THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper.

THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders.

We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop their skills by using the MANUAL SETTING to set achievable profits (2 - 100% /month), because you can create so many profitable strategies and you can save the setting and load them when needed.





PLAN YOUR TRADE AND TRADE YOUR PLAN PLAN : " TO HAVE 1000 Points / 10 % a month per account" for AUTO_SETTNG, OR 2 % -100 %/months for MANUAL_SETTING Recommended Equity : $ 1000 - 10.000 per account Recommended TimeFrame = D1 (Daily) or H4 Single Currency in one account : GBPUSD only, or EURUSD only, GOLD /XAUUSD and etc. Suggestion : Optimization and Backtesting , use Demo Account before Real Account In order to manage risk and set profit target, we provide the parameters for MANUAL SETTING as follow : TargetFinalEquity = When the final Equity target achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading

AddRolloverProfit = This target profit will be added over and over again to TargetNewEquity amd MaxLossFinalEquity untill the TargetFinalEquity achieved

TargetNewEquity = This is the first target to be achieved than all positions will be closed, then the next target will be added with AddRolloverProfit

MaxLossFinalEquity = When the equity maximum loss final achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading In order to achieve the profit target and control the risk whether you are a high risk trader or low risk trader, please set carefully these parameters below : lotsBUY = lot size for buying position

lotsSELL = lot size for selling position

stoplossWave = stop loss = maximun loss for a buying or selling position

takeprofitWave = take profit = expecting profit for a buying or selling position

We will provide you with a complete guide and instruction on how to use this EA whether you trade againts the trend or follow the trend, or whether you do averaging, hedging or switching. The Simplest EA to get profit, The Simplest is the Best.

We also give you full support and free consultation on your positions when needed, so don’t hesitate anymore to have and use this EA. Contact Us or Buy Now.