Price Action EA V3

Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robot, no need to know how to use.

You can see Live Results from https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/ucakci

Click here for symbol sets you can make backtest Updated 04.JULY.2020 TEST SETTINGS

Model : Every Tick

Period : M1

Spread : 5

Use Date : whenever you want





Price Action EA 3.0 User’s Manual

LOT SETTINGS

Minumum Lot - Minumum default lot.

- Minumum default lot.

Auto Lot by balance - Set true if you want to set lot values directly by your balance.

Set true if you want to set lot values directly by your balance.

Auto Lot percentage - Using for calculate your lot percent money of balance.

TIME SETTINGS

TradeStart - "1” default.

- "1” default.

TradeEnd - “24” default.

TRAILING SETTINGS

UseTrailingStop - enable/disable trailing system.

enable/disable trailing system.

Trailing Start - profit pips / that trailing system start.

profit pips / that trailing system start.

Trailing Stop - percentage of profit pips / that how much percentage of profit pips follow from back ( exp. When 5 pips profit and this value 20% then it will set profit stoploss at 1 pips back from bid price).

ORDER SETTINGS

Distance surge level - Ea protect you by wrong settings. Default "1" , below "1" is more risky.

- Ea protect you by wrong settings. Default "1" , below "1" is more risky.

Auto distance - Enable/Disable automatic entry distance.

- Enable/Disable automatic entry distance.

Manual Distance (pips) - you want to enter entry distance manually.

- you want to enter entry distance manually.

Stop Order Distance - where ea put stop order distance from entry point

- where ea put stop order distance from entry point

Buy Multiplier - Important value for the EA to enter order from the right place of the bar. It should not below 35. Slow symbols lower values. Fast symbols higher values. Recommended 35-43

- Important value for the EA to enter order from the right place of the bar. It should not below 35. Slow symbols lower values. Fast symbols higher values. Recommended 35-43

Sell Multiplier - Important value for the EA to enter order from the right place of the bar. It should not below 35. Slow symbols lower values. Fast symbols higher values. Recommended 35-43

- Important value for the EA to enter order from the right place of the bar. It should not below 35. Slow symbols lower values. Fast symbols higher values. Recommended 35-43

Use News Filter - Enable/Disable news filter.

- Enable/Disable news filter.

Use MACD Filter - Enable/Disable MACD filter.

- Enable/Disable MACD filter.

MAX SPREAD - allowed maximum spread for open trade

- allowed maximum spread for open trade

Slippage - allowed maximum slippage for open trade

- allowed maximum slippage for open trade

Min Bar - Minumum Bar value for robot. Robot will not enter a bar which small from this value

- Minumum Bar value for robot. Robot will not enter a bar which small from this value

Next order open time - timeframe for next order wil be allowed.

STOPLOSS/TAKEPROFIT SETTINGS

Auto stoploss by Symbol - /set true for automatic adjustment stoploss by Symbol market price

/set true for automatic adjustment stoploss by Symbol market price

Auto Stoploss Level - /stoploss level by Symbol marketprice ( 0.5 , 1 , 1.5 etc.)

/stoploss level by Symbol marketprice ( 0.5 , 1 , 1.5 etc.)

Stoploss -stoploss in PIPS

-stoploss in PIPS

Auto takeprofit by Symbol - /set true for automatic adjustment takeprofit by Symbol marketprice

/set true for automatic adjustment takeprofit by Symbol marketprice

Auto takeprifot Level - /takeprofit level by Symbol marketprice ( 0.5 , 1 , 1.5 etc.)

/takeprofit level by Symbol marketprice ( 0.5 , 1 , 1.5 etc.)

Takeprofit -takeprofit in PIPS

MARTINGALE SETTINGS

Martingale ON/OFF - Enable/Disable Martingale increase your lot size for next order follow up your loss order.

- Enable/Disable Martingale increase your lot size for next order follow up your loss order.

Martingale Multiplier - Increase lot size for second and the following orders.

- Increase lot size for second and the following orders.

Martingale STEP ON/OFF - using lot increase by step instead of multiplier.

- using lot increase by step instead of multiplier.

Martingale Step Size (lot) - martingale step lot size.

CLOSE SETTINGS

Time Close in profit - Set true for close orders in profit after x minutes.

- Set true for close orders in profit after x minutes.

Time Close in loss - Set true for close orders in loss after x minutes.

- Set true for close orders in loss after x minutes.

Close orders after x (minutes) - close orders after X minutes



Contact me from ; haluk@atlantisbt.com | https://t.me/ucakci join AyRobot Channel http://t.me/ayrobot ====================================================================



