Btcusd Grid

1
🧠 BTCUSD GRID EA
An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD

BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control.

🔍 Key Features
✅ Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA
Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavior of Bitcoin: high volatility, asymmetric movement, and non-linear price flow.

✅ Intelligent Grid Strategy
Positions are opened at calculated intervals, but not blindly. The logic includes dynamic exposure control, adaptive margin usage, and structure-based logic—not random averaging.

✅ Risk Management Built-In
- Smart margin filter
- Progressive lot sizing
- Drawdown containment logic

✅ Flexible Parameters
- Recommended Timeframe: M5
- Minimum Suggested Capital: $5,000 (with 0.01 lots)
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Works with most standard MT4 brokers
- One-time payment, no monthly fees

👤 Who Is It For?
- Traders seeking structured BTC exposure without relying on direction
- Users who understand floating loss is strategic, not accidental
- Investors who value probability-based automation
- Not for beginners chasing instant profit

❗️What About Negative Reviews?
We welcome all feedback. Some users have left negative reviews — and we understand why. Most issues arise from:
- Using high lot sizes on low capital
- Misunderstanding how grid logic functions (especially floating loss)

This EA is not for everyone.  It is a system for experienced traders or those willing to learn how structured trading works.

🧪 Try Before You Buy
We strongly recommend testing the FREE version (MyBTCUSD GRID EA) to see the EA in action before purchasing.
You can backtest, forward test, and analyze its structure on your own terms.

🚀 Take Control of BTC Volatility
BTCUSD GRID EA is not about guessing the market. It’s about managing it logically.
If you want plug-and-play magic, look elsewhere.
But if you want a serious tool for serious automation — start here.

📥 Download the FREE Version, Test It Yourself, Then Decide.
Experience builds conviction. We don’t sell hype — we offer results.
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Codego srl 2025.01.21 04:05 
 

the worst bot of my life, which at a pointless moment begins to open 20lot positions and liquidate me 10k in less than 1 minute. Be careful of the seller who offers you to be paid outside Mql5 because he has the funds blocked, telling you that he will refund you if you have problems and does not refund anything. Very bad experience. a bot that has no value. Attention to the bot like 3LB (3 little bird) and Black bird. No suggested

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