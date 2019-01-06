The Revolution Simple Trade

THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper.
THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders.

We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop their skills by using the MANUAL SETTING to set achievable  profits  (2 - 100% /month), because you can create so many profitable strategies and you can save the setting and load them when needed.

PLAN YOUR TRADE AND TRADE YOUR PLAN 

PLAN : " TO HAVE 1000 Points / 10 % a month per account" for  AUTO_SETTNG,  OR   2 % -100 %/months for MANUAL_SETTING

Recommended Equity : $ 1000 - 10.000 per account

Recommended TimeFrame = D1 (Daily) or H4

Single Currency in one account : GBPUSD only, or EURUSD only, GOLD /XAUUSD and etc.

Suggestion : Optimization and Backtesting , use Demo Account before Real Account

In order to manage risk and set profit target, we provide the parameters for MANUAL SETTING as follow :

  • TargetFinalEquity = When the final Equity target achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading
  • AddRolloverProfit  = This target profit will be added over and over again to TargetNewEquity amd   MaxLossFinalEquity  untill the TargetFinalEquity achieved
  • TargetNewEquity    = This is the first target to be achieved than all positions will be closed, then the next target will be added with AddRolloverProfit  
  • MaxLossFinalEquity = When the equity maximum loss final achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading

In order to achieve the profit target and control the risk whether you are a high risk trader or low risk trader, please set carefully these parameters below :

  • lotsBUY  = lot size for buying position
  • lotsSELL = lot size for selling position
  • stoplossWave  = stop loss = maximun loss for a buying or selling position
  • takeprofitWave = take profit = expecting profit for a buying or selling position

We will provide you with a complete guide and instruction on how to use this EA whether you trade againts the trend or follow the trend, or whether you do averaging, hedging or  switching. The Simplest EA to get profit, The Simplest is the Best.

We also give you full support and free consultation on your positions when needed, so don’t  hesitate anymore to have and use this EA. Contact Us or Buy Now.

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AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Experts
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
Happy77 System 3 Robot 2 in 1
Trader Robo Corporation 6 Ltd
Experts
http://onlineskoleniakurzywebinareburza.cheapindex.com/happy77-system-3-robot-2-in-1-en/ See new video Nasdaq100 from 25K TO 80K IN 3 MONTH,UK100,Forex reults https://youtu.be/z4A0i-EJDuE System3 use Move average+own indicators,+Our Science Reseach rules +special functions for save+reduce drawdown We trade it success 20 yrs. Contact us on mesenger -Profitable setting set files from us free you need know buy or sell for product from chance for more profits Aviable profitable setting tested ab
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