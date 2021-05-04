Benefit EA

Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns.

The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments.

The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allows for 100% automation of the trading process, without manual intervention and management (if every technical aspect is working properly and as intended). The "time filter" status is displayed as a text in the upper left corner of the trading window.

There are multiple settings for professionals and a flexible system of settings for different trading styles.

"Selling short", "scalping", "trading flat", etc.

There are buttons for semiautomatic trading. Using the buttons, it is possible to block the operation of one or both trade directions. Text notifications on the trade blocking status are available.

Trading any instrument on any timeframe in automatic or semiautomatic mode.

Situations of connection losses are handled accordingly and do not affect the trading process.

The default EA settings are for GBPUSD M15 50 000 1:500.

  • Base deposit: 5000-10000 (depending on the instrument)
  • Leverage: 1:20-1000
  • Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, H1
  • Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD


Parameters

Base settings

  • New_Cycle – enable/disable opening order series in cycles
  • MAGIC – magic number, should be changed if the EA is used on multiple currency pairs on the same account
  • Slippage - Forex price slippage, the default value is 3. Do not change the value unless you know what you are doing
  • Max_Trades - the maximum number of orders opened in a series (Max 17)
  • Max_Lot - the maximum lot size

TP settings

  • TP Buy - Take profit level in points for closing Buy positions
  • TP Sell - Take profit level in points for closing Sell positions
  • Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing
  • Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the Trailing_Start level or for closing

Risk Reduction System

  • RRS – enable/disable the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_oOrder – number of an order in a series to activate the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_cOrder – number of an order in a series to deactivate the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_TPTake profit in points for closing orders corresponding to the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing for orders of the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the RRS_Trailing_Start level of the Risk Reduction System
  • RRS_Profit_Percent – tool for exiting a prolonged drawdown (70-90% recommended)

Buy and Sell settings

  • Step_Buy(Sell) – step for opening a new order in a series in points
  • Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) – increase coefficient of the step for opening subsequent orders
  • Step_Coef_Start_Order_Buy(Sell) – number of the order to activate Step_Coef_Buy(Sell)
  • Step_Mass_Buy(Sell) – the default step for opening orders (in points), if Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) is equal to 0
  • Min_Lot_Buy(Sell) – the minimum lot size of the first order
  • Lot_Exp_Buy(Sell) - lot increase coefficient of Min_Lot_Sell for the subsequent orders

Time filter settings

  • Time_Filters - enable/disable working within the specified time intervals
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
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