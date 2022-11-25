Uni Bot MT4

2.33

Uni Bot is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet.

For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history of your bot, it will be better for you to teach neural networks for the history of your broker with all the features. This is user choice, you can use the bot as is out of the box, but also use your own neural network, an even more recommended use case.

UniBot is a tool for trading on the foreign exchange market. The bot is best suited for those who are interested in the opportunity and who are willing to work hard. Buying an EA with no intention of using it properly is reckless. All trading is ultimately entirely at your own risk. You are provided with a tool to work with any results - your personal responsibility!

Note. The bot uses global variables and a neural network file in its work, which will not allow the bot to work on virtual hosting from metaquotes. If you need a server, you need to use a full server and a full terminal.

The minimum recommendation is 1000$. While the recommended minimum deposit is between $1,000 and $10,000 for one currency pair. Serious traders are advised to use within $10,000 for one currency pair. Get serious about choosing a trading portfolio. Choose a set of pairs that you think are better for you and work with a given set. At the same time, do not forget to set the correct money management.

Also, do not forget that for each currency pair you need to select stop-losses, take-profits, trailing-start, trailing-stop and, if desired, the break-even level. I will also remind you of the recommendation to use the ActiveProtectionOrders field at level 6-10, 8 orders are recommended. This field activates the automatic correction of the trailing start and trailing stop when the specified number of orders is reached.

How does a neural network robot work?

A neural network Forex trading system must accurately classify events based on incoming data. Conventional Expert Advisors leave the criteria for this approach unchanged. As a result, when the trend changes, he continues to trade according to the old rules and successfully drains your entire Forex account. A robot based on a neural network should automatically recognize the rate update and change the trading rules without the participation of a trader. The neural network of the Uni Bot expert is based on a specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. This architecture has advanced learning capabilities on large data sets. The T-INN architecture is distinguished by the fact that it can efficiently train on an unlimited data set while retaining the extrapolation properties of the data. I encourage you to read the links below for more details.

Settings


Reviews 8
Mr Thanakrit Chanonattakorn
131
Mr Thanakrit Chanonattakorn 2022.12.21 17:44 
 

How often does the bot usually enter a trade, does it open trade every day? Because I put it in for 2 days now but there is no trades open order yet. Also, I would like to have a Video about setting up the bot about where the file should go

bsxboreinglyfun
69
bsxboreinglyfun 2022.12.02 18:24 
 

Andriy is extremely helpful, and responds quickly within reason. They have helped me get this bot set up and running. The back testing of this bot looks fantastic, almost unreal. I am currently running it live, and I hope that all the hard work that Andriy placed into this bot pays off for many. This bot is truly like nothing else, the amount of care put into the creation of this program is like no other EA I have ever used. Thanks Andriy :D

Update 1: After running the bot for a weekish, it has entered a trade. Don't be so quick to judge, I wont. Be patient, and let the bot do it's work. This is a live account with $1,000 and the set files from Andriy. Will update as it goes along.

Update 2: It works, first trade $151 profit. 15% return. Fantastic work Andriy!!

Update 3: 45% returns for the month of December. This is my final update.

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Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
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Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
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After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective! The trend indicator Spin is created on the basis of price divergence. Will help in finding the entry points for analysis. Can be used as a filter in the trade. Has one Length parameter. The indicator can work for both entry points and filters. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to en
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
This indicator shows not just a line of the price balance, but also forecasts it for the specified number of bars ahead. That is, the level of the probable balance of the price reflects on the chart in the future. The level of balancing is set by the Balance parameter, that is, it can be drawn at any level. Forecasting the future with the Shift parameter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. Do not forget that the approach to trading should be comprehensive, to enter the market r
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Andriy Sydoruk
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Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
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Realization of trend movement indication with points for potential stops in the TrendCloud indicator. It can be easily used as an independent trading system. You can interpret this: the location of the course above or below the shadows show the presence of a trend. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. Entering the price inside the shadow speaks in a flat motion. The indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises
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The Doonchian channel consists of two channel displays. Channel lines are determined by a simple and reliable algorithm. The channel is preferably used for trading inside the channel. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag; simple algorithms are the basis of the work. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. As always a warning, we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
VictoryCPM
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The VictoryCPM (Currency Power Meter) indicator will show the strength of currency pairs. The indicator is created for those traders who prefer to trade several currency pairs at once. This tool is able to display on the trading chart data on the current strength of various currencies. The foreign exchange market has a dynamic structure, which is why different currencies affect each other. For this reason, in order to identify the optimal point for creating an order, it is necessary to familiari
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Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The  Progressive  Expert System works using sharp tick movements. Works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of trading scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable spread level, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. There is no point in testing at opening prices, either checkpoints or all tics. It is possible to work on accounts with a floating spread, entry into the market will occur only when the spread is lower than the level specified in the se
Element33
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Экспертная система Element33 работает, на любых типах счетов. Работает как в 4-х так и с 5-значными котировками. Спрэд и реквоты не критичны, подойдет любой брокер. Экспертная система разбивает историю на 4 квартала, для оптимизации рекомендовано три года на периоде H1 или H4. Оптимизацию можно проводить по ценах открытия, результаты мало отличаются от тестирования по реальным тикам, поскольку бот работает по ценам открытия. Оптимизировать достаточно один раз в месяц! Для получения более хороших
FiboPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
A trend indicator that shows the direction of pivot points. It can be used with an optimal risk to reward ratio. The probability of a success trend is very high. The indicator uses arrows to show favorable time to enter the market and market entry directions. Uses only one adjustable parameter (a value from 1 to 3). Take profit is much larger than stop loss! The indicator works on all currency pairs and time frames.
WiseBW
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The  WiseBW  indicator simplifies decision making by recognizing turns using the built-in algorithm, and then confirms signals at support / resistance levels. Thus, the indicator tracks the market trend with unsurpassed reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator can be used both for pipsing at small periods, and for long-term trading. Options: updown  - offset pips for indentation of icons; back  - how many bars to take into account; CountBa
TrendCross
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator bounds the price according to a cyclic wave dependency using moving averages. Thus, all the crossing points, in which the movement is changed considering the indicator period, are the optimal ones. The crossing points can be used as the potential market reversal points. However, do not forget about the complex approach: the indicator signals require additional data to enter the market.
ComplexPulse
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
ComplexPulse - pulse indicator or signal. Sensitive and responsive to price movements. The indicator shows the interdependence of various currency pairs, namely: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY. Currencies are measured in relative units, so in each unit of time the sum of all currencies will be equal to zero. Hence, one of the main elements of cluster indicators is the zero line, or the balance line (zero line). If a currency is below the balance line, then it is said that the currency is oversold rela
RegressionXP
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Индикатор RegressionXP рассчитывает два типа регрессии и вычисляет среднеквадратичную девиацию цены на данном диапазоне. Важна прямая золотая линия (регрессия первой степени), показывающая направление и состояние текущего тренда на выбранном таймфрейме. Чем больше угол с горизонталью, тем сильнее тренд. Таким образом, мы имеем возможность делать выводы относительно состояния валютной пары по текущему расположению цены относительно линии регрессии. На расстоянии от золотой линии проходят параллел
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baderbader
1485
baderbader 2023.09.10 10:05 
 

No only this ea is a scam but all of his supermarket EA is scam , for all buyers remember this name "Andriy Sydoruk" before thinking of buying any of his ea.

Cedric Soares
375
Cedric Soares 2023.02.19 21:11 
 

Do not buy this EA. It’s a SCAM. I was hoping it would work but it didn't... you have to create files with a utility, several days of work for NO profit! Such an expensive price and no refund possible. No live signal, FUY THIS EA

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2023.02.20 07:23
Good day.
I'm sorry that the bot did not suit you.
In the description it is written - that the bot is a tool and you need to make efforts to work with it. This is not an ATM from which you can withdraw money. This is a tool that allows you to work. For those who are interested in work.
Thank you for your feedback.
Michael Lalonde
122
Michael Lalonde 2022.12.29 05:32 
 

Do not buy this EA. There is no live signal to refer to. The strategy test results are amazing but in real trading, the EA will not work like the test results show. The EA is likely just some sort of history reader. I wasted a lot of money buying this EA and it has just not performed well at all. There are real performing EAs available on the market for far less money. Honestly, I do wish the product was worth the price, but it is not worth any money at all. Do not make the same mistake I did, by wasting hard earned money on this EA.

I would like to add my thoughts on the vendor's reply below. He is asking a hefty sum for a useless tool (this "Unibot" EA), that he knows very well, has no chance of truly delivering profits into the future for anyone who purchases it. He has not even published a signal account with $100 to show it's efficacy. I suspect that he has not done so, because the Unibot EA is indeed, not effective at all! Moreover, I used the set files and traded the markets that he himself recommended. Then, he has the nerve to tell users that they should just figure out how to use his "Neural Network" on their own. Selling this EA is nothing less than criminal behavior. I have wasted far too much time and money on this EA. Please do not make the mistake I made.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.30 07:06
Good day. I don't know if you have read the description and have familiarized yourself with the principles of the bot. But I will quote a paragraph from the product description: The bot does not guarantee you profit. The bot guarantees only the correct operation of its functionality! You buy a machine that performs its function! An automated system is for sale that performs the functionality presented in its settings and that's it. Also pay special attention to the bot using a neural network trained on history, but in recent months the work is produced by a pure neural network and differs from the period where the neural network was trained. The results are different depending on the instrument. You can not use an internal neural network at all, but create your own. Each user has the opportunity to independently teach the neural network using a free utility and work directly with it. A bot is a shell. This is a mechanism that executes commands and that's it. It does not guarantee you any profit or loss, and without settings and understanding of the processes, you better not buy this bot. After reading this description, you should understand that the bot uses neural networks and that they have certain principles of operation. I give advice to all users. But I have no way to trade for them.
Therefore, if anyone has any constructive questions, ask me and I will be happy to help you.
Please note that the bot is a complex system and requires a lot of concentrated work. Happy trading to all.
Mr Thanakrit Chanonattakorn
131
Mr Thanakrit Chanonattakorn 2022.12.21 17:44 
 

How often does the bot usually enter a trade, does it open trade every day? Because I put it in for 2 days now but there is no trades open order yet. Also, I would like to have a Video about setting up the bot about where the file should go

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.25 17:46
Thank you for the rating.
562024836
38
562024836 2022.12.03 10:04 
 

How to adjust it to a fixed amount of 0.01. It will always be 0.01 without increasing the amount

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.03 12:17
Please write similar questions in a private chat.
In general, you need to set Lot= 0.01 and this will be a forced instruction.
bsxboreinglyfun
69
bsxboreinglyfun 2022.12.02 18:24 
 

Andriy is extremely helpful, and responds quickly within reason. They have helped me get this bot set up and running. The back testing of this bot looks fantastic, almost unreal. I am currently running it live, and I hope that all the hard work that Andriy placed into this bot pays off for many. This bot is truly like nothing else, the amount of care put into the creation of this program is like no other EA I have ever used. Thanks Andriy :D

Update 1: After running the bot for a weekish, it has entered a trade. Don't be so quick to judge, I wont. Be patient, and let the bot do it's work. This is a live account with $1,000 and the set files from Andriy. Will update as it goes along.

Update 2: It works, first trade $151 profit. 15% return. Fantastic work Andriy!!

Update 3: 45% returns for the month of December. This is my final update.

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.02 18:26
Thanks for the feedback.
Trung John
1490
Trung John 2022.12.02 08:22 
 

To me, it is expensive to purchase this bot without any real record from the seller. My demo result is very mediocre

Update: I don't think it is worth the price. Nothing special about this bot, it is a grid bot that keeps adding more trades. It is truly a rip-off

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.12.02 08:29
I can note that you draw conclusions too soon, for you the bot worked very little...
I have provided sample setups for MT5,
you needed to transfer them to MT4, this can be done by copying all the fields one by one.
Because just like that, the set file from mt5 is not loaded into mt4.
If necessary, I can help you do it.
Thanks for the feedback.
Jamal M A A Hamdan
580
Jamal M A A Hamdan 2022.11.28 18:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andriy Sydoruk
25743
Reply from developer Andriy Sydoruk 2022.11.28 19:06
Thanks for the feedback.
Reply to review