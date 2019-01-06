The Revolution Simple Trade
- Experts
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Herry GaniWe are a group of EA developers, trainers, traders and investors who directly invest our money on online forex companies and consistantly monitor their progress and try to develop systems and trading strategy which is suitable with the plan and fund of the member of Online Investor Club
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 6 January 2019
- Activations: 5
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper.
THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders.
We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop their skills by using the MANUAL SETTING to set achievable profits (2 - 100% /month), because you can create so many profitable strategies and you can save the setting and load them when needed.
PLAN YOUR TRADE AND TRADE YOUR PLAN
PLAN : " TO HAVE 1000 Points / 10 % a month per account" for AUTO_SETTNG, OR 2 % -100 %/months for MANUAL_SETTING
Recommended Equity : $ 1000 - 10.000 per account
Recommended TimeFrame = D1 (Daily) or H4
Single Currency in one account : GBPUSD only, or EURUSD only, GOLD /XAUUSD and etc.
Suggestion : Optimization and Backtesting , use Demo Account before Real Account
In order to manage risk and set profit target, we provide the parameters for MANUAL SETTING as follow :
- TargetFinalEquity = When the final Equity target achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading
- AddRolloverProfit = This target profit will be added over and over again to TargetNewEquity amd MaxLossFinalEquity untill the TargetFinalEquity achieved
- TargetNewEquity = This is the first target to be achieved than all positions will be closed, then the next target will be added with AddRolloverProfit
- MaxLossFinalEquity = When the equity maximum loss final achieved all the position will be closed and the EA stop trading
In order to achieve the profit target and control the risk whether you are a high risk trader or low risk trader, please set carefully these parameters below :
- lotsBUY = lot size for buying position
- lotsSELL = lot size for selling position
- stoplossWave = stop loss = maximun loss for a buying or selling position
- takeprofitWave = take profit = expecting profit for a buying or selling position
We will provide you with a complete guide and instruction on how to use this EA whether you trade againts the trend or follow the trend, or whether you do averaging, hedging or switching. The Simplest EA to get profit, The Simplest is the Best.
We also give you full support and free consultation on your positions when needed, so don’t hesitate anymore to have and use this EA. Contact Us or Buy Now.