ChangingTrends
- Indicators
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 20 November 2021
- Activations: 20
The indicator calculates the most probable trend stop/reversal areas, confident trend movement areas.
The calculation considers:
- the rate of price change;
- the relative deviation angle of the chart;
- the average amplitude of price movements;
- the price leaving its "comfort zone";
- the values of the ATR indicator.
The indicator can generate an Alert when the price enter a stop/reversal area.
Settings
- Draw the entire length? - draw the areas until the end of the chart;
- Show Stop UP-trend - display the stop/reversal area of an uptrend;
- Show UP-trend - display the area of a confident uptrend;
- Show DOWN-trend - display the area of a confident downtrend;
- Show Stop DOWN-trend - display the stop/reversal area of a downtrend;
- Alert in the area change - Generate alert when the price enters the trend stop/change area;
- Next are the color settings for each of the trading areas.
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