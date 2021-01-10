EagleEye

EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run.

The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.


Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods.


Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD

Minimum deposit 100usd.

  • Also working all trending pair symbol
  • Working Timeframe: H1
  • Min deposit: $100 
  • Min leverage 1:100

Features:

  • No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install


If you have any questions, please send me a private message.


Settings:

       Money Management
  • Lots - Fix lot
  • RiskMM - Automatic lot calculation in percents of deposit
  • RiskPercent - Can put 1-100 value (if want more profit just increase your value)
  • MinLots - Minimum lot size setting
  • MaxLots - Maximum lot size setting

       Order Management
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss in points
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit in points
  • TrailingStop - Trailing Profit in points
  • TrailingStep - Trailing Step in points
  • BreakEven - Breakeven in points
  • MaxOrders - Maximum Order
  • Slippage - Slippage setting
  • Magic - Magic Number setting


  • Before you buy Eagle EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability. 
  • The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

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Experts
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Experts
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader Version  8.8. MT4 Real-Time Open Candle AutoTrading FinTech RoboTrader with inbuilt Buy/Sell Signal Alerts. Verified by MyFxBook. ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL. Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization.  Works on multiple charts. Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software.  A People's Right to Wealth software. Specifically designed FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is a
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