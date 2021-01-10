EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run.

The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend.





Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods.