management or not by change it to true or false when mm are false you can use any fixed lot you desire

Slippage ping will affect trade results so best option is to have the ea run on your pc



