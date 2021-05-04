Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns.

The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments.

The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allows for 100% automation of the trading process, without manual intervention and management (if every technical aspect is working properly and as intended). The "time filter" status is displayed as a text in the upper left corner of the trading window.

There are multiple settings for professionals and a flexible system of settings for different trading styles.

"Selling short", "scalping", "trading flat", etc.

There are buttons for semiautomatic trading. Using the buttons, it is possible to block the operation of one or both trade directions. Text notifications on the trade blocking status are available.

Trading any instrument on any timeframe in automatic or semiautomatic mode.

Situations of connection losses are handled accordingly and do not affect the trading process.

The default EA settings are for GBPUSD M15 50 000 1:500.

Base deposit: 5000-10000 (depending on the instrument)

Leverage: 1:20-1000

Timeframe: M1, M5, M15, H1

Recommended currency pairs: GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD





Parameters

Base settings

New_Cycle – enable/disable opening order series in cycles

– enable/disable opening order series in cycles MAGIC – magic number, should be changed if the EA is used on multiple currency pairs on the same account

– magic number, should be changed if the EA is used on multiple currency pairs on the same account Slippage - Forex price slippage, the default value is 3. Do not change the value unless you know what you are doing

- Forex price slippage, the default value is 3. Do not change the value unless you know what you are doing Max_Trades - the maximum number of orders opened in a series (Max 17)

- the maximum number of orders opened in a series (Max 17) Max_Lot - the maximum lot size

TP settings

TP Buy - Take profit level in points for closing Buy positions

- Take profit level in points for closing Buy positions TP Sell - Take profit level in points for closing Sell positions

- Take profit level in points for closing Sell positions Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing

– level in points to activate Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the Trailing_Start level or for closing

Risk Reduction System

RRS – enable/disable the Risk Reduction System

– enable/disable the RRS_oOrder – number of an order in a series to activate the Risk Reduction System

– number of an order in a series to activate the RRS_cOrder – number of an order in a series to deactivate the Risk Reduction System

– number of an order in a series to deactivate the RRS_TP – Take profit in points for closing orders corresponding to the Risk Reduction System

– in points for closing orders corresponding to the RRS_Trailing_Start – level in points to activate Trailing for orders of the Risk Reduction System

– level in points to activate for orders of the RRS_Trailing_Size – the number of points for trailing the RRS_Trailing_Start level of the Risk Reduction System

– the number of points for trailing the level of the RRS_Profit_Percent – tool for exiting a prolonged drawdown (70-90% recommended)

Buy and Sell settings

Step_Buy(Sell) – step for opening a new order in a series in points

– step for opening a new order in a series in points Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) – increase coefficient of the step for opening subsequent orders

– increase coefficient of the step for opening subsequent orders Step_Coef_Start_Order_Buy(Sell) – number of the order to activate Step_Coef_Buy(Sell)

– number of the order to activate Step_Mass_Buy(Sell) – the default step for opening orders (in points), if Step_Coef_Buy(Sell) is equal to 0

– the default step for opening orders (in points), if is equal to 0 Min_Lot_Buy(Sell) – the minimum lot size of the first order

– the minimum lot size of the first order Lot_Exp_Buy(Sell) - lot increase coefficient of Min_Lot_Sell for the subsequent orders

Time filter settings